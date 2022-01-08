On Tuesday night, the TMHS Gymnastics team defeated Lowell, 129.35-127.60 to improve to 2-2 on the season.
“The team is doing fantastic and we’re overcoming injuries and COVID cases,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “We have had some key girls out, and everyone has just stepped up. Amanda Ogden and Bella Schille have been clutch. Kayla Saunders and Maddie Carroll have also been strong contributors. I am so proud of all of them.”
Ogden led the way as she scored a 35.20 in the all-around competition including a 9.6 on the floor exercise, an 8.8 on the balance beam, an 8.6 on the vault and an 8.2 on the bars.
Schille, Carroll, Julianna Cappiello and Alexis Devlin each competed in three events. Schille scored an 9.05 on the floor, an 8.4 on the beam and an 7.25 on the bars. Carroll earned a 7.9 on the vault, a 7.4 on the beam and a 7.15 on the bars. Cappiello finished with an 8.0 on the vault, a 7.9 on the floor and a 6.6 on the bars. And Devlin scored an 8.05 on the vault, a 7.1 on the beam and a 6.o with the bars.
Rounding out the scoring included Keira Gaffney, who had a 7.5 on the beam and a 6.2 on the bars, Kayla Saunders finished with strong scores of 8.35 on the vault and 8.0 on the floor, Jayme Martin and Julia Carlson, who both scored a 7.0 on the floor, while Jocelyn Delorey earned a 7.85 on the vault and Abigail McCarthy finished with a 7.4 on the beam.
Tewksbury is off until Thursday, January 13th when they travel to Billerica.
(0) comments
