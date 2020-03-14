WOBURN — A year ago this week, a top-seeded Austin Prep girl’s hockey team walked into Woburn’s O’Brien Rink for the MIAA Division 1 semifinals armed with a perfect 23-0 record and extended that historic win streak by dispatching Andover, 3-1, to earn a trip to the finals.
The Cougars later met their match at the Boston Garden, however, falling to Tewksbury-Methuen in double overtime, 2-1.
After Monday night’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Braintree Wamps, No. 2 Austin Prep will be returning to the Division 1 state finals on Sunday to face Woburn at the TD Garden with a 9:00 am scheduled drop of the puck.
“We knew this was going to be one of the toughest opponents that we’ve seen all year,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood. “This was a big hurdle. We knew this game was going to come down to the wire. I’m extremely proud of our kids, down a goal but battling back in the third period.”
There’s five local players on this year’s Austin Prep team including senior captain Felicia Zuccola of Wilmington, assistant captain Eryn Taber of Tewksbury, both defensemen, junior forward Allie Martinson of Wilmington, sophomore forward Emma Spengler of Tewksbury and starting goalie, Lauryn Hanafin, a sophomore from Wilmington.
Trailing by a goal with just over 10-minutes remaining, Austin Prep sophomore Isabel Hulse redirected a feed from Monique Lyons to knot the score. Hulse caught Braintree goalie Ellie Foley out of position, attempting to cut down the angle on the Lyons pass.
With 1:42 left to play, Sabina Axelrod got a piece of Francesca Frelik’s rocket from the right point, deflecting it past a stunned Foley for what proved to be the winner.
“I couldn’t happier for Frankie Frelik, our senior captain and five-year member of our team, to contribute to that game-winning goal at the end” said Wood, who also defeated Braintree in last season’s quarterfinals. “And every year, our program has been very fortunate to have a strong goalie in net. She has gotten stronger as the year has gone on and become more of a veteran. She was unbelievable.”
Wood was referring to sophomore netminder Lauryn Hanafin, who made 26-stops in the effort and was especially brilliant down the stretch when the suddenly desperate Wamps threw everything at her. Hanafin stared down a half-dozen bids when Braintree pulled Foley for an extra attacker.
After handing down earlier playoff defeats to No. 31 Frankin, No. 15 Andover, and No. 7 Belmont, the Cougars looked a little worse for wear at the outset and soon fell behind on a goal from Wamps co-captain Ally DeCoste, who had ample room to roam during a 4-on-4.
“Braintree is big and physical with a lot of seniors on their team,” said Wood. “I thought we had to do a better job chipping the puck deep, getting around their defense, and winning the one-on-one battles in the corners.”
Outshot 10-3 in the first period, the Cougars had difficulty containing several of the Braintree forwards, including Abbey Holland, who was a menace on the left wing. The senior forward accounted for four of those early shots, all labeled. But Hanafin was equal to the task and kept the Wamps in check. Austin Prep, meanwhile, couldn’t buy a bounce. Frelick hit a post and that was the closest the Cougars came to generating offense. But after the break, there was a decided momentum shift.
“We have a half-and-half mixture of upper classmen and young kids and it was tough in the beginning,” said Wood. “But, yes, in the second period, I thought we really turned it on, especially toward the end. We started to have more zone presence and get pucks to the net.”
Austin Prep carried the play the play through a scoreless second and continued the trend into the third when their efforts finally yielded dividends. Hulse’s game-tying goal sent the predominately AP audience into a frenzy and after Axelrod put her team in front, the standing room-only crowd erupted in celebration.
“We’ve been waiting a full year to get back to this position,” said Wood. “Before we hit the ice for the third period, we decided this wasn’t going to be our last game. We were going to do whatever it took to win.”
