METHUEN/TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team had an up-and-down season, coming away with some big victories, going through some disappointing losses, while the program saw improved play from many individuals but also the team struggled to get any kind of secondary scoring besides Jessica Driscoll.
Heading into this season, Driscoll has taken her talents to Rivier University, while goalie Michelle Kusmaul has also graduated, leaving two giant holes for production on the ice and leadership. That being said, this year's group returns 15 players with varsity experience and adds seven newcomers, with several of them expecting to make an impact.
If the Red Rangers can stay healthy, fill those voids and get some secondary scoring, the wins could once again pile up into the double digits.
"We are looking forward to another competitive season. We know our league features many of the top teams in the state, so we need to be mentally and physically prepared for each game,” said head coach Sarah Doucette, now in her eighth season. “We have a strong senior leadership group, who will help our younger players adjust to the level of play at the varsity level and within our league.
“We bring back a very capable defensive core and (have) strong goaltending. We will be emphasizing goal scoring this season as we are looking to capitalize on opportunities and hopefully win those tight match-ups.”
Upfront the team seems to have a lot of depth, starting with Tewksbury residents, senior Riley Sheehan and junior Emma Giordano, the team's two captains, while junior Kat Schille, coming off a terrific field hockey season, will also be relied upon to find the back of the net.
"We are going to rely on some of our upperclassmen to set the standard of play. Riley and Emma have both worked hard in the offseason to increase their puck possession and scoring. Kat has the ability to dominate shifts in all three zones, so we are looking forward to seeing her play to her potential," said Doucette.
The other returning players who will all be in the mix as forwards include Tewksbury residents Jamie Constantino and Nikole Gosse, both seniors, Methuen skaters Breena Lawrence and Ava Duffy, and then a newcomer will be eighth grader Sammy Ryan of Tewksbury.
"Breena Lawrence has the ability to make really smart plays and also find the back of the net. Nikole is an intelligent player who understands our systems and is able to minimize the other team's opportunities. We are also looking for Jamie Constantino, Ava Duffy, and Sammy Ryan to win battles and force the other team to make mistakes," said Doucette.
Adding depth upfront will include Emily Barbosa, Ella Duffy and Meghan Patrone, who could also see some time on defense.
Defensively, the team has the potential of being very strong, led by Methuen sophomore MJ Petisce and Tewksbury's Lyla Chapman, an eighth grader. Both are coming off big off-seasons, and Petisce was rock solid last year for the Red Rangers.
“Defensively we have a very strong core back, with everyone working hard in the off-season to improve. Lyla Chapman joins our team in a key role and brings puck skills and tenacity to our defensive zone,” said Doucette. “Lyla and MJ have a strong chemistry as they have played together previously. MJ is able to make forceful defensive plays and also create offense for us.”
The other pair will most likely be Tewksbury residents Emma Ryan, a junior and Sarah Doherty, a sophomore.
“Emma Ryan is very strong in battles, attacks the puck, and blocks shots. Sarah Doherty has worked on her skating and plays an important physical game for us,” said Doucette.
Also in the mix defensively will include Hannah Forget, Livia Lawrence, Jaylen Marsh and Lexi Ford.
The last three rosters spots have been earned by the netminders. Sophomore Ashe Wogan of Tewksbury, served as the back-up last year, and she along with newcomers Taylor Bruno and Lydia Barnes will all battle for that starting spot.
“We have three very competent goalies and feel great about the competition and camaraderie between all three. Ashe brings a knowledge of our opponents and expectations, she loves the game and being a Red Ranger. Taylor has played a lot of high level hockey and brings poise and control to the net. Lydia is extremely athletic and challenges the shooter,” said Doucette.
The Red Rangers will once again compete in the very tough MVC/DCL Division 1 Conference along with Acton-Boxboro, Westford/Littleton, Andover, Shrewsbury and Haverhill, who they will face two times each. There will also be four cross-over games with Billerica/Chelmsford, Waltham, Central Catholic and Lincoln-Sudbury. The game against Central on December 31st (11:00 am) will be the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Fundraising game.
In addition to that will be a handful of non-league games with Framingham, Beverly and then the Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament in February, which will feature Masconomet, East Longmeadow and Matignon.
The Red Rangers opened the season on Wednesday against Acton-Boxboro with results not known as of presstime. On Saturday they will travel to Westford Academy/Littleton for a 3 pm game.
