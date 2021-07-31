CONCORD/TEWKSBURY- The outstanding season of the Tewksbury 9U Baseball team continued this past weekend in both the Bay State Tournament as well as the Conway Classic Tournament, as they picked up blowout wins in both tournaments, keeping their championship hopes alive for both.
Tewksbury began their weekend with 10-4 road victory over Concord on Saturday in the first game of the second round of the Bay State Tournament. Tewksbury had gone 6-2 in the first round of the tourney, taking the Silver Trophy in the ‘D’ Division and clinching a spot in the second round.
On Saturday, they wasted little time in showing they intend to make some noise in the second round as well, scoring twice in the first inning, with their first run coming on a steal of home by Alex Bouchie and the second coming when Grady Claycomb sprinted home on a passed ball.
Tewksbury added three more runs in the top of the third on RBI’s from Bouchie, Claycomb, and Joseph Burgess to make the score 5-0. Concord fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to pull within 5-2, but the Tewksbury offense was relentless throughout the game, pecking away at the Concord pitchers, scoring single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, to go along with a two run fifth.
There were several offensive stars on the day for Tewksbury, who had 11 hits on the day, with Burgess leading the way with a pair of hits, along with an RBI and a run scored, while Jackson Schofield also had two hits and a run scored. Gennaro Parziale was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Noah Martins and Cam Estabrook also pitched in offensively with Martins going 2-for-2 with a run scored and Estabrook going 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
The excitement didn’t stop for Tewksbury once they got on base either, as they stole nine bases on the day, with Burgess and Bouchie stealing two apiece to pace the team.
Meanwhile, Billy Sullivan, Schofield and Parziale took care of things on the mound for Tewksbury, with Sullivan earning the win by tossing three strong innings, allowing one earned run while striking out five. Schofield struck out four batters in his two innings of work, while Parziale closed things out by striking out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
Up next for Tewksbury is a matchup with Stoneham on Thursday night at 5:30 at Recreation Park in Stoneham. Stoneham is also 1-0 in Round 2 of the tournament, having beaten Reading 12-10 in their first game.
CONWAY TOURNAMENT
Tewksbury’s work was not done after Saturday’s big win in the Bay State Tournament, as there was still the matter of the Conway Classic Tournament on Sunday. The setting may have been different on Sunday, but the results were very similar, as Tewksbury rolled to a 10-0 victory over Londonderry, in a five inning mercy rule shortened game.
Once again, Tewksbury jumped on top early in this one, with three runs in the first inning to seize early control, and they never looked back from there. And RBI double by Martins to score Claycomb got things started, followed by a single by Burgess and a passed ball to make the score 3-0 after one inning.
The score would remain that way until the third inning when Martins once again drove in Claycomb to make the score 4-0. Three run innings in the fourth and fifth innings by Tewksbury gave them the ten run cushion they needed for the mercy rule victory.
Martins and Claycomb powered the Tewksbury offense, with Claycomb going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Martins was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Alex Solemina had a big day as well, going 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Aiden Maurier was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Overall, Tewksbury pounded out nine hits on the day.
After pitching in relief the day before, Parziale got the start in this one, and he picked up right where he left off at the end of the game on Saturday, allowing just one hit over five innings of work, striking out nine, while walking only one batter.
With the win, Tewksbury advanced to the tournament semifinals where they will take on Windham on Thursday night at Poulin Field in Tewksbury at 7:45 pm, following quickly on the heels of their 5:30 pm matchup in Stoneham for the Bay State Tournament that same night.
A win on Thursday night would propel Tewksbury into Saturday’s championship game against a yet to be determined opponent at 1:00 pm at Poulin Field.
