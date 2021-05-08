BILLERICA – The 2019 season marked the end of a impressive streak for the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team, as the Rams saw their streak of seven consecutive state tournament berths come to an end, falling just a couple of games short of the .500 record they needed, finishing 8-12 overall on the season. Prior to 2019, the Rams had also won at least a share of the CAC title for three consecutive seasons, so it has been a pretty great run of success for the Rams in recent years, with of course a lost season in 2020 due to the pandemic also thrown into the mix.
It’s no wonder then, that the Rams and coach Brian McCarthy, who enters his ninth season as the team’s head coach, are eager to get back out on the field and try to make another run at the state tournament, albeit under somewhat different circumstances with an abbreviated season. While the season may have a different look to it, the commitment of the Rams players is a strong or perhaps even stronger, than ever.
“This year will be unique unlike any other. Not only is it a shortened season, but we haven’t been together on a ball field for almost two years now,” McCarthy said. “I credit my returning players for sticking together and working out hard in the off-season to get ready for this year. They are a great group of young men who work hard and have fun at it.”
As the Rams try to rebound and once again qualify for the state tournament, they will do so with a vastly different team than the one that took the field in 2019, which comes as no surprise given the two year layoff. The 2019 squad was led on the mound by pitcher C.J. Zemetres of Tewksbury, while the 2020 saw the senior seasons of Kyle Imbody, Rhen Trinidade, Nate Silva, John Wermecke, D.J. Williams, and Connor Rich lost to the pandemic.
Needless to say, the Rams will have a bit of a different look this season. They do however, bring back several players who saw playing time with that 2019 squad as sophomores or freshman and are now back in more prominent roles. Chief among those will be a pair of senior pitchers in Chris Disciscio and Cam Rich, both of whom saw some work with the varsity two years ago.
“Chris and Cam are back for their senior seasons and figure to mix prominently in the rotation. Both of those guys are also in the outfield as well and are looking to be everyday players,” McCarthy said. “Another player looking to crack the starting rotation is Ben Powell, who has had a good start this pre-season.”
In addition to the starting rotation, some other key returnees for the Rams include junior third baseman Owen Duggan, senior second baseman/outfielder Connor Maguire and senior catcher Adam Kearns.
“Adam returns to service as our catcher and is a great team leader,” McCarthy said. “Connor and Owen have also looked good so far in the preseason. Both guys primarily play the infield, but they both swing good bats and will look to have a big impact this season.”
Along with the returning players, several newcomers to the Rams will be looking to work their way into the lineup, including senior infielder Nick Benson of Wilmington, along with sophomore infielder Mavrick Bourdeau. Bourdeau has become one of the finest athletes in the school, coming off great seasons with both the basketball and football team. Benson meanwhile, is coming off a strong season as a wide receiver for the football team and McCarthy feels like he can contribute on the diamond as well.
“Nick has had very good pre-season so far. He is a middle infielder, but also an athlete that could possibly bump out to the outfield when needed,” McCarthy said. “He swings a good bat and is a good player to have on base, as he makes things happen.”
While McCarthy will certainly be looking for offense from his team, he expects their biggest strength to be keeping their opponents off the scoreboard.
“We should be solid on defense this year, as we have some talented positional players returning and some newcomers to fill in some other spots,” McCarthy said. “We also have a handful of pitchers that will give us some depth on the mound. Which is definitely needed this year in a shortened season and with the new pitch count rules. I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can do.”
Like every year the goal for the Rams this season will be to compete for a league title and try to earn a state tournament berth. But with that being said, McCarthy is being cautious in the early going of the season, especially as the Rams navigate through a challenging CAC schedule.
“The top teams in the CAC this year would probably be Greater Lowell and Whittier. Whittier won the CAC two years ago, so it’s up to everyone else to take it away from them,” McCarthy said. “They are always strong. Also, Greater Lowell had a great run in the post-season last time and has some talent returning.
“The goal is to just take it one game at a time right now. We are in uncharted territory for high school baseball. After losing an entire season, it’s like starting fresh with new players and new goals. We always like to strive for league titles and making the tournament, but if we look too far ahead – we lose focus on the small stuff… and that’s what wins you ball games. So, for right now – it’s one game, one opponent at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.