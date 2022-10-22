TEWKSBURY — I drove to Tewksbury Saturday afternoon in search of some appreciation. I like thinking about a word for the day with my morning coffee. This routine helps to get me started in the right direction. Admittedly, it sometimes has been tough to stick to a positive word given my life’s course, but that’s a story for another day. On this Saturday my drive from Boston to Tewksbury centered on the word “Appreciation.” It is capitalized for a reason. The importance of that word will become crystal clear given the story I am about to tell.
This would be my first time seeing the sparkling new Doucette Stadium in Tewksbury. I stopped calling it the Center School Field a long time ago. That’s another surprise to my older Tewksbury guy sensibility. There is a new Center School. In fact there is a new everything. A new weight room, field house, press box, all-purpose turf field, concession stand and home bleachers. I was told that the visiting side of the field is without bleachers so as to not block the view in the new Center School, but the space for Saturday’s Chelmsford contingent looked like a nice place for a picnic, with grass and stone with room to roam. Whatever it is, it’s better than the old crumbling home bleachers. The field definitely has all the creature comforts for both the home and visiting teams. The press box even has an elevator, air conditioning and fully functioning internet access.
Now that’s what I call service. All of this was working nicely with my “word of the day.” All that I needed was some people older than me to get that full flavor of appreciation. It makes sense to me that you need to remember what you had before you can really appreciate all that new sparkly stuff conveniently stuffed into the back pocket of your psyche. I walked to the front gate prepared for a deep dive into a well of appreciation. I would find the perfect source right away.
Tewksbury High School Hall of Fame coach Leo DiRocco was taking/selling tickets today, and as always he had plenty of time to shoot the breeze about Tewksbury’s crown jewel. I needed some perspective with that dollop of appreciation. After all, the last time I saw Tewksbury High School play football I was standing almost ankle deep in mud with a bunch a Tewksbury and Wilmington alumni on Thanksgiving morning. That was three years ago. It’s year two for the new place, and Coach DiRocco gave me the immediate lowdown.
“I think it’s fantastic,” offered DiRocco. “The kids really like it. The coaches think that this field energizes Tewksbury athletes when they step on it. I was amazed when I first saw it. It’s a showpiece for the town. It really is. They should get a lot of State Tournament games played here. It’s a great facility. I think that the kids love playing here.”
Leo and others I spoke with Saturday emphasized that the field was multipurpose, with the football, soccer and field hockey teams all playing here both day and night. Now that’s something anyone can appreciate. On to the next grizzled veteran with a appreciation for the past and the future.
Roy Flagg has been driving Tewksbury teams on his bus for over 50 years. The deal with Flagg is that he loves old stuff. Tradition marked by toughness runs through the Flagg family. So when he smiles as he talks about the new place it really means something.
“I think it’s great,” says Flagg between conversational laps around the periphery of the field. “It’s good for the kids. I kind of liked the old field, but the new one is great. I’ve lived in Tewksbury all of my life. It’s great to have a new facility to bring out the younger kids to play football. I adapt to everything. You can’t stop progress. You adapt to what’s here. This is great for the younger generations coming up. They know that they will always have a great place to play.”
When first asked if he liked the new place, Flagg offered a traditionalist point of view. “Not really,” he said. By the end of our chat he’d come around. He was appreciating the change and what it meant to the athletes, and knowing Flagg, that’s what really mattered.
Brian Brooks is home again. After working for many years from Las Vegas to Kuwait, the son of the late Jimmy Brooks and the defensive captain on the 1990 Redmen Super Bowl Championship team is working and living in Tewksbury. Brooks has two sons playing football and his sister Maryellen Hirtle has three sons who all played football at TMHS. The old-and now the new-fieldhouse at the stadium bears the name of Brian’s dad Jimmy Brooks.
The plaque and the wall surrounding it were moved perfectly to the new stadium. It’s one of the first things that you see, and its impressive. Son Brian appreciates the gesture afforded the late founder of the Redmen Football Club.
“I love it. It’s awesome,” says Brooks. “That’s like a college level field house. This is definitely a new experience. The weight room is awesome for the kids. I have one freshman and one playing eighth grade football. My dad would love this. That’s what the Redmen Club has always been for. It makes a lot of money and you can put it right back into the sport.”
Bob McCabe is 82-years-old and over many years has been the site manager for TMHS sports. He’s seen it all as a gym teacher and hockey coach, and has been very involved with the high school football team going all the way back to the Frank Flanagan and Charlie Hazel years. McCabe has seen good times and bad. He was in Tewksbury when the field was either dirt of mud. He even sat perched behind the old wooden scoreboard and moved the numbers manually.
Today he took a break from his rounds with a sit and a chat in a lawn chair behind a fence and the endzone. McCabe squinted into the new scoreboard’s lit numbers. “Can you read those numbers?” McCabe asked. The thought that came to mind was that the numbers were obviously better seen at night, when Tewksbury plays most of its’ games.
My next thought was that I’d found the perfect source for some perspective layered on top of a whole bunch of appreciation.
“I never thought that I would see such a gorgeous facility in my lifetime,” offered McCabe. “I remember that Andover came to town one year and refused to play on the field it was so bad. There were divots on the field that went down about a foot.”
McCabe remembered making wooden goalposts with Charlie Hazel and sticking a piece of metal between weights. That was the weight room back in the day. McCabe remembers his perch behind that old wooden scoreboard.
“I still have pieces of that scoreboard holding up my mailbox.”
Talk about perspective.
For some more perspective I went back to a story that I wrote the last time I stood on the old field. Tewksbury had just defeated Wilmington to complete a 10-2 season. I walked across that field while talking to Eugene ‘Mousey’ Roux, who at the time was battling Stage 4 lung cancer. The Mouse is gone now. So I gain some appreciation in knowing that I got to talk with Mouse one last time on that muddy field that at some point in time not many people will remember.
Saturday was a glimpse of what I like to call the inspirational fabric of a community. The old mixed with the new. The catch is that you’ve got to find the people who remember what was once not too bad for the people willing to appreciate what they had.
A field sprinkled with newness that doesn’t lose any of the tradition of what was. A tradition of real knowledge that brick and mortar coupled with the hard work of so many people should be appreciated. There is no doubt that Tewksbury understands what appreciation really means. I left appreciating the day. There’s that word again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.