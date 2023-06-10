FITCHBURG – In a few years when he's older and he reflects on his senior year of high school athletics, Ryan Cuvier is certainly going to smile.
This past weekend, the Tewksbury Memorial High School senior put a cap on his head for graduation and on his incredible basketball and track-and-field career.
Back during the winter season, Cuvier was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Div. 2 Player of the Year in basketball, leading the Redmen to an incredible second-half season surge before losing in the first round of the state tournament to Charlestown.
Coming off titles in the high jump at both the MVC and Div. 4 championship track meets, Cuvier put the icing on the cake during the two-day Meet of Champions event held at Fitchburg State College. He finished third in the high jump clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 11.75 inches and was part of the 21st-place 4x400 relay team, which had a combined time of 3:34.93.
"All I can say about Ryan Cuvier is that he likes to perform when the lights come on," said TMHS boys coach Scott Wilson. "He's not the practice player on the team. He came in seeded 19th in triple jump and turned that into a fifth-place finish — outjumping much of the field. In the high jump, Ryan was seeded second and finished third. Tough conditions probably prevented the field from excelling on this day but he left the meet with two medals."
After taking home those two medals, Cuvier wrapped up his career with the Redmen as part of the relay team.
“Our 4x400 team came in seeded 15th and ran their third fastest time of the year,” said Wilson. “I know they wanted more but I believe they got everything out of their ability. Will Humphrey, Sal Catanzano, Alex Arbogast and Ryan Cuvier, made for a lot of excitement when they ran together.”
Three other members of the boys team competed in individual events including Arbogast in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. The 200 race came on Thursday and Arbogast finished the preliminary round in fifth place with a time of 22.22. But then in the finals, he was disqualified for interference contact, as he accidentally got out of his lane for a brief moment.
Then on Saturday, he was one of 88 participants in the 100 and he finished 26th with a time of 11.32 seconds.
"A disappointing ending for Arbo. In the 200 coming off the turn he was in lane seven but veered into lane six. The fact that he remained so far in front of the other runner is a testament to how well he was running. He knows he would have finished third or fourth but unfortunately was disqualified," said Wilson. "Coming into the race he was seeded 14th so that would have been a great accomplishment. The 100 didn't go well either as a combination of injury, weather and just a bad race left Alex leaving the meet with no hardware."
Elijah Achonolu was 15th in the triple jump with a mark of 41-6.25 and Kyle Adams was 22nd in the discus, throwing 136-1. Both of them are seniors, who also end fantastic seasons and careers.
"So proud of all the athletes that made it to this meet. The season gets long at this point so their endurance and beating/competing with the best in the state is really the accomplishment," said Wilson.
GIRLS RELAY FINISHES SIXTH
Besides Jayani Santos taking home the title in the 200-meter dash, she was also part of the sixth place 4x100 relay team along with Cassidy Paige, Amanda Ogden and Kimsan Nguyen, who came in with a time of 50.18 seconds. That time was actually tied for fifth with Norton, but league officials ruled Norton the fifth place team.
"It was not a day to run fast for the sprinters because of the weather. Today's a good long distance day because it's 50 degrees and kind of dreary out," said TMHS coach Fran Cusick. "It wasn't their fastest time of the year, but I'm really happy with their performance. A team that we matched up a lot during the indoor season was North Reading and we just edged them out today and beat them. I'm happy with that and we were also the top MVC team which is nice because we had a rough day at the MVC meet. It's a great group. They are an awesome group of kids and a lot of fun so I was really happy to see all of their really good performances over the season, not just today."
During this outdoor season, the group had an off-day by taking fifth at the MVC Meet, before winning the Div.4 Meet with a time of 49.45, before finishing sixth in the entire state.
Santos said the team does so well together because the four of them are different types of athletes.
"Amanda is a short sprinter and runs the 100 and long jumps. Cassidy high jumps and does a couple of sprinting events. And Kimsan is also a sprinter with the 100 and 200," said Santos. "She just gets better and better every meet and it's so great to see that. Just from a teammate perspective, when one of us succeeds, we feel like we all do. We just get so excited for each other. Whatever our relay time is and whatever place we come in, when we run a relay, it feels like the competition isn't even there. It's just us. That's what makes it so much better."
During the indoor season, it was Santos along with Paige, Nguyen and Emma Jensen which made up the 4x200 relay team and that group finished second at the MVC Meet and third at the D4 Meet.
"Just like how it was with the indoor relay team, we just have such a good bond and dynamic," said Santos, referring to the outdoor 4x100 team. "Even though we know that we're on the line and on the track (to compete), we're all there just to have fun, keep pushing to our best. We're not just performing for ourselves, but performing for each other and just trying to get better every time."
Santos, Ogden, as well as Julia Barletta, Grace Carroll, the Town Crier's two-time Female Athlete of the Year Carrina Barron, Olivia Millspaugh and Riley Veits will be leaving the program as they have graduated.
“It's always sad when the season ends. It's a great group of kids and we're going to miss our seniors. We have seven seniors on the team this year and they have been a big part of our success,” said Cusick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.