ROXBURY – Last Wednesday, both the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls and boys indoor track-and-field teams participated in a non-scoring Merrimack Valley Conference meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“It was our first meet post-vacation, which is always a bit of a challenge. Many of our athletes missed part of all of our practices during the winter break due to vacations, family obligations, etc. so this meet was really about getting back into a competitive mindset as we approach the second half of the season,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “We had some outstanding performances across the board on both the girls and boys side.”
Starting with the girls, senior Jayani Santos had a terrific day as she was first in both the 55-meter dash (7.34) and the 300 (41.28 seconds).
“Jayani's 55-meter dash time is second fastest time ever run in Tewksbury track history, behind only the great Beverly Luken, who ran a time of 7.24 in the 1983-1984 season. The next closest competitor to Jayani in the dash, Lauren Quarm of Methuen, who ran 7.60. A couple things make this run even more impressive. First, Jayani has never run the dash before. Second, for MVC dual meets, athletes are not allowed to wear spikes. It was a pretty shocking performance – not that I didn’t expect her to run well, I just didn’t think she’d run this fast this early in the season.”
But Santos was not done yet.
“Just about an hour later, Jayani came back in the 300 and also won that. This time she ran 41.28, the fastest time in the league by about a second and once again the second fastest time in Tewksbury history behind only Makayla Paige, who ran 40.13 back in 2020.”
Tewksbury had several other athletes crack the top-10 in their individual events including Emma Jensen, Cassidy Paige and Julia Barletta who all finished in a tie for sixth place in the high jump, all clearing 4-6. Then the 4x200 relay team of those three girls along with Kimsan Nguyen finished sixth with a collective time of 1:56.41.
In addition, Jensen was 12th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.50), Nguyen was 13th in the 55-meter dash at 8.01 and Paige was 19th in the 55-meter dash (8.12).
In the other running events, Renuka Late was 38th in the 300 (56.02) and 42nd in the 55-meter dash (9.36), while Kristina Smith was 24th in the 1,000 at 3:58.45 and Olivia Millspaugh was 29th in the 600 at 2:16.52.
Also, Rania Elouahi was 20th in the 300 at 49.71 and was 21st in the long jump with a mark of 12-06.50.
“Rania set personal bests in the long jump and the 300. Rania is just a wonderful kid, a hard worker, and a great member of our team. She’s a great listener who really gives it her all, so it’s nice to see her rewarded in the meet,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the competitors included Alejandra Segura taking 28th in the long jump at 11-01.50, Delia Conte finishing 24th in the shot put at 24-08 while Skye Tambi was 30th at 17-05.25.
“On the throws side of things, Delia Conte had her best throw of the season and a lifetime personal record with a toss of 24-8. Delia works extremely hard and is getting better with each meet, I’m looking forward to seeing her continually progress,” said Cusick.
On the boys side, Tewksbury was led by the duo of Nick Alvarado and Will Eskenas. They finished fourth and fifth, respectively in the 600 with times of 1:29.88 and 1:30.15.
“The 600 was the highlight for this crew, with Nick Alvarado (1:29) and Will Eskenas (1:30) running top ten times in the league to finish in fourth and fifth overall. They went into the race excited and looking to mix it up with some of the top athletes in the league and they did just that. One thing I love about Nick and Will is that, while they are competitive with each other to an extent and of course want to beat each other in any given race, they work together very well as training partners, there’s no jealousy and it's all about getting better. After the race, the two of them jogged a half mile over to Madison Park’s outdoor track and got in a nice workout together, and both came back just happy and excited about the day, which you love to see.
“Going forward, Will is much more of a miler/two-miler, but I can see Nick focusing on this event and getting his time down significantly. Nick had a great season debut back in December, but then got sick and had to miss nearly ten days of training. He has been working hard to get back to where he was before the illness, and I think this race was a positive step in the right direction.”
Another key race came in the 1,000 meters as Evan Festa was 19th at 3:08.72, followed by Njila Lantum, who was 20th at 3:08.88 and Tristan Leslie, who was 23rd at 3:12.71.
“That was a battle. It’s funny because Evan and Njila are extremely competitive with each other, and this race could not have been closer, with Evan just barely nicking Njila at the line by about 0.12. Good efforts all around,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the running events included Steven Oppedisano, who was 16th in the 600 at 1:37.20 Maddox Chretien, who was 24th in the 300 (42.16) and 37th in the 55-meter dash (7.58), while Will Humphrey (7.32), Colby Mengata (7.54) and Earvin Aneus (7.77) finished 25th, 36th and 41st in the 55-meter hurdles. Aneus was also 23rd in the long jump at 15-00 and Mengata was also 31st in the shot put throwing 31-09.50.
In the 300, Payton Haines was 38th at 45.16 and Edison Sok was 40th at 45.67, and he was also 31st in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.69. Finally, the 4x200 relay team of Mengata, Chretien, Humphrey and King Shakes were 10th at 1:48.31.
In the throwing events, Kodie LeGrand was 7th in the shot put at 39-11.50, followed by Kyle Adams, who was 10th at 38-11.50 and Anthony Naghibi was 12th at 37-05.
Both the girls and boys teams were back for a real scoring MVC Meet held Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
