TEWKSBURY – In terms of wins and losses, it's been an up-and-down, yet consistent season thus far for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Tennis team.
The Redmen started the season with a loss, win, loss, win, loss, win and then two losses, before now three straight wins. All of that has resulted in a 6-5 record and with five matches left, the Redmen need to win at least two to get into the new state wide post-season tournament with at least a .500 record.
On Friday, Tewksbury defeated Lawrence, 4-1 and then after Monday's match got moved to Thursday due to the rainstorm, on Tewksbury, the Redmen edged out the Academy of Notre Dame, 3-2.
Tewksbury will now have the five matches over an eight-day period with Billerica and Methuen, both away on Thursday and Friday, before coming home to face Central Catholic on Monday, before ending it with a trip to NDA on Wednesday and then hosting Lawrence on Thursday.
“The weather is doing a number on the schedule,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “(That being said), I am very happy with the great effort being put into each match by the varsity players. Just as importantly, I am gratified by the friendliness and good sportsmanship shown by the Tewksbury girls every match, regardless of outcome.”
In Monday's win, Chloe Burns was the lone singles player to come out with a win. Playing at the No. 2 spot, she defeated Teagan Peterson, 6-2 and 6-0.
“Chloe Burns is playing with a new level of confidence. She has worked hard all season, and the wins are starting to come her way,” said MacDonald.
The other two wins came from the two doubles teams. Ceceila Ho and Darya Mehrabani defeated sisters Emily and Maya O'Gorman, 6-0 and 6-1. Then Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen defeated Maya Hardy and Phay Mieh, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
“Darya and Ceceila have had a good year at first doubles and play a smart consistent game. Today Fiona and Natalie in second doubles had a straight forward win in the first set, and found themselves down 2-5 in the second set. After a brief reminder to go back to basics, they took the second set to a tie breaker and finished the match with a 7-1 win in the breaker, such a nice example of their maturity on the court,” said the coach.
In the other singles matches, Renuka Late was defeated by Ainsley Flood, 6-0 and 6-1 and then Ada Nicodemus was defeated 4-6, 7-5 and 10-4.
“Ada Nicodemus played an opponent with similar style to her own, and they had a very fun match with (Flood) pulling out the win. And Renuka Late faced a strong opponent today. I'm sure Renuka learned a lot about her today and I look for a closer battle when we face them again next week.”
Last Friday, Tewksbury defeated Lawrence, 4-1. At first singles, Late defeated Shanale Then, 6-0 and 6-1. At second singles, Burns defeated Jadeyn Him, 6-2 and 6-0. Then at doubles, the team of Ceceila Ho and Mehrabani topped Ashley Nivar and Jenna Donnelly, 6-2 and 6-0 and then Nguyen and Fiona Ho defeated Stay Barthomieux and Mar Cedeno, 6-1 and 6-0.
At third singles, Nicodemus was defeated by Quetazaly Paz 6-4 and 7-5.
BOYS TENNIS
Back on Monday, May 9th, the TMHS Boys Tennis team hosted Billerica and came away with an exciting 3-2 win, putting the team's record to 4-3 on the season.
At first singles, Brady Litton came away with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory.
"Brady started out strong taking the first set 6-2. Going into the second set, the games got tighter and Brady’s opponent got the crucial points when needed and came back to take the second set forcing the match to a third set tie break," said head coach Rick Keene. "Brady was able to get back to his first set form and take the third set in convincing fashion 6-3 and getting our team's fourth victory of the season."
Both Win Bo and Michael Gaglione also came away with wins coming out of the second and third singles spots. Bo won 6-3 and 7-6 and Gaglione took his match 7-5 and 6-2.
"Win came out strong, taking his first set 6-3 After a quick rest Win jumped right into set two which appeared to be a much closer set, but Win continued to press on and took the second set 7-6 after a tie break to get the match win," said Keene. "Michael's first set of his match was a battle exchanging points and games with his opponent. Michael was able to take the last two games earing him the first set win 7-5. Moving into the second set of the match, Michael took advantage of the momentum of his first set win taking the second set, 6-2 and winning his match."
In doubles play, the tandem of Tyler Chesbrough and Danny Franklin were defeated 6-1 and 6-3 and then Jason Morris and Gregory Mercado fell by the same 6-1 and 6-3 scores.
"Tyler and Danny created some great points but just couldn’t come up with the win falling in straight set,” said Keene. “Then Jason and Gregory teamed up for the first time. The duo worked had but faced a tough set of opponents from Billerica and were not able to come up with a win. “
Tewksbury faced Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host North Andover on Friday, before traveling to Methuen on Monday and ending the regular season on Wednesday the 25th against Haverhill. Tewksbury needs to win two of those four matches to get an automatic qualifying bid into the new statewide tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.