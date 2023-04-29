TEWKSBURY – Tewksbury is well known for its youth sports. Whether it be the hockey, football, and baseball programs, the town’s high school teams can always expect a promising crop of freshmen each year to reload their roster.
With numbers and interest on the rise, another youth program can be added to that list — Tewksbury Youth Lacrosse. Two seasons ago, just 76 players took the field for the Redmen. Fast forward two years later, the organization is proud to provide 163 players the chance to play lacrosse in town.
“We’re jumping every year,” said first-year president George Phillips. “I want to get to two hundred next year, that’s my goal. We went from no girls teams, to we have five now.”
With six boys and five girls teams this spring, Phillips is proud to see lacrosse growing in Tewksbury, which is one of the primary reasons he decided to become the organization’s president. Phillips was previously coaching in the organization for the past six years as well as being a member of the board. This season, he has taken the responsibilities of president while continuing to coach three teams.
“The spot opened up, and I come from a mindset where if you want to see changes, you either make the changes or you sit back and let things happen,” he said. “I wanted these kids to have the best opportunity they could have to play lacrosse in town, give them the best equipment, the best uniforms, and the best chance to succeed. And I love it, I absolutely love it.”
As the numbers increase, Phillips is putting a heavy emphasis on being a stepping stone for the high school program, which has struggled to field JV squads in the past due to low participation.
“Our goal is to feed the high school,” he said. “Right now they are having eighth graders playing JV. Our best (group) is our five and sixth graders, we have ten of them that have been around since they were seven years old, now they’re twelve. They’re figuring it out, they’re undefeated for their regular season. You’ll see a huge hit once those kids hit the high school and then from there on.”
On the girls front, that goal remains unchanged.
“This year is our first year in probably five years having a U15 (girls team), which is mostly eighth graders,” said Phillips. “If I can get fifteen eighth graders that can play for one year, that much experience to go to high school next year, it helps them a lot more. We don’t want kids picking up a stick for the first time their freshman year.”
Dan Ziniti, who has been involved with the program since 2006, is currently the travel director as well as an assistant for the U13 select team. Over the years, Ziniti has been able to draw one conclusion: When the youth program is successful, so is the high school program.
“Back in 2006 we were just getting started, and I could tell then that those kids would go on to do something at the high school level, and they did,” said Ziniti. “Those kids ended up playing in the state tournament and they won the MVC. We had a rough patch from there and now we’re back beyond rebuilding at this point.
“Our goal is to feed the high school program, to build something that the kids are proud of,” he said. “It feeds into itself, they see what the high school kids are doing and they want to be part of that. That makes a more successful youth program, and a more successful youth program leads to a more successful high school program.”
Ziniti also represents Tewksbury and the Northwest Region for Massachusetts Youth Lacrosse as a representative as well as the girls director.
Being in the program for 17 years, Ziniti has come to understand a clear path of development as players advance their way throughout the program.
“Grades one and two it’s just about passing and catching and doing things that your body isn’t familiar with,” he said. “Grades three and four you’re starting to add on top of that some amount of athleticism, so movement and position on the field. At the five-six level, they move up to the full size field and we’re talking about more advanced concepts and actually positioning the ball and the shape they’re supposed to be in on the field.”
In order to attract new players, the organization has implemented a youth clinic for ages three to eight, which has played a key role in growing the program as of late.
“It’s teaching them the basics, how to cradle, how to scoop,” said Phillips. “They use mini sticks, they don’t use real sticks and there’s no equipment (or) helmets. It’s play games and learn the game. We noticed in our U9 level that most of those kids playing went to our clinic. The clinic is a huge help to the program.”
Phillips is also excited to implement a strategy that has been proved to be a success on the gridiron. This season, the fields at Livingston Street will feature nonstop action every weekend.
“Our goal is to have everyone come down to the field almost like football,” said Phillips. “They have everyone down at the fields from 8 am to 4 pm, that’s what we wanted to do. All of our four home games, all ten teams are home.”
As the program continues to grow, Phillips will look to continue to deliver on his promise when accepting a position as president.
“We just want to grow lacrosse in town and give these kids the best chances they have and the most fun they can have, that’s all we’re looking for,” he said.
