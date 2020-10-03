TEWKSBURY – Back in September of 2019, the Town Crier did a story previewing the upcoming season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team.
In that story, head coach Chris Burns was talking about his offensive players, in particular Pat Demelo and said: "Pat is probably our second most skilled player behind Nabil (Barkallah). (Demelo is) not really fast and not a great athlete, but he's really technically sound. When you get the ball to his feet, he is kind of shifty. This year he's in better shape and the other day in the scrimmage he had an assist. He's good out there. He can also play as a midfielder."
Burns's comments ruffled some feathers in the social media world, but not Demelo’s.
"Pat still doesn't look like an athlete, but part of that statement was said because it's been a running joke for a while and he loves it. He gets a kick out of it and we just have fun with it," said Burns.
When you watch Demelo on the field, he doesn't look athletic. He doesn't run all that fast and he doesn't jump that high. But if you put the ball in his feet, he looks like a savvy veteran, who can maneuver circles around defenders.
In addition to those strengths, Demelo has incredible vision on the field. He's magnificent with his passes – he really can push the ball through to a streaking teammate, no matter where is running to on the field.
On top of that, Demelo can certainly shoot and certainly can score. Demelo led the team in scoring with ten goals last year.
The senior tri-captain is already talking about wanting to play at the next level.
"Pat is talking about playing college and I think he could be successful in the right Division 3 program. Pat has some skill and he can score goals. He scored ten goals for us last year. When he has the ball in his feet, he is dangerous for sure."
Demelo's family is from Brazil. His older half-brother Eric played on a professional team there before coming to the States where he played for Tewksbury. Pat says that he has gone back to Brazil several times and that soccer there is at a higher level than it is here in the states.
Here in Tewksbury, Demelo is hoping that despite about half of the team being new this year and a ton of new rule changes, that he can improve on his game, score some goals and of course help the team win.
"We have a lot of newcomers this year. I think we lost nine guys from last year. The sophomores who are now juniors will have to step up," he said. "I think we will be good this year. We have an incoming freshman Ryan (Cura) who is really good and could be really, really good."
As for Demelo, he was asked what he did during the quarantine to prepare for this season.
"I was always on a soccer field because there's more free time, practicing my shot," he said.
Since the restrictions have been lifted and the high school fall season was given a go, Demelo was asked about his own game as a player.
"I wanted to score more last year but I didn't. I'm hoping to score more this year," he said. "I think this year my dribbling got a lot better and it's got closer to my feet. I also worked on shooting more — I want my shot to be a lot better."
