BILLERICA — It has already been a very successful season in many ways for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team. The Rams overcame numerous injuries throughout the season and battled their way to a 13-6-1 regular season record, including an 8-1-1 mark in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference (CAC) to earn their third consecutive league title.
The Rams and coach Chuck Baker are undoubtedly very happy with how things have gone so far, but now they must turn their focus towards their ultimate goal of winning in the post season. Their regular season success earned them the No. 3 seed and a bye in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 North Tournament. They will open their post season, most likely Saturday or Sunday, against the winner of Thursday night's matchup between No. 6 Latin Academy and No. 11 Northeast.
In reality, the Rams actually opened their post season this past Sunday with a 3-1 loss to Southeastern/West Bridgewater in the State Vocational Tournament championship game at Boston University. The Rams actually played pretty well in this one before falling to the powerful Hawks, who captured their fourth consecutive vocational title with the win.
Brady McFadden gave the Rams a 1-0 lead early in the first period, and the Rams controlled play for much of the period, out shooting the Hawks 15-7. But a pair of penalties late in the period gave Southeastern a 5-on-3 power play for the first 1:25 of the second period, and they were able to get the equalizer just 1:10 into the frame.
A little later in the second period, once again on the power play, the Hawks struck again to take a 2-1 lead and the Rams were unable to get an equalizer of their own. Senior goalie Kam Neault of Tewksbury played well in the loss, making 25 saves.
Baker thought his team played well against the talented Hawks, but he also knows they will need to be even better in the MIAA Tournament.
"We played a great first period, but the penalties at the end of the period really hurt us," Baker said. "We never got back into the first period mode and played a sluggish second. We controlled the play in the third and just could not bury the puck. So, we played well but in a tournament type atmosphere that is not enough. A couple of mistakes, bad calls, bad penalties or lazy play can be the end of your season at this time of the year. Hopefully as a team we now see that and will look to put full periods and games together as a team."
The Rams will look to put those full periods together starting with either Northeast or Latin Academy. The Rams are very familiar with Northeast, having beaten them 6-2 on January 20 in Billerica and again 6-1 on February 3 in Malden. The Rams have not faced Latin Academy this season.
Regardless of who the opponent is, Baker says the Rams success will come down to how well they play, as opposed to who they are playing. And he also cautions that success against an opponent in the regular season does not necessarily translate into success in the post season.
"Beating a team three times is tough, but I am happy with our draw in the bracket. We just need to play our game and do what we do well. Anything can happen during this time of the season, so you never want to feel too confident," Baker said. "I don’t know too much about Latin Academy yet. They have played some common opponents, so I can look at those games. They are good though, they are in the tournament."
Cambridge is the No. 2 seed, and is the top seed in the Rams side of the bracket. On the opposite side of the bracket from the Rams is No. 1 Bedford, along with defending sectional champion Lowell. Lowell is seeded only ninth this season, with a record 9-7-4, but they are still clearly one of the favorites to come out of the sectional.
"All of them are very tough and well coached teams," Baker said. "Lowell is one of the teams to beat for sure, even though they are low seed. They are now a Division 2 MVC team that drops to the Division 3 tournament. Somerville, Lowell's first round opponent is a Division 2 team as well.
"It is tournament time. All teams are good. You just need to focus on one game at a time and work to play your best game each night. We will see what happens."
