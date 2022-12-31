LOWELL — At the prestigious George Bossi Tournament in Lowell, the Shawsheen Tech wrestling team entered Day 2 of the event with eight wrestlers still in the hunt for championships and sat in second place as a team.
In all, 86 teams from around New England came to Lowell for the 55th annual Bossi event.
The tournament concluded Wednesday with full results not known before presstime. The Town Crier will have those results in next week’s issue.
Before the trip to Lowell, Shawsheen went 2-1 in recent dual meet action, improving to 3-1 overall on the season.
Last Friday, the Rams topped Chelmsford by a 54-30 score and captured the first-ever Mark Donovan Cup, a new tradition that will see the winner of the annual non-league match presented with the trophy.
“He actually surprised me with that,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt of Chelmsford mentor Chris Piscione. “I didn’t know he was doing that. Afterward, he said ‘We’re going to wrestle for this every year so we can keep this tradition going.’ I said ‘Absolutely, what a great gesture.’ It was awesome.”
Winners for Shawsheen against Chelmsford included Dante Graziano, Ethan Caceres, Bray Carbone, James Tildsley, Sid Tildsley, Caleb Caceres, Ben Goltz, Tommy Cormier and Austin Malandain.
Before Chelmsford, the Rams lost in a match at Salem, N.H. and cruised to a 66-18 victory over North Attleborough.
The tight loss to Salem was a good experience for the Rams, who aren’t often tested in dual-meet competition.
“It was excellent,” said Pratt. “That’s why we went up there, we knew they were really good. The kids wrestled tough.”
In the North Attleborough win, Shawsheen victories went to Graziano, Ethan Caceres, Dante Giusti, James Tildsley, Sid Tildsley, Caleb Caceres, Goltz, Jake Metcalf, Cullen Walsh, Cormier and Austin Malandain.
After wrapping up the Lowell tournament on Wednesday, the Rams will host a quad meet on Saturday morning with Milford, Springfield Cathedral and Coventry, R.I. visiting Cook Street.
GIRLS HOOP
The Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team has played three games this season and all three have been decided by seven points or less.
The Rams improved to 2-1 on Wednesday with a 57-51 victory at home against Medford.
“It was a great win, a huge morale booster,” said Ram coach Samantha St. George. “We’ve been working on pressure situations, making smart passes. We are a sturdy team. (Late in the game) it’s all mental toughness. We still have a long season left ahead of us, but we’re making great strides which is awesome.”
On the heels of a 46-39 victory over Lowell Catholic five days earlier that saw Shawsheen take a big lead and then hang on for the victory, the Rams also led Medford by 13 points at halftime before the Mustangs stormed back and eventually took the lead.
That’s when senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica hit a pair of big 3-point shots and helped Shawsheen earn victory No. 2.
A year ago, the Rams won three games all season long. What a difference a year makes.
“Coming off of Lowell Catholic, we just saw that the Lowell Catholic win wasn’t a fluke,” St. George said.
Medford used a man-to-man defense to crawl back into the game before Shawsheen made the necessary adjustments to pull out the win.
“We’re still working on moving our offense a bit versus a man-to-man defense,” St. George admitted. “We lost the lead a little bit there, but held on. Our defense was killer.”
McCarthy led the Rams with 22 points and senior Kerry Brown of Billerica added 19 points while both contributed solid defense as well.
“We’re very lucky to have those two,” the coach said.
Sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington had a good game off the bench for Shawsheen, scoring six quick points, and sophomore center Fiona Rexford of Billerica had a big game rebounding, especially down the stretch.
“She is really coming out of her shell as far as aggressiveness in the key,” said St. George of Rexford. “She had an unbelievable game. She really saved us toward the end. She was grabbing those rebounds on the defensive end and not giving second opportunities.”
St. George said last season’s struggles might be helping the girls this season.
“At some point you have to know what it feels like to be the underdog,” she said. “You have to know what it feels like to lose, to be able to pull yourself out of that. That’s kind of what we’re doing here and we’re hoping to keep that going.”
After a Wednesday road game against Cardinal Spellman, the Rams play in Lynnfield on Friday afternoon.
Next week, the girls play at Mystic Valley on Tuesday before a home game next Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Essex in a big league game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Last year, the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team scored more than two goals only a handful of times as the girls had plenty of on-the-job training against some well-established programs.
While this season, the wins haven’t started to come yet, the competitiveness and the goals have certainly been a major upgrade for a young group that continues to improve at a fast rate.
Last Wednesday, Shawsheen/Bedford actually led Newburyport by a 3-2 score before the Clippers rallied for a tight 5-3 victory that saw Newburyport score an empty-net goal in the closing seconds of a 4-3 contest.
Before Newburyport, Shawsheen/Bedford was edged by Wakefield, 5-4.
Shawsheen/Bedford has 12 goals in its first five games.
“It was a good game,” said coach Kate O’Shea after the Newburyport game. “We were right there in it, the same thing as (Wakefield). We’re getting there.”
Rebecca Sobol of Bedford, Paige Fuller of Wilmington and Alexis Fox of Wilmington had the goals for Shawsheen/Bedford while Elianna Munroe of Billerica was in net and had a solid game between the pipes.
“She played a good game,” O’Shea said of Munroe.
Corrine Foley of Tewksbury continues to spark the team’s defense.
Olivia O’Brien has done a nice job on both ends of the ice for the Rams.
“She’s been great,” O’Shea said. She has been playing forward, defense, whatever we need.”
Upcoming action for the girls include road games against Melrose and Marblehead before a home game next Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Janas Rink in Lowell against Medford.
