TEWKSBURY – With less than nine minutes remaining in a 3-1 game against a strong Westford Academy team, Tewksbury Memorial High School goalie Pat "Ricky" Letourneau made a terrific glove save off the stick of Kyle Wizst, who came in on a breakaway.
That save – coupled with a few other impressive ones earlier in the game – was the key that Letourneau was back.
The senior was sensational in back-to-back games on Sunday and Monday, as the Redmen knocked off strong clubs Lowell, 3-0, and WA, 4-1, to push the team's winning streak to three games and the team's overall record to 8-2-0.
Letourneau — who admitted that earlier in the season he struggled a bit between having the flu, as well as fighting the puck — made 25 of 26 saves before the home crowd and looked like the kid who took the Redmen to the state finals a year ago.
“Pat played great tonight,” said Doherty. “He made the saves that we needed him to make to win the game. He was sick and then we started Benny (O'Keefe) against Lincoln-Sudbury and he made some nice saves in that game. I thought Pat was really good tonight."
Back on January 4th, Letourneau was lifted after giving up a third goal in a 4-1 loss to Boston Latin. O'Keefe came in, then he started the next game against Lincoln-Sudbury, a 4-2 win, and the first for O'Keefe in the net. By not starting, Letourneau got some rest, which seemed to be exactly what he needed.
“The past three games, we’ve really clicked,” said Letourneau. “Something happened. Since that Lincoln-Sudbury game. I didn't play that game, but you can tell we’re starting to roll.
“I’m not going to lie, at the beginning of the year I wasn’t playing as well as I would have liked. But I’m starting to have more fun with it. I stopped thinking about everything and just started playing.”
Before the BL game, it seemed like Letourneau — who was a member of the football team which lost in the state semi-final game, while he also plays lacrosse — wasn't seeing the puck — or was just a little rusty which certainly is expected and understandable.
“I think I was just having trouble moving, I was fighting the puck and I just wasn't on my game,” he said.
Besides fighting the puck and also being sick, Letourneau credits something else for the swing of his overall play.
“These are my pads from last year,” he said smiling, while looking down to his left leg pad, obviously all marked up. “I got new ones over the summer and at first I wasn't doing that well in them, but I just figured it was because I didn't break them in enough and just needed some time to work with them. But it just wasn't working, so I decided to go back to these pads after the Boston Latin game.
“I dressed for the Lincoln-Sudbury game and didn't play, but now I've used these pads for the last two games (Lowell and Westford Academy).”
And now with the pads, a clean bill of health and a resurgence of confidence to go along with his quick reactions with the pads and the glove hand, Letourneau said the sky is the limit for this team if things continue like this.
“(To be a state contender again) I think (is) the thought from everybody,” he said. “We want to get back (to the Garden) and we just want to win. You want to win that state championship, and that's all we want to do. I think we are starting to figure out who we are – we are a physical, hard team that's just going to keep coming at you and we're not going to stop.”
Letourneau has been the Redmen goalie for four years now — minus a handful of games where the back-up at the time got an occasional start, he's been a key cog in the team's combined 47-20-7 record, including three trips to the playoffs and one trip to the Garden.
“It's been great,” he said. “You meet so many great people over four years and every year, you never know what you're going to get (as a team). I'm just thankful that now we're starting to roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.