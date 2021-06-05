HAVERHIILL – It was a bit of a lighter week of work for the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team with only game on the docket since last Tuesday. But the Rams certainly made the most of their one opportunity to get on the field, picking up a hard fought 3-1 win over CAC rival Whittier last Thursday afternoon.
The win pushed the Rams record on the season to 9-0, with just five games left in the campaign. The win was a little unusual for the Rams in that they had been winning most of their recent games in blowout fashion, including an 8-0 rout of Whittier last Monday. But you won’t find Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy complaining about the final score, as long as his team comes out on top.
“Every day is a new day and when we square off against a team like Whittier, it is a good reminder of that. They always show up to play and just because you win a big one against them earlier in the week, doesn’t mean the same thing is going to happen a few days later,”: McCarthy said. “It was a tight game and it was good to see our team play in one like that. We didn’t tense up, and we battled to the end. Down the stretch and into the tournament, there will be more and more close games against tough opponents, so it was good to be in one against Whittier.”
The Rams were led by another outstanding pitching performance from senior Ben Powell, who went the distance, scattering four hits and striking out three. Powell has been tremendous all season long, as has his pitching partner, senior Chris Disciscio, and Thursday was no exception. Both pitchers have put up some incredible stats this season, with Powell having a 1.80 ERA at this point, while Disciscio is at 1.96. Powell, meanwhile has four complete games on the season, while Disciscio has three. Each pitcher is 4-0 on the season with a WHIP under 1.00.
“Both Disciscio and Powell have been work-horses for us on the mound,” McCarthy said. “Their strikeout numbers are not eye-popping, but that’s not what we preach here at Shawsheen. We want them to work efficiently and use their solid defense behind them. A testament to that is that they both have a number of complete game wins under their belts this year. They get outs and make it deep in the ball game.”
While the game was closer than most recent games for the Rams, they continued their habit of getting on the board early, striking first when they scored twice in the top of the first inning. This is one habit that McCarthy is hoping his team does not break any time soon, especially when his team is on the road, and can jump on top early.
“We love the ability to get to the bats first and score early. It’s nice to be able to put the home team in a hole before they even come to the plate,” McCarthy said. “Plus, it lets our pitcher pitch from ahead, which is always advantageous. We jumped out with two runs in the top of the first and we’ve now done that a handful of times this year already. It’s been great to see. I love our guys being aggressive, early on in games.”
Sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau once again led the offensive charge for the Rams, with three doubles and two runs scored on the day. It was the continuation of a great year at the plate for Bourdeau, who is now leading the team with a .519 batting average, while he is second in RBI with ten, leading in extra base hits with eight and is second on the team in on-base percentage at .606.
“Mavrick’s having a great season so far. He certainly isn’t playing like a sophomore,” McCarthy said. “He’s been solid in the field for us all year at shortstop and has now settled into the two-spot in the line-up, hitting the ball with authority every time up. After a big Whittier game, he is leading or second on the team in virtually all offensive categories.”
Owen Duggan added a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBI for the Rams, while Matt Hemenway had a hit and a run scored.
Duggan is now batting over .400 on the season, as are Connor Maguire and Spencer Sullivan, with Maguire leading the team with 12 RBI. Wilmington’s Shane Costello meanwhile is batting .500 on the season.
“We have a number of players putting up some big numbers for us,” McCarthy said. “The bats are definitely hot at Shawsheen this year.”
The Rams will look to remain hot when they return to action on next Monday and Thursday for a pair of games against Northeast, hosting the Knights on Monday and taking to the road for a rematch on Thursday.
