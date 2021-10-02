LOWELL – Desperately needing a win to not only snap a two-game losing streak, but more so because of its gruesome schedule that lies ahead, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team was able to get a quick goal, which stood for the final 75 minutes or so, allowing the Redmen walked off a very wet and slippery Cawley Stadium on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Lowell.
Tewksbury is now 4-4 on the season and have dates with Central Catholic, Billerica, North Andover and Andover in four of its next five games.
“I feel like we needed this to get through our slump. They were well-rested so we came out hard,” said head coach Samantha Tavantzis.
Indeed they did, and part of that was due to shaking up the line-up, well two positions.
“I actually moved Daniela (Almeida) up to forward and put Jordan (Sheehan) at center-mid. Daniela has been getting double and triple teamed in the center-mid spot, so I wanted to take her out of the play a little bit, put her up top as we needed some more goals and she's fast so we needed her speed up there,” said Tavantzis. “Jordan sees the entire field really well and she and Gabby (Ortiz-Archilla) did really well in the center-mid spots. The switch worked out in our favor today. Jordan has the skill and the ability to fill in that spot so I thought it was the perfect trade off.”
Almeida was able to take advantage of a little extra space as she headed home the lone goal of the game, on an assist from Brooklyn DeGrechie, who floated a high pass into the air.
After that it was almost all Tewksbury, but they had nothing to show for it.
“We dominated the game. We had about 20 shots on net and we missed probably five legitimate opportunities that we should have finished. But their goalkeeper was really, really good. She saved the game for them. We were close and we were on net. She made some really good saves, so I thought we did really well today,” said Tavantzis. “This is the best that I have seen the team play since the Andover game. I was really impressed with the overall play. The girls were looking to play the ball to feet and played the ball on the ground. We were moving the ball really well as a team. The team chemistry was there.
“Riley Sheehan and Raia Price played the outside midfielder spots and they have been doing really well lately. Our offense is been doing phenomenal lately. Today they moved the ball really well so that was nice to see.”
Keeper Kassidy MacDonald made all five saves as she posted the shut out, and in front of her Ashlyn Nawn continues to play terrific soccer.
“Ashlyn doesn't get enough recognition and she continues to do a great job of keeping the defense together,” said Tavantzis.
Tewksbury will host Central Catholic (3-3-1) on Thursday night at Doucette Field with the game scheduled to start at 7:15, and then will host Billerica back at TMHS on Tuesday for a 3:45 pm start.
