TEWKSBURY — There was no shortage of talent when the 11U Tewksbury Redmen District baseball team took the field last week for the Cal Ripken Eastern Mass. state tournament.
Fresh off a third straight district championship crown over Dracut, the Redmen were rolling to the next round determined for more hardware.
With their backs against the wall last Wednesday in their final contest of pool play, the Redmen looked to deliver with another victory over rival Dracut to keep their tournament dreams alive.
However, after an 8-0 loss in six innings, the Tewksbury youngsters learned it takes far more than talent to be successful on the big stage.
“It was us, we beat ourselves this year,” said Redmen coach Brian Schofield following the season-ending loss. “It wasn’t about our opponents, we beat ourselves by not coming up with big hits or big mental plays.”
The two teams were scoreless after the opening inning of play following a 1-2-3 inning from Tewksbury pitcher Genarro Parziale. However, Dracut came out firing on all cylinders in the second, plating four runs to race out to a 4-0 lead.
From there, the Redmen bats went cold. Tewksbury went down in order over the course of the next three innings, while Dracut added an insurance score in the fourth.
After notching just one hit entering the fifth inning, Tewksbury was ready to make an attempt to cut into the deficit. The Redmen slapped three straight singles from Billy Sullivan, Alex Solemina, and Liam Elmstrom, loading the bases with no outs in the inning.
That’s when the Dracut defense stepped up. Tewksbury’s Aiden Maurier blasted a liner to the third baseman, who made a leaping catch while stepping on third for the unassisted double play as Dracut eventually escaped the inning.
AJ Bennier also posted a hit in the inning.
After three more Dracut runs in the fifth, the Redmen offense couldn’t extend the game, falling by a score of 8-0.
“We’ve been together a long time with a lot of reps, a lot of batting practice, and a lot of situations so this one will sting a little bit,” Schofield said, “but the better team won today and that’s something we can’t hide behind.”
However, Schofield doesn’t want the loss to take anything away from the success of this team this summer.
“We take for granted getting to this point, so I want to give them credit,” he said. “No other (Tewksbury) team made it to states this year and this is our third year in a row. I don’t want to take away from how good this team can be. We have to continue to try and get better every year.”
As the 11U Redmen prepare for next season’s campaign in the 12U division, they aren’t done this summer just yet. The team is competing in the Bay State League, a summer division composed of more than 20 teams where the Redmen will aim to get back on track.
“In these three state losses, I thought we were the more-talented team and we just didn’t want it as much as the other team and that’s something that we’re going to have to learn how to do,” said Schofield. “We can talk about being a talented team all we want, but until we start playing as a team, we won’t win many games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.