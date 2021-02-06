TEWKSBURY – When Will O'Keefe came out for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team as a freshman, head coach Derek Doherty said that the ninth grader “was opening up some eyes.”
On Friday afternoon, Doherty had to re-open the program's record books as O'Keefe's name is now etched in stone after the senior assisted on Aaron Connelly's goal coming in the second period of Friday afternoon's 4-1 loss to Central Catholic, giving O'Keefe 100 career points.
Now in his 20th year as head coach, Doherty has coached five players who have surpassed the triple digit milestone including Derek and Ryan Petti, Ryan Doherty, Colin Quinn and now O'Keefe. Derek Doherty did it himself in the late 1980s and then Nick Solis accomplished the feat in the mid 90s as a member of the state championship team under then head coach Bob McCabe.
O'Keefe took a slap shot from the right point and the puck was redirected after it went off Aaron Connelly's skate for the lone goal of the game, coming on the power play.
O'Keefe was asked about being what's believed to be one of eight players in program history to accomplish this rare and incredible feat.
“That's awesome. It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication. You show up to practice, you get ready for the games and hopefully you get to put up some points,” he said.
O'Keefe reached his 100th point plateau in 75 games. As a freshman he scored seven goals and added eight assists helping the Redmen finish 10-9-2.
As a sophomore, he exploded with 23 goals and 11 assists for 34 points, which included a monster state tournament performance, as the team went to the state final and finished 17-5-3.
As a junior he finished with 14 goals and 29 assists helping the Redmen finish 15-5-3.
This year he has one goal and seven assists, giving him 45 goals and 55 assists, while more importantly helping the team with a combined record of 47-20-8 during his career.
“I wish it could have happened on a better day with better circumstances,” said Doherty. “He deserves this. He's been great and he's one of our best players and one of the better players that we have had here, no question. He is tough, he is fast, he is explosive and he can do it all.
“He's such a competitor so it's too bad that he did it today and we lost. He's probably saying 'great I got my 100th (point) but we lost the game'. When he gets home, he'll be mad about that more than anything. That's just his make-up.”
He may have said that when he got home, but at the rink, minutes after the game was over, O'Keefe said that he was happy that he achieved it, but certainly glad it finally came.
“It's a big goal (that I achieved), it's a lot of points,” he said. “I've had four years to do it, but it's a big milestone. It was hyped up a lot too, so I'm glad that it's over with. I feel that it's a big weight off of my shoulders now.”
Over the last few years O'Keefe has played with several other talented players who have helped him pile up the points. Jason Cooke has been there for three years with Cole Stone for a good portion of it as well, including this season.
“I've been playing with Cooke now for three years – well since he's been a freshman we have been playing together. Cole just works as hard as he can and now he's on the first line so he finally did it. I think (the three of us) are doing good producing. I think we can do a little bit better, but we'll get there,” said O'Keefe.
Now that his linemates have helped him produce 100 points, they want nothing better than to get back on track after Friday's disappointing performance.
“We came out pretty slow and we didn't have a lot of offense,” said O'Keefe. “We let them keep possession of the puck and we just didn't play our best. Sometimes you just have those days and we couldn't put the puck in the net. We didn't have a lot of offense and we didn't have a lot of puck possession. That was the biggest factor.
“The season is going great except for this game. We're 5-1 and we have a great group of guys. We have depth and we have four solid (offensive) lines, so it doesn't surprise me that we're doing this well.”
