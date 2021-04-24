Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling team, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 and '76-'77, the 1982 Girls Basketball team, the Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track teams of the mid 1990’s, the 1995 state champion TMHS Boys Hockey team, the 2018 state finalist Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team, the 2019 TMHS Girls Basketball team’s season and below is the story on the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team’s epic, double-overtime thrilling state championship win over Austin Prep back in March of 2019.
The story below originally appeared in the March 20, 2019 edition of the Town Crier.
BOSTON — In just their seventh year of existence, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ co-op hockey team made history on Sunday afternoon.
And they accomplished that feat in dramatic fashion.
The Red Rangers captured the title with a 2-1 double-overtime victory in an all-time classic Division 1 state final over the No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Austin Prep Cougars held before an estimated 3,000 fans at the TD Garden. It is the first co-op girls state championship in Massachusetts history.
Senior captain Carolyn Curley put home her own rebound with 9:53 left in the second 12-minute overtime period and immediately the entire team tackled Curley in celebration.
That goal is now one of the all-time greatest moments in school history, much like the OT-winner by Mark Petti back in 2011 which gave the Redmen boys' their second state title and the goal line stand on the final play of the game giving the football team the Super Bowl title back in 1996.
This is just the second time in school history that a female sports team has won a state championship title at TMHS, joining the 2016 outdoor track-and-field team with its All-State Title. It's also the eighth state title in school history, joining Football (1985, 1996 and 2013), Boys Hockey (1995 and 2011), Wrestling (1989) and Girls Track (2016).
“This is what you dream about and work so hard for,” said Red Rangers coach Sarah Oteri. “You can work so hard and never achieve this. So to actually go down in history like this is really unreal. I don’t know how the (Red Rangers' players) kept fighting. They were amazing. I had tears in my eyes. They’ve sacrificed so much for this. I’m so happy for them.”
Since the inception of girls' hockey in the 2000-01 season, this was the first Division 1 game to go into overtime, while, in Division 2 it happened four times, including earlier on Sunday in the Division 2 contest.
After T/M and AP were tied at 1-1 through regulation, the two teams played a 12-minute, 5-on-5 overtime period and again were still deadlocked. That forced a second overtime, another 12-minute period, but both teams playing 4-on-4. Austin Prep was called for a penalty with 1.6 seconds left in the first OT and the final 1:59 was carried over into the second.
With just a handful of seconds left on the man-advantage, the Red Rangers had a face-off to the left of Aveni and immediately the Cougars tried to clear the puck out of their zone. Tewksbury High senior Cassidy Gruning was able to keep the puck in and she sent a quick cross-ice pass to the right face-off dot to her pal Julia Masotta, who dished off a quick pass to the side of the net to Curley. The senior captain was able to put on a quick shot which went off the body of Austin Prep goalie Hannah Aveni, who then slid to her right, but was too late as Curley was able to push through some traffic and get her stick on the rebound for the state championship title, coming just eight seconds after the penalty had expired.
“I don’t remember too much. I just remember seeing the rebound and shooting it and then there was another rebound and I saw the net was wide open and I just tapped it in," described Curley. "I had to scramble to go get it and I fell after I shot it because I didn’t have good body position. I just tapped it and it bounced the right way.”
After losing in the Division 2 sectional semi-finals in 2017, the Red Rangers were bumped up to Division 1 and went all the way to the Garden last March losing to Woburn, who won its second straight title with a 1-0 victory. Ever since skating off the ice, the Red Rangers had one mission and that was to win the state title but standing in the way was an outstanding AP team. The Cougars entered this Sunday’s game with a 23-0-0 record while outscoring its opponents 116-12, including 15 shutouts.
On top of that, the Cougars were crowned the state champions back in 2016, now have a combined mark of 44-2-2 the past two years, and have qualified for the state tournament all but three years since the 2001 inception year.
“I think there was a little pressure (on us) because we had been here (last year) and we didn’t want to lose again, but Austin Prep hadn’t lost all season and that’s a lot of pressure, too,” said Oteri, who now has a career mark of 80-7-9 in her four seasons. “It was two evenly matched teams battling it out and for us to get through that first overtime (still tied) was huge and we were pretty confident going into that second one.”
Austin Prep — which featured four local players including sisters Samantha and Eryn Taber (who had 37 combined points as an eighth grader on the 2015-16 Red Rangers team) along with Wilmington residents Felicia Zuccola and Allie Martinson — carried play through most of the first two periods. The Cougars held an 11-6 shot advantage after the first with Kaia Hollingsworth (40 saves) coming up with a number of solid saves for the Red Rangers.
The game was scoreless through the first before AP did get on a scoreboard with 10:18 left in the second as defenseman Maeve Carey scored on a wrist shot from the point. The score remained 1-0 through the two periods with the Cougars holding a 19-12 shot advantage.
About five minutes into the third period, Hollingsworth made consecutive low pad saves, and the second one started a quick transition up the ice for the Red Rangers. Streaking through the neutral zone, Julia Masotta and Gruning were on a 2-on-1 break. They exchanged three passes with Masotta putting the puck home at the right side of the net which tied the game up at 1-1 and really gave Tewksbury/Methuen a boost it needed.
The score remained tied and with 2:36 left, AP was called for a penalty. The Red Rangers started to work the puck around and Masotta sent a cross ice pass to a wide open Gruning, who off the left side post, mid-slot area, unleashed a shot which appeared to be a goal, but Aveni (27 saves) made an incredible stop, completely stealing one away.
It would just be few minutes later when Hollingsworth returned that favor, making four absolutely phenomenal ten-bell saves in the first overtime period, including Maeve Crehan and on speedy and talented eighth grader Samantha Taber with incredible glove saves.
“I came out challenging every shot,” said Hollingsworth, a starter since the seventh grade. “I wanted to keep my team in it. Every time they came down the ice I thought the season was on the line. Save it or we will lose. I’m so happy I can’t explain it.”
“Kaia picked the best day to have her best game,” Oteri said. “They (Austin Prep) have some sharpshooters out there. With those breakaways and odd-man situations, you hope she makes the save but you can’t fault her if she didn’t. She came up so big. (Hollingsworth was just) incredible, just incredible. I said to her and to the team that she chose a great day to have her best game. We needed to have a big game from her. We told her that before the game that (Austin Prep) would get shots on her. They are a talented team so they are going to get opportunities, and she just played so, so strong. It was just awesome.”
Also in that first OT period, Hollingsworth made a crucial low body save as Taber tipped a shot from the point and finally stopping Taber with a gorgeous right pad leg save on a breakaway coming with 2:30 left to play.
"We thought obviously their goalie did a great job,” said AP head coach Stephanie Wood. “She really made some big saves on shots that probably could have been the game winner on our end. She kept them in it. We did control play at times. We played pretty well. This was not our best game, but their goalie stole the game."
Oteri, who played seven forwards and four defensemen throughout most of the season and all of the playoffs, knew that her team was on fumes when the first OT ended and the teams were still deadlocked at 1-1.
“I think it shows their physical toughness but more so it shows their mental toughness,” she said. “We kept saying, ‘you’re not tired, ‘you’re not tired’ and I’m pretty sure they were saying ‘coach I’m tired’. They kept battling through that so that was great.”
Before Curley ended the game in the 61st minute, junior Lydia Pendleton had a big scoring chance with Aveni coming up with a big save off a low shot from the left circle. That would eventually help set up the game winner.
“It feels awesome and I can’t even put it into words,” said Oteri. “You are always remembered for being a state champion and for these girls to do it, I’m just really, really happy that they have all accomplished that.
“All season long they have come to practice, they get the game plan and go out and do it. They never got down, there was nothing negative on the bench and that’s the kind of team that we are, even if our backs are against the wall, we fight and play together. As great as Kaia played, we needed every single girl today playing her best of the season so for us to see that, I am just so, so proud of that.”
