BEVERLY/TEWKSBURY – Back in high school, you saw it for yourself. Now four years later, it's gone to a different level.
The 'it' is the bat speed that Adrianna Favreau possesses. She was arguably the best or one of the best hitters in the Merrimack Valley Conference during her four years playing at Tewksbury High.
This past week, she finished up her last regular season playing for Endicott College as a senior, and certainly one of the feared hitters in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
“The way that she practices and just the way that the ball comes off of her bat is different than everyone else because of her bat speed,” said Endicott head coach Katie Bettencourt, the sister of former TMHS Baseball standout DJ Bettencourt. “I've been front tossing and throwing batting practice for a long time and she still makes me jump.”
This Monday, Favreau and her teammates will find out their destination and opponent in the NCAA Division 3 tournament, so her absolutely incredible career will continue and Bettencourt says she wants to savor every chance she can have with the best hitter that she's ever coached.
“No I haven't (seen another hitter like her),” she answered. “The ball comes off of her bat just totally different. I would be interested in seeing her exit speed — it's got to be one of the highest. It's just unreal how fast the ball comes off of her bat.”
This season, Favreau is batting .530, which includes six home runs, 31 RBI, seven doubles, two triples, nine walks and just ten strikeouts, while also scoring 32 runs and swiping three bases.
Yes, that did say her average is .530!
She led the entire conference in runs scored, total bases (64), on-base percentage (.605) and slugging percentage (.970) and she ranks second in the entire conference in home runs, RBI, batting average and hits (35).
She's done all of that while opposing pitchers have tried to pitch around her, while throwing all kinds of 'junk', 'movement' or off-speed pitches.
“It was just understanding and managing her bat, meaning swinging at pitches in the zone and also understanding what pitches are trying to throw to her and just having a plan,” said Bettencourt. “The other teams and pitchers have definitely tried to pitch around her with change-ups and balls out of the zone and that's when I know that she's really on is when she is taking pitches that are out of the zone. That's when I know that she's in the zone when she has really good pitch selection.”
In high school Favreau was a pitcher and also a tremendous hitter. She was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection, a two-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, a Herald All-Scholastic, including being the D2 Player of the Year and was selected to the Mass All-State team. In her senior year batted .507 with five home runs, and the year before that she was a big part of the Redmen's trip to the state final.
Once she got to college, the pitching days ended and she became an infielder, mostly at second base. While her fielding has been fine, she'll go down as one of the top hitters in the history of the proud Endicott program.
In three years playing in 97 games, she has a career average of .436 with 15 home runs, 87 RBI with 125 hits, including 24 doubles, 9 triples and 48 walks, with just 35 strikeouts in 287 at bats, while she has an on-base percentage of .521, a slugging percentage of .739 and has stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts.
Favreau said that she hasn't made too many drastic changes with her stance/swing and approach, just minor tweaks, but she added that she is surprised of her .530 average this year, especially not being in a competitive game for two years.
“I didn't really know (what to expect with my hitting), not that I wasn't going to be able to do it, but taking all of that time off, I thought it would take a lot longer to get back into everything,” she said. “I still did stuff in the off-season and when I came back our coach really stayed on top of getting everyone back hitting wise, especially since that has always been her favorite part of the game, so she's been on that, as well (assistant coach Dave Bettencourt).
“When everything was shut down, I was running and working out on my own. When things started to open up, I was allowed to go and actually go for hitting lessons, so progressively I started to do more stuff. Over winter break, I was able to do some hitting with some hitting coaches and then in the cage, so it really wasn't a team thing, more individually. When we got back on campus for the second semester, we started right up in February with team practices (so we got a good six weeks in).”
Her hitting is a big reason why the Gulls (19-2) captured yet another CCC Championship title, which they earned this past weekend with a doubleheader sweep over Western New England with scores of 4-0 and 8-0. In the first game, she produced the game winning hit in the third inning and in the second game, all she did was belt a home run and then a grand slam – yes two home runs and she knocked in six of the team's eight runs.
“The first (home run) the pitch was slow so it was like a golf swing, and the second one was a movement pitch that came inside,” she described.
Seeing so many different pitches at different speeds and locations, is something that Favreau has adapted to pretty quickly.
“College level skill wise is a lot different than high school pitching. We have been all over the place seeing pitchers of all different levels of skill. We have seen girls throw who have really good speed, or maybe some were slower, who may have more junk pitches or more movement on their pitches, it's really just been all over the place. It's kind of a hard adjustment when we go from one to another and it's just such a drastic change so it just takes a little bit to adjust too,” she said.
While Favreau is at the top of the league in hitting, she's done all of this while being a true student-athlete. She was named the school's Senior Scholar Athlete this past weekend, and has won or earned numerous amount of academic awards, including prior to this year being a two-time CCC Academic All-Conference selection and in 2020, a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
“She just holds herself to such a high standard, not just in softball but you see that in the classroom as well,” said Bettencourt. “Just the way that she carries herself everyday, she just holds herself to such a high standard. I don't know if I will ever come across another student-athlete that is as driven and determined as she is. I can't express enough how much I have enjoyed coaching her. She has made me a better coach.”
Favreau will graduate in the upcoming weeks, and because of COVID-19, she still has one year left of softball eligibility.
“I'm not taking it because I got accepted into Tufts Veterinary School, so I'm going there next year instead of taking a Graduate year,” she explained. “I'm graduating now with a degree in Biology and Bio Technology, so I'll be going to Tufts next year. I'll be in the program for another four years, so it's medical school so I have to do rotations and stuff like that. After that, it'll just depend upon where I end up trying to get a job. I want to be a veterinarian, but I don't know what I want to do (in that field) just yet.”
Until she gets to Tufts, she has some unfinished business to do here with the softball team as they will enter the tournament with hopes of advancing as far as they possibly can.
“I think it's going to depend upon who we get placed with – I know locally there's a bunch of teams like Emmanuel who are in it and they are very good so I don't know if we are going to be grouped in their pool,” she said. “I think we definitely have a shot, it'll just depend on some things and where we end up.”
Several weeks ago, Assistant Coach Dave Bettencourt, Katie's dad, had a medical scare but is OK. Favreau said that he means so much to not only her, but the entire team, so they would like nothing more than to extend the season and win some more games in his honor.
“With this year being so different, plus we had a medical scare (recently) with (Coach Dave Bettencourt) so with all of that stuff going on, it just lit the fire underneath the team a little bit. Not having a season last year just made this year's season that much more memorable and everyone just wanted it that much more the fact that we were getting the chance to play. Then when everything happened to Dave, it was just even more of a desire to do it for him, then doing it for everyone else and just doing it all together.
“I've never seen anyone care so much about each individual person than how Dave does. With me, he's invested so much time into my success and I know he does it with everyone else on the team, so it's very personal for him. When his scare happened, it just hit everyone so hard. He has reached so many people, so we're just all so happy that he's OK now.”
While he OK now, Adrianna doesn't know if she will be OK emotionally once the season finally does come to an end.
“I don't think it's really hit me yet. Obviously I'll have my moments when I realize that this is all ending, but as of now, I haven't really had the full big conclusion of it all just yet. I'm still grasping all of it and I think it will hit me when we got to the NCAA tournament and it's finally over, I think it's going to hit me all at once. I have been avoiding it because it's been something that obviously I have been doing since I was eight years old so it'll be a huge change for me not doing it anymore.
“When I look back, I'll definitely be proud of everything. There's a bunch of teams that I have been on that are really memorable so I'll have a lot to look back on.”
You can certainly say that again.
