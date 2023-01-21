TEWKSBURY – When you score just two points in an entire quarter, the chances of you coming away with a win are not all that great.
When you turn the ball over 16 times in the entire game, once again, chances are you aren't going to win.
But when you don't give up a field goal in the final 4:43 of the game, and you connect on the important free throws, especially with 1.4 seconds left of a tied game, the chances are, you are going to win.
On Tuesday night, both the Tewksbury and Billerica boys basketball teams competed hard and put forth great efforts, but truth be told, it was an ugly game from start to finish. But thanks to a free throw made by Brian Carleton, the Redmen prevailed 42-41, which ended their five-game losing streak and improve to 2-8 on the season. Billerica fell to 2-5.
“Our guys gutted it out. It wasn't a Michelangelo Painting, but our guys hung in there and found a way to win,” said Redmen head coach Steve Boudreau. “We've been talking about finishing quarters and finishing games and we found a way, so I'm just happy and proud of our kids for hanging in there and gutting it out.
“(Tonight is) a step in the right direction – a step in the right direction. I think we can rely on this as evidence as we move forward in the second half of the season.”
Tewksbury senior Romyn Lorick connected on two free throws with 1:44 to go, giving the Redmen a one-point lead at 41-40. From there, both teams turned the ball over and missed some shots, which eventually led to Billerica having the ball with 8.3 seconds left. After a missed shot, Billerica's Elijah Mulindwa was fouled. He went to the line with 3.4 seconds left, hitting the first and missing on the second. Luke Montejo grabbed the rebound and Tewksbury called a timeout with 3.0 seconds left.
Johnny Sullivan inbounded the ball to Carleton, who raced towards the right side of the court but was blocked/pushed right near halfcourt as he attempted to heave a last second three-pointer. The foul was called and he went to the line shooting two, coming with 1.4 seconds left.
“I thought I was fouled and was shooting three (free throws) and not two,” he said. “Coach Boudreau drew up a play, just to get the ball in and throw up a prayer and hopefully it goes in and if not we'll go into overtime. I got the ball and the kid pushed me out of bounds and I went to the line to shoot two.”
With lots of noise from the different fan sections, Carleton didn't let that get to him. He concentrated and connected on the first one – his lone point of the game but obviously a pretty big one.
“I was confident. I shoot one hundred free throws pretty much every single day at practice, and I also had all of the fans from the student section with me, my bench cheering me on and coaches all on my side so I knew no matter what happened they all had my back. I knew I was going to make the first one,” he said.
He then clanked the second one off the right side of the rim.
“I purposely missed the second one,” he said with a grin. “It's tough (to purposely miss) because you have to hit the rim. So if you hit the rim in the wrong spot that can be a long rebound and they can get a chance at the ball, so I was just trying to hit the front rim, but I ended up hitting the back rim but it is what it is.”
Billerica did get the rebound but couldn't connect on miracle toss. That gave Tewksbury the win despite the turnovers, despite scoring just two points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter – after scoring 13 and 14 in the first and second quarters.
“We have hung our hats on playing (strong) defense and more so our defense usually it) leads to our offense and in the past games it didn't but tonight it did a little bit, but we still have to figure out some stuff for (Wednesday's game with Shawsheen),” said Carleton. “This is pretty important (win) for us. We had been on a five-game losing streak, so it's nice to get one back especially against our cross-town rival.”
In the team's four previous games, the defense had been pretty solid, almost holding each opponent to 50 points or less. That was the case again against Billerica, as the Redmen held them to one free throw in the final 4:43, just three field goals in the fourth quarter, and that came after holding them off for the final 6:01 of the second quarter without a single point.
“We hang our hat on our defense because the offense is not where it needs to be and we relied on our defense. Offensively, we just have to continue to work on getting high quality shots and having confidence while taking those shots,” said Boudreau.
Senior Ryan Cuvier led the way with 15 points, all but two coming in the first half. Freshman Johnny Sullivan finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Montejo and Lorick had eight points each. Montejo added six boards and two blocks.
Last Friday, Tewksbury was defeated by Chelmsford – the same team the Redmen beat back in December – by a 53-30 score.
“We came out flat and didn't compete at the level that we need to in the Merrimack Valley Conference,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury faced Shawsheen Tech on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will return home Friday to face a winless Dracut team, before going on the road Tuesday to face Methuen.
