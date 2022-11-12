For many Tewksbury athletes playing at the collegiate level, their respective fall seasons are coming to a close – as well as winter seasons beginning.
On the gridiron, Endicott football is having a historical season. Recently, the Gulls notched a bid in the national rankings for the first time in program history, coming in at 24th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division III Top-25 Poll.
Tewksbury graduates Shane Aylward, Justyn Leger, Danny Fleming and Davenche Sydney have all helped Endicott improve to 9-0 and capture the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Championship title this past Saturday with a 42-10 victory over Salve Regina.
In that win, Aylward hauled in the game’s first touchdown on a 79-yard touchdown reception. He finished the game with two catches for 90 yards. On the season, he has 28 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 19 rushing yards and six punt returns for 89 yards. He ranks second on the team in All-Purpose yards with 559.
For his efforts, Aylward was named the CCC Special Teams Player of the Week. He helped set up a pair of Endicott drives with two solid punt returns in the CCC Championship clincher.
Aylward's first return went for 33 yards and set up Endicott's second touchdown of the day. The score gave Endicott a 14-3 lead at the time. His second return went for 29 yards and put Endicott in position for a red zone trip in the third quarter. Aylward totaled 62 return yards for a 31-yard average.
Freshman Davenche Sydney has appeared in four games and Justyn Lester has appeared in eight.
Continuing with Football, fifth year student Masyn Lorick of Stonehill had four tackles in a 17-13 loss to Saint Francis University on October 22nd. This past weekend, Lorick had two tackles in a 17-10 loss to Merrimack.
At Springfield, sophomore Will McKay is having a strong season where his 26 tackles is 6th most in the conference. After winning their past five games, Springfield is now 6-2 and 4-0 in conference play following recent wins against Merchant Marine 27-13 and WPI 45-7.
McKay posted six tackles against Merchant Marine to go along with a forced fumble and four tackles against WPI.
Michael Duggan of WPI has played in seven games this season, recording five tackles.
In the month of October, WPI went 1-3 with losses to Springfield, Catholic, and Merchant Marine. Most recently, they topped Norwich 20-15 on Saturday.
Ryne Rametta of Husson is out with an injury after appearing in ten games as a freshman. Husson is currently 4-4 following three straight wins against Western New England, Curry, and University of New England.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior libero Amber Buttaro at Curry College notched six digs in a very impressive defensive performance on October 25th in a 3-0 loss at Endicott. She has 120 digs and 7 kills thus far.
Curry is 4-22 this season after having a tough 1-11 month of October. Buttaro had twelve digs in their most recent loss to Salve Regina.
Senior Kerry Shea recorded a career high 23 digs in a 3-1 loss to St. Josephs in their final game of the season for Emmanuel College.
Shea finished the season very strong, recording ten or more digs in her last four games. They finished their season with a 7-18 record.
Freshman Katie Cueva at Worcester State has had a strong start to her career, posting 56 digs and 71 kills so far. She scored 7.5 points in a 3-0 win against MCLA on October 11th.
Worcester State has one game of their season left. Most recently, they lost 3-2 to Framingham State on October 29th and beat Rhode Island College 3-0 on October 27th.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Emily Sessa and Rachel Sessa of UMass Lowell closed out a very successful season where they captured their third straight America East title in Baltimore. Rachel Sessa finished in 25th place with a time of 18:24.8 in the conference championship race last Saturday. Emily did not run.
Makayla Paige of UNC finished 68th in the B race in the Nuttycombe Invitational on October 14th. Carolina finished sixth overall as a team in the race.
The Worcester State Women's Cross-Country team finished fifth at Saturday’s MASCAC Championship meet. Junior Caitlin Conneely finished in 29th place at 21:36.09.
Back on October 8th, Conneely was the third Lancer to cross the finish line at the James Earley Invitational at Stanley Park in Westfield. She posted a 21:28.82 time and the team came in 17th out of 25 teams competing.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
On October 20th, Stonehill secured their first NEC win in a 1-0 contest over Howard University. Junior Leanne Durham notched her second career shutout that included three crucial saves. The Skyhawks ended the season ranked sixth in the NEC after being projected to finish tenth. Their 4-13-1 record ends their season.
Stonehill ended their season on a three game winning streak that includes wins against Fairleigh Dickinson University, St. Francis College Brooklyn, and Howard University.
Freshman Daniela Almeida scored her first career goal with under five minutes to play in a 1-1 tie against Long Island back in late September. This past Sunday, Merrimack recorded its eighth win of the season, and their sixth in NEC conference play with a regular season ending victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights.
On Thursday night, the team’s season came to an end with The Merrimack College women's soccer season came with a 2-1 loss to Sacred Heart University, 2-1 in the semi-finals of the NEC Tournament. Almeida played 15 minutes and registered a shot on net.
Haley Mignon of Worcester State led her team in regular season goals with ten. On Friday, the team ended their remarkable season in the MASCAC semifinal losing to No. 1 seed Westfield State.
Recently it was announced that Mignon earned MASCAC Second Team All-Conference honors.
Sarah Milne, a junior at Lasell, has appeared in six games for the Lasers this season as they prepare for the GNAC Semi-Finals on Tuesday against Albertus Magnus.
MEN’S SOCCER
Alex Papageorgiou, a Worcester State grad student, has two goals in 15 games this season for the Lancers. On Saturday, Papageorgiou recorded three shots when the Lancers hosted the Massachusetts Maritime Buccaneers in their 2-0 victory in their season finale. This Tuesday, the Lancers are playing in the MASCAC Quarterfinals against MCLA.
Freshmen Jeremy Perez and William McFayden are finishing up their rookie seasons at Lasell. Perez appeared in 16 games and McFayden appeared in 15. The Lasers fell to number two seed Johnson & Wales on Saturday in the GNAC Quarterfinals.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore Alexis Raymond has one goal and three assists for Fitchburg this season. She had an impressive rookie season where she started all 18 games and led her team in points with 16. Fitchburg’s season has come to a close with a 10-7 record as they await seeding for the LEC tournament.
Freshman Brianna Gagnon of Bridgewater had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 loss to Framingam held earlier this month.
Worcester State, coached by former TMHS star athlete Hayley Sutherland, finished the regular season with a 13-2 record after a 6-1 win over UMass-Dartmouth. In the opeming round of the MASCAC playoffs, Worcester came from behind to beat Westfield, 3-2, and then in the semi-finals, lost to Castleton University, 2-0.
WINTER SPORTS
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Graduate student Kelly Golini has had a strong start to her season as she has collected four goals and five assists so far this season. In their October 29th tie against Sacred Heart University, Golini was involved in all three goals with two goals and an assist.
In their 4-0 win against Post, Golini netted a goal.
The Hawks start the season 4-7-1.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Freshman Owen Fowler scored his first career goal for UMass Lowell on October 22nd in a 3-2 win at Northeastern. The River Hawks have had a strong 5-3 start to their slate of games, splitting a home-and-home with No. 9 ranked Boston University last week.
Prior to Fowler’s arrival in Lowell this fall, he played tier one juniors in the USHL for two full seasons, as well as a short stint of two games in 2019-20. Fowler played on both the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers last season, combining for 37 points in 55 games played between both teams.
Sophomore defenseman Richie Colarusso is back with St. Anselm. In Friday night’s 4-3 loss to Post, he had three shots on net.
ELWELL, TEAM HONORED
With other news, Suffolk University announced that the 2005 softball team will be inducted into the Suffolk University Athletics Hall of Fame. On that team includes Jenn Elwell of Tewksbury.
Their historic season included an eleven game winning streak following spring training where Elwell was dominant on the mound. She posted a team low 1.68 ERA and a 10-5 record in 18 appearances. She also notched 81 strikeouts.
The team finished with a 19-5 record and lost in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship. Their season continued in the ECAC New England Championship, where they became the first 30-win team in program history following a 5-4 win over Wellesley
The 2005 team joins the 1996 team as the second softball team to be inducted.
