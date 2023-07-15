TEWKSBURY — In recent years, the Tewksbury High School varsity softball team has been at the pinnacle of high school softball.
Following a pair of consecutive Div. 2 state championship appearances, the Redmen have been put on the map across the state of Massachusetts.
However, the varsity squad wasn’t the only Tewksbury softball team to dominate the diamond this spring. With a steady and successful junior varsity program, the Redmen are in good hands for the foreseeable future.
Despite low numbers, the Redmen JV squad posted a 14-3 record this season.
“We had very low numbers at tryouts this year, we had to swing four players back and forth from varsity leaving our bench extremely short,” said sixth-year JV coach Tama Parsons, who finished this season with an all-time record of 86-15 at the helm. “We usually only had one, sometimes no subs available.”
Battling adversity in terms of roster size, the Redmen were still able to shine with a squad composed of mostly freshmen with a handful of eighth graders.
“We had to shuffle girls out of position to make this season work,” said Parsons. “I was so proud of how well we meshed as a team right from the start. I could go on and on about each and every kid on my roster because every single one is super special not just as a player but as a person. I had a great group this year.”
Through all 14 wins, not only did her team make developmental strides, it enjoyed every step of the way.
“We had some great games this season and had to fight hard for every win,” she said. “There isn't a game that really sticks out to me because I truly believe we loved and enjoyed every game and team we played this season.”
Headlining the Redmen this spring was Erin Costello, who contributed greatly to both the varsity and JV squad.
“Erin Costello is a player I have had the pleasure of coaching for the past three years,” said Parsons. “I know this was my last year with her and if it wasn't for the low numbers she would have been just with varsity for the full year. She will do amazing things and already has done amazing on varsity. Her bat is huge but her team spirit and dedication to Tewksbury softball is unmatched.”
Another player who saw time on both teams was Vanessa Iandoli, who impressed this season as a freshman.
“She's our shortstop and has the smoothest transfer, making double plays look easy,” said Parsons. “She has the discipline to lock in the moment she steps on the field and her teammates feed off of that. She is a smart base runner and quick, she will stretch a single into a double and double into a triple.”
Behind the plate, Abigail Downing was the backbone of the Redmen all season, who led the team in on-base percentage for the second consecutive season.
“She is a threat on both sides of the ball,” said Parsons. “As a catcher she holds down the defense and she and our pitchers work great together. Teams quickly caught on, she wasn't someone to try and steal on or to drop a bunt in front of. On the other side, her at bats have always been quality. She has the ability to read the ball so well from the pitcher's hip to her bat.”
