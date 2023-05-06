PEMBROKE – When the Tewksbury High School boys track squad arrived in Pembroke for the Division 4 Relays on Friday, they had high expectations to perform at a high level. With 18 separate athletes earning medals, including a pair of athletes who were a part of two relay-winning teams, and a second place team finish, the Redmen delivered on their hopes.
“What a great performance by this team,” Redmen head coach Scott Wilson said of the 63 point effort. “As the head coach I am just thrilled so many people performed at a high level. I still see room to grow and hope to really peak at the D4 State meet later in May.”
Tewksbury was ultimately unable to catch Burlington’s 96 points, but beat out Gloucester (47 points), Holliston (45 points), and Pembroke (39 points).
“No one thought we were going to finish that high,” Wilson continued. “I certainly went into the meet thinking we could win the meet. Second place finish I was excited about, Burlington just had an amazing day (with) ninety-six points. I thought sixty-eight would win the meet and they scored ninety-six so we weren’t going to get them.”
Shining bright on Friday was Ryan Cuvier and Sal Catanzano, who had a hand in both the state champion triple jump with Elijah Achonolu (37.44 meters) and the 4x400 (3:33.64). Not only did Cuvier post the highest leap (41-08) in the triple jump, he was the last leg of the 4x400 to cruise to the finish line (3.33) and secure first place along with Catanzano, Will Humphrey, and Alex Arbogast.
“The most exciting race of the day was the last race,” said Wilson of the 4x400. “The 4x400 team we had never run together before didn't disappoint. As someone who knows Cuvier well, I was sure he wasn't giving up that lead. He ran hard and down the final straight he put the pedal to the medal to a very impressive 3:33 time. That makes the average per runner 53.5 which is outstanding.”
In that very same race, Arbogast was one second short of the school record in his first career 4x400.
“I was most impressed with Alex Arbogast which is a little silly because he’s one of the best sprinters Tewksbury has ever had,” said Wilson with a laugh. “But, he ran a race he had never run before (and) he ran it in a time that was a second off the school record, and now he’s excited about running this little bit further distance than he had ever run before.”
The Redmen had six other athletes involved in first place finishing teams, including the pole vault squad (26-4) of Jack Callahan, Brandon Contardi, and Mason Veits, who set the tone on Thursday night for the following day.
“Pole Vault is a tough event but Coach Shaylee Puleo has her squad doing great things,” said Wilson. “All three guys cleared opening height and Jack Callahan finished first, Brandon Contardi third and Mason Veits seventh. “What a great way to start the meet.”
Continuing with the field events, the discus winning squad of Kyle Adams, Manny Mengata, and Nick DeGloria totaled their throws at 340-2 to edge Burlington.
“(It was) so impressive what our discus team did and Coach Mike Davis knew we could do this going into the meet,” said Wilson. “Senior Captain Kyle Adams finished first overall, followed by Manny Mengata throwing for a new (personal record) and 3rd place and then Senior Nick DeGloria with not his best day but certainly good enough to make this the best Discus team at the meet.
“Our throwers are unbelievable,” Wilson continued. “We’re pretty lucky, we have a really strong throwing program. We got throwers, we got sprinters, and our distance guys are strong enough that we have a full team which is really nice.”
Tewksbury also had seven other athletes who medaled across six other point scoring events. Closing out in the field, the javelin group of Adams, DeGloria, and Humphrey clinched sixth place (342-4). In the shot put, Adams, Manny Mengata, and Colby Mengata combined for a fifth place finish (112-7).
In the remaining distance events, Wilson admits it wasn’t the best performance, but is excited to see what his runners can do moving forward.
“Our distance guys didn’t have the best day,” said the coach. “One of the guys was sick, another guy just didn’t run well. They’re even going to do better and we have three weeks to ramp them up so that they peak at (the state) meet.”
In the 4x200, the combination of Catanzano, Achonolu, Cuvier, and Arbogast took second with a time of 1:33.18. The 4x800 squad of Steven Oppedisano, Austin Mannetta, Will Eskenas, and Nick Alvarado took third with a time of 8:39.04. With fourth and fifth place finishes respectively, the 4x100 squad of Dante Dunac, King Shakes, Achonolu, and Arbogast finished at 45.19 while the 4x1600 team of Nate Laboy, Eskenas, Alvarado, and Oppedisano finished with a time of 19:39.02.
As a whole, Wilson is proud of all the performances the Redmen were able to string together last week.
“A lot of people learned that they can do better than they thought,” he said. “I was excited, surprised a little bit, and now I’m really excited about the state meet on May 26th.”
Gearing up for the MIAA State Meet on May 26th, Tewksbury competed against Chelmsford on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of press time. They then compete in the freshman/sophomore MVC Meet on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.