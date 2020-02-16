NEW YORK/TEWKSBURY – Just when you thought Makayla Paige couldn't possibly elevate her running excellence any further, she once again pulled off the evitable.
On Saturday afternoon, the junior finished as the champion of the 600-meters in the prestigious Millrose Games held in New York. This meet features many of the top runners in the entire country, and Paige not only had a dramatic come from behind win, but she held on to the No. 1 time in the entire country of 1:30.28.
Yes, No. 1!
Trailing for most of the race, including being in fourth place after the 200 and then again at the breakline, Paige had a sensational final kick and just edged out Victoria VanRiele of New Jersey and Michaela Rose of Virginia, who had times of 1:30.55 and 1:30.90, respectively.
“Going into the race, my thought was to try to be with the first few people, hang on and then just run as fast as I could toward the end,” said Paige. “I was hoping to make a move at the break line, but I really couldn’t because some of these girls were just so amazing.”
After the breakline, Paige was able to move down to lane one. From there she stayed with the competition for the next lap, passing off one runner, before going to the outside where she made her final move on the straightaway beating out VanRiele and Rose.
“That final straightaway, it seemed like we were all going so slow,” Paige said. “It felt like none of us were moving anywhere. I felt like I couldn’t move any faster, so I just sprawled to the finish line.”
Paige admitted that it was strange to go through the tape as she crossed the finish line. Moments after that, she also said to Taylor Jo of NYRR Millrose Games, that she started to take in the entire experience.
“After the race, I felt pretty awful to be honest,” she said to Jo. “But right now I'm pretty excited as I'm realizing what actually happened.”
Already this winter season, Paige has won the Millrose Games, set the best times in five different individual events and one relay event in the state of Massachusetts, ran a 2:06.1 anchor leg 800-meter split to help the Distance Relay Meet team go from sixth place to first at the D3 State Relay Meet, and also placed 11th at the Terrier Invitational at BU, going up against collegiate and other professional runners.
This Friday, she will be back running for Tewksbury as the team will compete in the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet. Last year she was the D3 and All-State Champion in the 600, including breaking a meet and NE record at the All-State Meet with her career best 1:29.79 time, which came after finishing fifth at the Millrose Games.
“I think (winning at the Millrose Games) is a good sign for the upcoming meets,” she said “I went up against amazing runners, so this was a real good experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.