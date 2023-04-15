TEWKSBURY – Last year when Tewksbury and Westford Academy met to open the season, Tyler Baker got the Grey Ghosts off to a terrific start to the season, crushing a home run over the left field fence. That helped Westford come away with a 2-0 win and it followed up with the team finishing 17-1 in the regular season before adding two more wins in the playoffs. Tewksbury, on the other hand, fought back after that loss and ended up winning ten regular season games, while also making a tournament appearance.
On a brisk Friday afternoon, the two teams opened the 2023 season at Strong Field and once again the Grey Ghosts started things off on the right foot in the first inning. This time there was no 300-foot home run, instead it was six runs on six hits, a walk, a passed ball and an error. That was more than enough cushion for Westford to cruise the rest of the way to win 12-5.
“(Westford) came out really strong in the first inning. They are a really, really good hitting team. (Tewksbury pitcher) Kodie (LeGrand) didn't have his best stuff today so that combination obviously hurt us as they put up six runs in the top of the first,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau. “I'm really proud of the fight that we showed, especially early on. We were able to trim down the deficit a little bit as the game progressed, but then it got away from us a little bit at the end.”
Despite giving up the six runs in the top of the first, Tewksbury scored a combined five runs in the first three innings with one in the first and two each in the second and third. Westford added single runs in the second and third and led 8-5 after three, before opening it up with one more in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Part of the reason for the 12 runs was Tewksbury's subpar defense. The Redmen made five errors on the day which led to six unearned runs coming across the plate.
“We were a little sloppy today (defensively). We have some young guys in there making their first varsity start so there were some nerves there, definitely,” said Monbleau. “We expect them to develop. We have them in those roles because we have faith in them and we still do, so we're going to keep working hard to get better.”
Trailing 6-0 after the top half of the first, Tewksbury answered back with a run in the bottom half. Junior Matt Cooke led off with an opposite field double. He moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a RBI single to left field by Dylan Paulding.
Three of Westford's first four batters reached in the top of the second which forced Monbleau to pull LeGrand and insert Aidan McDonald. He walked the first hitter he faced to force in a run before settling in. Over 3.1 innings, he gave up two runs, one earned on three hits, while walking two and striking out four.
“Aidan did a real nice job. This was his first varsity appearance. He rose to the occasion and he's definitely a guy we can use in the future,” said the coach.
Trailing 7-1, Tewksbury took advantage of some sloppy Westford defense in the bottom of the second. Ryan Flynn reached in an infield single and later on both Blake Ryder and Matt Cooke reached on errors, which led to Flynn and Ryder scoring.
Westford added a run in the top of the third and again Tewksbury answered with two more. Paulding reached on an error and came around on a passed ball. Then Flynn drove in LeGrand, who had reached on a fielder's choice groundout before moving to second on a passed ball, with an opposite field single to left field.
Westford then added the four late runs to break it open.
Flynn was the lone batter for Tewksbury with multiple hits as he finished 2-for-3. Cooke was 1-3 with a run, double, stolen base and a walk. He also relieved McDonald on the mound, going 2.1 innings and giving up three unearned runs.
Tewksbury returned to action on Wednesday against Lawrence with results not known as of presstime. On Thursday, they will host Central Catholic at 4 pm before going back on the road to face Andover on Tuesday for a 3:45 pm start.
