TEWKSBURY — After four years of being a key member of the Tewksbury High Girls’ Soccer team’s coaching staff, assistant coach Kelsey Ring is ready for the big time, a head coaching job of her own team.
Ring recently accepted the position with Reading High, replacing the departed Jen Hagopian, who had held the job for five seasons.
Coaching the Lady Rockets will be something of a homecoming for Ring, who played four years for the Stoneham Spartans, Reading’s traditional archrival. She has even remained in touch with her high school coach, Sharon Chapman.
While the Redmen are happy to see Ring make the next step in her coaching career, the coach and returning players are sad to see her go.
“I have greatly enjoyed having Kelsey Ring on my staff, and she deserves to run her own program,” said Tewksbury High coach Samantha Tavantzis. “She will be a phenomenal varsity head coach.”
Ring had no coaching experience prior to arriving for the start of the 2016 school year, when she accepted a teaching job at the high school, that also included the assistant’s job.
It was a whole new challenge for the former high school and college player, and she was learning right along with the players she had under her tutelage.
“I learned how to be patient with them,” said Ring, while trying to enjoy her vacation amid speculation of what will happen this upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sometimes you have to re-explain things.”
Tavantzis enjoyed watching Ring’s coaching skills develop from year to year, to the point where she has come up with a style all her own, making a positive impact on her players.
“She teaches discipline, hard work and dedication to her athletes, and it is reflected not only in their performances but in their schoolwork and their attitudes as well,” said Tavantzis. “I have always admired Kelsey’s hard work and passion for the game of soccer. I believe that Kelsey will have great success as a head coach and Tewksbury soccer program will miss her! We wish her the best.”
While playing for the Spartans from the 2006 to 2009 seasons, Ring was a top defender who was versatile enough to switch to center midfield, as was needed at least one season.
Ring was a Middlesex League All-Star and she helped lead Stoneham to a couple of appearances in the state tournament.
After graduation, Ring attended Clark University, where she took a year off from soccer before walking on as a sophomore and resuming her career as a defender.
While defense comes naturally to Ring, it will not limit her approach to coaching the Lady Rockets.
“Team defense is important; if you don’t play good defense you won’t be successful,” said Ring. “On the other hand, I want my defenders to think offensively and be part of the attack.”
Of course, the elephant in the room right now is the virus, and will there even be a 2020 soccer season. The MIAA has set a date, Sept. 14, to begin workouts, but it is up to Governor Charlie Baker as to what happens going forward.
“I’m anxious as a coach and as a teacher,” said Ring. “But I’m hopeful that I’ll have a chance to get to know the girls, and get out on the field.”
The Reading High soccer community is excited to have Ring on board and are looking forward to seeing her make a positive impact.
“Kelsey is very energetic and enthusiastic, with a wealth of soccer knowledge,” said Reading athletic director, Tom Zaya. “She is passionate about soccer and coaching. and she will be a positive role model for the players at RMHS.”
Kelsey Ring was a success as a player in the Middlesex League, and she looks forward to making her mark in the Middlesex League as a coach.
