LOWELL – If you had any doubt as to who the leader of the Tewksbury High Football team was heading into the Redmen’s MVC Cup Championship game with Central Catholic on Friday night, all you had to do was pay attention to the Redmen as they prepared to take the field, and take note of who it was leading them out of the Cawley Stadium tunnel, turning to address his team before they took the field against the heavily favored Raiders.
It was of course the player wearing No. 2 for the Redmen, senior linebacker and tight end Will McKay. He was the one standing in front of his teammates, telling them he believed in them and reminding them that they were fighting for their town, and for each other. He added that there was no one he would rather go to battle with than the group of guys in that tunnel.
Despite that belief, however, despite that motivation, there would be no fairy tale ending for the Redmen of course, as in the end the deeper and more talented Raiders held off the Redmen on their way to a 30-14 victory. But even in defeat, once again there was McKay at the end of the game, still believing in his team, still proud that this was the group he had gone to battle with.
It was fitting perhaps, that the player who had led them most at the beginning of the season, continued to lead them at the end, especially in a season that brought some never before seen challenges.
“I’ll tell you what, that as a character kid, as a leader, he is going to go down in my book as one of the best leaders we have had,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. “You are measured by when times are the toughest, and he was the guy to kind of keep things moving and keep guys fired up and keep guys working when times got the toughest.”
McKay quickly deferred to fellow tri-captains Kyle Darrigo and Ryne Rametta as playing equal parts in the leadership of the Redmen, but he does take pride in his role as one of the team’s leaders. It is a role he has spent many years preparing for.
“My mom and dad (Joanne and Barry) have always taught me to be a leader and I have been a leader since I was this big, and it’s just something I have always done,” McKay said. “I have always had a loud mouth, and have always felt like I could change people’s ideas and attitudes and I try to do that every single day we step on the field. I try to make sure everybody is in a good mood and try to be better at practice and to be a better person too.”
In many ways, becoming a team captain and playing football for Aylward were a dream come true for McKay, who grew up across the street from the Tewksbury coach. He had always hoped be in position to someday help lead the Redmen.
“My dad has always taught me to be the guy, and to do everything you can to be a leader, so when coach Aylward picked me to be a captain I thought that was huge,” McKay said. “Growing up across the street from him, he has always talked about how much Tewksbury football means to him. It means that much to me too, and it means that much to both of our families. I knew that once it was my time to go, I was not going to look back and I was going to lead everybody the best I could.”
That passion for leadership and that desire for success was a key factor in this Redmen squad having the success they did this season, going 5-2 overall, but 5-0 in MVC Division 2 to capture the league title.
The final two weeks of the season did not go as well as the Redmen would have hoped, as they suffered lopsided losses to Division 1 state powerhouses St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic, but even in those games, the Redmen displayed the fight and will to win that had made them such a successful program over the years.
Against Central on Friday night, the Redmen found themselves down 30-0 early in the second half, but fought back to close within 30-14. This came as no surprise to McKay.
“Right when you sign up to play at Tewksbury Memorial High School, it’s go time and it’s toughness every single play,” McKay said. “We could be down by 50 or down by a single score and we are going to give it everything we’ve got on every single play.”
One of those key plays for the Redmen came midway through the fourth quarter. With the Redmen facing a third-and-14 from their own 33-yard line, they executed a perfect screen pass, with McKay on the receiving end of a Rametta pass. He took off from there, racing 60 yards down to the Central seven yard line to set the Redmen up with a first and goal, from where they scored their second touchdown of the game.
“It was just a screen, and Coach Aylward trusts me and Ryne trusts me, so once I got it, I knew it was just time to make a play and try and give us a little momentum and it just didn’t work out tonight. But it is what it is. You just have to keep trying to fight,” McKay said. “When I caught it, I just saw open field and I saw some of the best linemen that have been here in a long time blocking for me as hard as they could, just like they do on every play. They got body on body, and I was just lucky enough to get it and go.”
After a long season and a couple of tough games to close it out, McKay was able to finally take a breath and look back on a season that for a time looked like it might never happen due to the pandemic. But once it did happen, McKay and his teammates weren’t about to let the opportunity slip away.
“The biggest thing is that we were in the weight room every day, and we asked coach every day, do you think we are going to have a season, do you think we are going to have a season, and when he finally knew, and told us, it was just a huge burst of energy and everybody came out flying,” McKay said. “Those first practices, a lot of people don’t want to be there, because it is a lot of conditioning, but that wasn’t the case with this group.
“Everyone was fighting so hard to try and get their time to play, and I just think we took advantage of it every single week that we could. I am just sad to say it’s over”
His high school career may be over, but McKay’s playing days are far from done. In September he will move on to Springfield College, where he will play linebacker for the Pride. McKay knows it will be another step up, but he is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to go, and to play,” McKay said. “I am going to have to get started lifting for that now. They have a tough program out there, and I just can’t wait to try and help them out.”
Aylward is fully confident that McKay will make the successful transition from high school to college.
“He is a special player and he did a lot for us this year and throughout his career,” Aylward said. “I wish him luck, and he is going to do great at Springfield. He is the kind of kid their program is built on. He is smart, tough and dependable, and those are important qualities. We are going to miss having him here, but he is going to do great for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.