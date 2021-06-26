TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls tennis team's season came to an end last back on June 15th with a 4-1 loss to Methuen.
The only win came from senior Jaime Burns, coming at the first singles spot. She won her match 6-2, 3-6 and 10-8 in a match tie-break.
“I thought the girls did a good job against a strong team. Jaime Burns won her final high school match. This was a well played match by both players, and Jaime did a great job getting the win, especially considering she was behind 4-0 and 6-2 in the tie break,” said head coach Mary MacDonald.
At the other singles spots, Ronni Trull was defeated 6-3 and 6-0 and then at third singles, Renuka Late was matched up against a strong veteran player, and despite a strong effort, was defeated in straight 6-1 sets.
Tewksbury was down a few players, including its first doubles team so Ada Nicodemus and Darya Mehrabami “stepped in to the position and played well, losing 6-2 6-3. There were some great rallies and it was a very enjoyable match to watch,” said the coach.
At second doubles, sisters Fiona and Cecelia were defeated in straight 6-1, 6-1 sets.
While the wins were short of their hopes, managing just four, the sportsmanship tripled that.
“This was probably the nicest group of players I have had,” said MacDonald. “They competed hard in their matches, but were always friendly and sporting to their opponents. If you keep in mind that they are the player and their own referee it is so important to compete fairly and treat your opponent with respect. We only had two returning players with varsity experience, and a short pre-season to both teach the game to the newbies and run through the challenge matches to establish a line up.”
Of those two returning players was Burns, who deserves so much credit.
“Jaime Burns earned the first singles spot and played well all season. It is a tall ask to play against the best player on every team in every match, and she rose to the occasion. She is a hard working player, and came into this season having to transform from an all conference doubles player to singles, not easy to do. She was a great team leader for the underclassmen, and I will miss her.
“Ronni Trull played at second singles and worked hard in all her matches. She also had worked on improving her skills, and could confound her opponents with her left handed specialty shots. Her pleasant demeanor on the court set a good example to the team.
“Renuka Late, the only freshman, earned the third singles position. She has good strokes, and has a good sense of what to do, where to hit on the court. I believe she will only get better the more she plays.
“Then, Darya Mehrabani was a pleasant surprise, as someone who hadn't played tennis before, she learned quickly and improved her skills as the season went on. She played some singles matches with good results, and I expect she will be a force on the team next year.
“Finally, Cindy Lai and Ehyvong Phalla were our first doubles team, both seniors playing their first year of varsity. Ava Nicodemus and Cecilia Ho played the majority of two doubles matches, all four girls worked hard to learn doubles strategies and shots, and played very good matches, with good wins. Fiona Ho was an effective sub in several matches.”
MacDonald wanted to thank assistant coach Abbie Culhane, who returned after previously holding the position.
“Abbie Culhane stepped in just before the season started to help with the coaching, she was great in helping the new players learn the game, making every day fun, and teaching proper strokes etc.”
Despite losing some veterans and their veteran leadership, it appears as if the future looks bright.
“The JV players also showed good improvement with their hard work, Natalie Nguyen, Julianna Ricci and Karen Hennessey are great additions to the team and I expect they will continue to improve. I have encouraged the girls to continue to play in the off-season. It is more and more common for high school tennis players to play year round, and I hope that message has been received.
“Hopefully more girls will come out for the team next season, I am lucky and grateful to be able to spend my spring afternoons with a great group of tennis players.”
BOYS TENNIS
It was a tough situation right from day one, but if you ask head coach Rick Keene, his players made the most of it.
Starting the season out without enough kids to form a regular line-up to then getting seven kids to do so, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys tennis team, extremely young and inexperienced, then were matched up with the other Merrimack Valley Conference teams, who had numbers, depth and varsity experience.
Up until the final week of the season, the Redmen took their lumps, but things turned around with a split against Lawrence, the win being the lone victory of the season.
“In the first match, Brady Litton played a very good match at second singles getting the win 8-4. Our first doubles team of Keegan Hannan and Kunal Pal playing together for the first time this season, won their match giving the team our first win of the season.
“After a short break, we set out to try and get a back-to-back wins. All of our players came out strong and were well on their way to back to back wins. Keegan Hannan and Kunal Pal started strong and never looked back tacking their match with an 8-1 win.
“Brady Litton continued to play a great match and pushed through as far as he could but unfortunately had to retire due to an injury. We ended up losing the match 3-2 but the team put everything they had into the match.”
Keene said that he has so much respect and appreciation for the team's co-captains Bagul and Litton, who never veered away from their loyalty to the program.
“Although the highlight of every spring for myself is the start of tennis season, we started off in a tough situation this year, with only two players signed up at the beginning of the year Captains Mihir Bagul and Brady Litton and they had their work cut out for them. Showing perseverance and determination, they set out talking to students and teachers to recruit players and put together a team this year.
“This season might not have been possible without their hard work and dedication to the program. I could not thank them enough for all they have done.,” said Keene.
Bagul as well as Hannan and Kunal Pal, have since graduated and have played their last high school tennis matches.
“We will be graduating three seniors, Mihir, who will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall and be studying economics and government or computer science. Third singles player Keegan Hannan will be attending UMass Lowell and studying statistics. And Kunal, who was part of our first doubles team, will be attending Williams College to study math chemistry or linguistics. I wish all three of my graduating players all the best.”
With those three players leaving, Keene is hoping that next year the program can back on track and have bigger numbers and perhaps kids who have experience in the game.
“We had a lot of new players join the team this year. It’s always great to watch them develop their skills and grow as tennis players. I am looking forward to next year for these players to continue growing with our team. I’m always grateful that I have the opportunity to work with some of the finest young men in our community on and off the courts,” he said.
