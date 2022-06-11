BILLERICA – Prior to the pandemic causing the cancellation of both the entire 2020 spring sports season, as well as the 2021 spring vocational tournaments, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team had made a habit out of winning vocational titles, capturing the state crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
With the return of the State Vocational Tournament this season, the Rams made no secret of their desire to hold on to that title, setting it as a goal right from the start of the season. Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly talked to the Town Crier prior to the season and made it very clear what the Rams plans were for the season in front of them.
“The goal this year is to put the pandemic behind us. We are back on track for what we would call a normal season and we are back to competing for all of those things that we want, like the league title and the vocational title is back this season” O’Reilly told the Crier back in early April. “So, there is a lot more at stake this season. It makes it a little more fun and competitive this season. We can still focus on having fun, but we also have some bigger goals in mind.”
Bigger goals indeed. Much to the chagrin of the rest of the vocational schools in the state, after a two-year hiatus the Rams are right back where they left off, clinching the fourth state vocational title in program history this past weekend, and for all intents and purposes, doing it for the fourth consecutive time.
The Rams clinched the title with a 16-5 win over Cape Cod Tech on Saturday afternoon at Cassidy Field. Shawsheen had advanced to the title game with an 18-3 win over South Shore Tech the day before, also in Billerica. O’Reilly couldn’t have been prouder or happier for her team in achieving their preseason goal, particularly the seniors, who missed out on the opportunity to compete for vocational titles the past two seasons.
“Winning the championship was a very special feat for this team. These girls have worked incredibly hard this season to prepare themselves for high-stakes games,” O’Reilly said. “Our seven seniors have devoted so much of their time, energy, and efforts since preseason to prepare our younger players for the varsity level and for tournaments. Our younger girls jumped on the bandwagon right from the get-go. This is a very goal-driven group of athletes.
“When the buzzer went off Saturday, it was very humbling to step back and watch them celebrate with each other. They've worked incredibly hard for this achievement.”
One of the seniors who certainly made the most of her tournament opportunity was co-captain Devin Sweeney, who along with junior Kerry Brown accounted for 19 of the Rams 34 goals over the two-game stretch, with each of them notching five goals in the first round win over South Shore Tech, while Brown had six and Sweeney had three in the championship clinching win over Cape Cod Tech.
“Devin and Kerry had incredible performances on Friday and Saturday,” O’Reilly said. “They were motivated, consistent, and just absolutely relentless from start to finish. Devin won more than 50% of our draws on Saturday, and Kerry was quick to shut down Upper Cape on the draws where we didn't come up with possession.”
Sweeney and Brown were not alone, however, in their offensive prowess for the Rams, with junior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury netting four goals against South Shore Tech, while freshman Fiona Rexford had one against South Shore and three more against Cape Cod Tech.
“Kiley and Fiona had a huge impact as well, playing key supportive roles in our transition game and our time down on offense,” O’Reilly said.
Shawsheen also got four goals on the weekend (two in each game), from sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington. Fox has turned herself into of the Rams most important players this season, making great strides in her game from the beginning of the season to here in the post season.
“Alexis was integral to the team's success this weekend. Alexis has grown into a highly competitive lacrosse player over the past few months. She is a very talented hockey player, and undoubtedly a very strong athlete,” O’Reilly said. “At the beginning of the season, she was playing hockey in the air with a lacrosse stick. Her presence on the field was assertive, aggressive, and powerful. The mix of speed and power on the field created some difficulties though, so she worked on increasing her control with the ball and tightening up her stick skills.
“She is still assertive, aggressive, and powerful, but she displays a sense of control and finesse that has opened the door to so many more opportunities on the field. She scored the first goal of the championship game on Saturday, and it made the energy on our team explode! Foxy saved us from a lot of incidental turnovers, often sprinting to stop a ball from going out of bounds or charging through a bunch of players to win a ground ball.”
Other goal scorers for the Rams this weekend included senior Abbie Wood, who had a goal against South Shore Tech and freshman Jude Sloman and Natalia Portillo-Pita, each of whom had a goal in Saturday’s championship tilt.
In net, it was another young player getting the job done for the Rams, as freshman Pieris Fowler made nine saves in the semi-finals against South Shore Tech and 12 more against Cape Cod Tech.
“Pieris did an incredible job in net this weekend,” O’Reilly said. “She had great control of the ball down our end and was very patient as the team ran our breakout and worked to get open for her. Some of her saves were unbelievable! She had a phenomenal game Saturday.”
In addition to Fowler’s stellar play in net, the Rams also got some outstanding defensive efforts in both games to make her job easier, particularly from seniors Darielle Wilson and Kasey McFadden, both of Tewksbury.
“Darielle and Kasey have been a constant force down in our defensive end. Not just this weekend, but the past two seasons. These two take care of a lot of the scrappy work down low,” O’Reilly said. Darielle is imperative to our team's success and she deserves a huge shoutout. Her position on low ‘D’ demands so much discipline, grit, and intensity but receives minimal glory when it comes to stats. We are very fortunate to have her and she played a key role this weekend in our turnovers and successful breakouts.
“Along with Darielle and Kasey, (co-captain) Gaby Ortiz (Tewksbury), Emerson Glover (Wilmington), and Morgan Glover (Wilmington) hustled all game long. With the help of their goalie, they shut down Upper Cape's offensive opportunities 28 times! Pieris made 12 saves and the defense racked up 16 turnovers in our favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.