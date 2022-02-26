GOFFSTOWN, NH – Every time Kelly Golini laces up the skates, she's in pain. But that will never stop her from getting on the ice.
The Tewksbury resident — who back in the 2017-'18 season led the Red Rangers hockey team to the state final and left as the program's all-time leading scorer with 250 points, while being named to both the Boston Herald and Boston Globe's Dream Teams – is a senior academically and junior athletically at St. Anselm College and is once again doing wonders with a stick in her hand. An assistant captain, she is among the team's leaders in almost every offensive category, but if you ask her coaches, that doesn't even come close to scratching the surface of what Golini means to the program, which before this year, made the jump from Division 2 to D1.
“Kelly from day one has been incredibly helpful. As a staff, we have been helped by her so much. Her leadership on this team is invaluable and having her come back (next year) for a fifth year is going to be even more helpful,” said assistant coach Vinnie Ferrainola after Friday's 3-0 win over Sacred Heart University held at the Hawk's home ice of Sullivan Arena.
Throughout her high school career, Golini played through some injuries, mostly to her hip, which only has worsened over the years in college.
“I know myself and no matter if I get fixed or not, I know I'll be coming back (next year),” she said, alluding to the fact that she has one more year of athletic eligibility remaining. “I have a hip injury. I got surgery last year and it didn't work so I'm battling through shots and procedures and this and that just to get through this season. They thought it was (a hip flexor) so they did surgery and that didn't work so now they think it's more of my joints. We're figuring it out.”
She underwent surgery last winter and she went through a six month recovery. That procedure didn't fix her problem, yet despite the pain, she won't come off the ice.
“She's been through a lot of ups and downs with her injuries, but she's been really good (for us despite that),” said Ferrainola. “I can't say enough positive things about her. She's a fighter. We have asked her to make sure that she takes care of her injuries, she always wants to skate and sometimes we have to force her off the ice. She wants to compete and it's contagious on the team.”
Golini admitted that the recovery road was not fun and neither is playing in pain, but for her, all that matters is she is playing.
“To be able to play one more year of hockey, it's worth it because then you are done forever,” she said. “There's no regrets and I don't want to look back in five or ten years and say 'Oh I wish I played that one last year'. I don't want to go out with any regrets.”
After finishing with the 250 career points with the Red Rangers, Golini made the leap to D2 college and had immediate success. She was named to the 2018-'19 All-NEWHA Rookie Team as a freshman, finishing that season with 18 goals and seven assists. Her sophomore season she finished with eight goals and 14 assists. The 2020-'21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, giving her the option to play next year, which also will give her a legitimate shot of reaching 100 career points. This year she had nine goals and 13 assists, giving her 35 goals and 34 assists for 69 points.
This past weekend, she scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win and then added two assists in the 3-2 overtime win on Saturday, both over Sacred Heart University, a team that entered this weekend's series in third place of the league standings but leave in fourth after the Hawks moved ahead.
“It was a really good win and we haven't played like that in a while,” said Golini after Friday's game, which was a make-up game as both teams helped raised money for breast cancer awareness. “Our vibes were just so good and we were able to wear the pink jerseys which is always fun. To come in here, have a great game, have fun, wear these jerseys and win is just huge. This is just big for us because we've had a tough year. We jumped divisions, we have a new coach, we have a young team and there's so many things against us, we have battled really hard and we have a lot of heart on this team. This win right here just shows all of that. “
St. Anselm scored a goal in the first period as Golini's linemate Tyra Turner scored what proved to be the game winner, and then added two more in the second. Golini put home the team's second goal. She was parked out in front of the net, and after the puck bounced off a player's skate, it was there for the taking and she drove it home.
“It hit someone's skate and it was right there and I was like 'oh hey' and I just hit it into the net,” she said with a big laugh. “It was kind of like a 'oh hey look at this' kind of goal, but a goal is a goal and especially right now, we need all of the goals that we can get and any goal is a good goal, doesn't matter how they go in.”
Golini centers the team's first line with Turner, a freshman from Minnesota, and Erin Meyers, a senior, also from Minnesota, as her wings. The trio have combined for 29 goals, 38 assists and 67 points. The team's other three forward lines have combined for 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points.
“I love how Kelly plays and helps her younger teammates grow. I told her recently that a lot of these younger players wouldn't be in the position that they are without her leadership, without the way that she plays the game and with the way that she shows them how Division 1 (college) hockey is supposed to be played,” said Ferrainola. “She was brought in as a Division 2 player and now as a D1 player, she's helping us beat teams like Dartmouth and Brown, and that's a credit to someone like her. It's just been incredible. Athletes like her and all of the other seniors besides Kelly, have all done a ton to bring this team up. It's all been a team effort and it's been wonderful.”
Making the leap from Division 1 high school hockey to Division 2, and then 1 college hockey, is never easy for any athlete – no matter the sport.
“Every player here is also very good and that's a big jump from high school. You come from a small town where there's just a few really good players and you come to a school like this and everyone is good, everyone here was the top player on their high school team,” said Golini. “It's fun to play with this kind of competition, it's fun to play against this kind of competition. It makes you a better player, it makes you a better person and it makes you a better competitor. I love everything about it.”
Like any hockey player, Golini has made great strides over the years with her skating, stickhandling, her shot and of course her ability to find the back of the net, but it's her overall game that makes her such an elite player at this level.
“She's got good hands but she has good hockey sense. The younger players learn a lot from her. The hockey sense that she has is really hard to teach and you really can't teach it,” said Ferraniola. “We can tell them to watch all of the film in the world, we can tell them to watch themselves and learn from it, but not everyone is born with it. Someone like her, everything that she's done before she came here, has put her in the place to be successful with her hockey sense. I love that. She's easy to coach. She goes out there and does exactly what she needs to do every game and it's been great.”
Friday's win was big for the team – goaltender Allie Kelley was nothing short of sensational, which Golini says is the case every game, but with everything the Hawks have gone through this season, beating a team above you in the standings in back-to-back home games can certainly go a long way.
“We are a very young team and we have a new coach (in Jen Kindret) who has done an amazing job here. She has done a great job of adjusting to us and we have also done a great job of adjusting to her,” said Golini. “We have had a lot of adversity with COVID, this and that, young team, new coach, but honestly everyone has helped everyone so much. The new coach has helped us, we have helped her, we have helped the younger girls, they have helped us, everything just clicks and it's really has come together and that win just really shows it.
“Going into the playoffs, we need these wins. We can't have people thinking that St. A's is a joke (of a team). We're not a joke. We just beat them 3-0 and they are one of the top teams in the league. We're a top team in the league (and the win) just shows it. Going into the playoffs with that win is very big for us. We just have three games left now so any 'W' we get is good.
“It's been really fun. I can't believe that I am a senior and it just goes by really fast. It goes by even faster than high school. It's crazy, I was just doing this four years ago in high school and now I'm doing it again. It goes by really fast but honestly there's nothing better than playing hockey, playing for your school and also representing your town. There's nothing better. I can play next year and I'm probably going to play. Why wouldn't you play? You play this sport your whole life to get to this point, and you can keep going, why not keep going?”
