Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls and boys basketball teams were defeated on Tuesday night, and both are now winless in the month of January.
The girls fell to a strong North Andover team, 57-41, at home to fall to 2-5 on the season and run its losing streak to three games with two back-to-back losses to Chelmsford coming before this one.
The boys fell to North Andover, 48-40, at their place, and are now 1-7 on the season and are on a four-game losing streak.
The girls team had the tough task of going up against senior Hannah Martin, arguably one of the top players in the entire league. She didn't score until 1:16 left in the first, and then added five more in the second quarter before she helped opened things up for the Scarlet Knights late in the third and throughout the fourth.
Tewksbury trailed by 11 at the break, cut it down to single digits in the third before Martin and company opened things back up to put the game away.
“We had a great third quarter. (After North Andover) went on a little bit of a run to start the quarter, we stormed back to cut it to six points before Hannah Martin hit a big three-pointer. That shot came right before the end of the quarter ended to push their lead back up to nine,” said Redmen head coach Joel Mignault. “In the fourth quarter, we just went on a bit of a coring drought again. We played a little bit out of desperation on defense and were a little chaotic (at times), and (then offensively) we didn't get the shots to fall like we wanted to.”
In the first quarter, North Andover jumped out to leads of 11-4 and 25-14, but both times the Redmen answered the bell. In the first Alyssa Adams and Cat Macdonald hit back-to-back threes to cut to one point and then with under three minutes to go in the second, MacDonald converted on a nice pass from Riley Veits, and two minutes later Adams drained another three.
Throughout the first two quarters, although Tewksbury gave up some uncontested lay-ups, offensively the ball movement was much better than in prior games.
“Yeah definitely (the ball movement was better). The effort was there. I thought Cat (Macdonald) did a tremendous job. She was getting pressured by Hannah most of the night and I thought Cat did a tremendous job handling the ball. It hurt a bit trying to get into our offense, but the girls moved the ball, they did a lot of good things but again we just didn't get the shots that we wanted to fall in.
“The effort was there. It was frustrating that we can't get (a win), but we will. We're going to keep grinding it and I'm proud of the effort that the girls keep giving.”
Adams came off the bench and led the way with 12 points, followed by Macdonald with 11 and Sam Ryan with 10.
Tewksbury will host Haverhill on Friday night at 6:30 and then travel to Lawrence on Tuesday for a 7 pm.
Turning to the boys, even though the Redmen were defeated, head coach Steve Boudreau was thrilled will what he witnessed in Tuesday's road match-up against his alma mata.
“I'm extremely proud with how we competed tonight. In the month of January (tonight) was the most complete game that we have played,” he said. “Defensively, I thought we executed the game plan and we made it extremely difficult for North Andover to score. Offensively, I thought we got some really good looks and we're going to have to make (those shots) in the future and we will need to cut down on our turnovers. From an effort area, from a toughness standpoint, this was as good as we have been.”
On Friday, Tewksbury lost to Haverhill 47-35, meaning two straight games of keeping opponents under 50 points.
“Our guys executed the game plan (defensively), but it really comes down to them, their effort, their energy and their attention to detail. The credit goes to our players from their approach. We've had a stretch now in three of four games where we have held teams to a pretty low number,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury has a busy week upcoming with a trip to Chelmsford, the lone team the Redmen defeated this year, and then home with Billerica on Tuesday before going back on the road the next night to face Shawsheen Tech. All three games are scheduled for 6:30 pm starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.