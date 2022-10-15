BILLERICA – Like any other football game, there's usually a handful of plays that ultimately gives one team the win and the other team the loss.
On Friday night, before a jammed-packed crowd at the new gorgeous facility at Billerica Memorial High School, the two longtime rivals who both entered the game unbeaten, made a handful of big plays to keep their teams in contention for the victory. But in the end, Billerica made a lot more than Tewksbury, and that ultimately was the difference in their 35-21 victory.
The Indians improve to 5-0 (2-0 in the league) on the season and have a leg up now in the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 standings as the Redmen are now 4-1 (1-1 in the league) overall.
This was also the first time Billerica beat Tewksbury since 2012. The two teams didn't play one another in '13, '14 and '15, and then the Redmen won the next seven meetings.
“Overall, (Billerica) executed better than we did. They are an experienced team and they are good in all phases of the game,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “They were ready and I think we were ready. They played better than we did and that’s what happens. The thing about football is the team that usually does things the right way in a game more than the other team is going to win.
“We preached about holding onto the ball and not shooting ourselves in the foot but we’re still young and inexperienced in some places and you have to go through that learning curve, but you can't just repeat stuff over and over again. That's when we have to really question what we're doing (as coaches).”
Besides the combined 56 points, this game featured three kick-off return touchdowns of a combined 251 yards, on top of that there was 539 total yards of offense, two costly turnovers for the Redmen, and a quarterback for Billerica who couldn't be contained. JT Green had a sensational night, completing 7-of-14 passes for 107 yards with two TD passes, while he rushed for 105 yards and added a score.
“If there is a better quarterback in the state of Massachusetts than JT Green, then I want to see him,” said Billerica head coach Duane Sigsbury. “From where he came from at the end of last year to the work that he did in the weight room (and in the off-season), he’s just something else. I know he’s going to get a lot of money to go to school somewhere.”
After Billerica recovered a Tewksbury fumble on the opening drive of the game, Green and company put together a long, successful drive. It started from its own 32 and moving it to the Redmen 23, but three of the last four plays were incomplete passes, two in the end zone with one broken up by Cam Carney to end the threat and turn the ball back over to the Redmen.
Tewksbury went three-and-out and Billerica took over on its own 46 after a 10-yard punt return. Seven plays later, facing fourth-and-20 from the Tewksbury 29, Green rolled out to his right and fired a deep pass to the back of the end zone and teammate Mike Murnane made a terrific leaping catch with two defenders on him for the touchdown. Jason Chaffee booted his first of five PAT kicks on the day.
Trailing 7-0, things got pretty wild over the next 27 seconds. On the ensuing kick-off, Tewksbury's Sean Hirtle went the distance, going 77 yards for the touchdown and freshman Jackson Feudo's first of three PAT kicks was good to tie the game up at 7-7. It was the second straight game that Hirtle found a seam and broke free – with last week's 96 yard return before being tackled at the three yard line.
Then on Tewksbury's ensuing kick-off, Billerica's Sebastian St. Pierre returned the favor as he went 78 yards for his own kick-off return touchdown, and Billerica retook the lead at 14-7 with 10:45 left in the second quarter.
Both teams followed with three-and-out series and Tewksbury then had the ball on its own 21 with 6:33 left in the first half. Hirtle took the first two carries, the first for four yards and the busted through for a 29-yard carry. Six of the next eight plays, Tewksbury was able to get positive yards, all single digits and that pushed the ball to the Billerica 13. Facing fourth-and-one, Hirtle was stuffed at the line of scrimmage and Billerica took over, ran two plays and the half was over.
“Momentum wise (if we converted there) we could have (changed things),” said Aylward. “We still had to move the ball (and hopefully score) and we still would have had to stop them. That was a critical time and we mis-executed on a play. But I don't know if we're good enough to be so simple (play calling) so that's why we do (as many different things offensively) as we do, so we kind of craft our way into getting the ball down the field.
“We just have to keep working and we will. We have a lot of tough stuff in front of us (with Chelmsford this Saturday), so hopefully we can get healthy, get a few guys back and that will help. The guys are just going to have to keep on fighting.”
The third quarter opened with yet another kick-off return touchdown by St. Pierre. The ball skipped through the legs of several defenders and went behind him. He looped around, picked the ball up at the 4, and busted down the left sideline through a big seam, before cutting to the middle and diving into the end zone for his 96-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
Tewksbury's offense that moved the ball just past midfield but two straight incomplete passes forced a punt. Billerica took over on its 29 and put together a 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive capped off when Murnane caught a tipped ball in the end zone for what turned out to be an 11-yard TD pass from Green to open things up at 28-7 with 2:57 left in the third.
Quickly Tewksbury got back into the game. Two scrimmage plays later, sophomore quarterback Vinnie Ciancio, who continues to show vast improvement, lofted a high pass to the left side. Hirtle outraced one defender, caught the ball between two others, and then went untouched for what was a 59-yard touchdown pass making it 28-14.
Billerica followed with a three-and-out, giving Tewksbury the ball on its own 41 with 13 seconds left in the third. Five plays later, the Redmen fumbled at midfield, and Billerica took advantage of that, putting together an 8-play, 50-yard drive with Green going in from 1-yard out to make it 35-14.
Ciancio connected with Blake Ryder on a five-yard pass with 2:45 to go to close out the game's scoring, allowing the Indians to celebrate the win.
“It’s the first time that we have beat them in the nine years that I’ve been here and I think it went a few years before that,” said Sigsbury. “Brian Aylward is one heck of a coach and he runs an awesome program. It’s great to get that monkey off our backs in terms of beating them because it’s been such a long time. That was a great high school football game. Both teams have some guys dinged up, but our kids stepped up and we made more plays in the end. This was just a great, great high school football game.”
For Tewksbury, Ciancio ended up completing 11-of-15 passes for 196 yards with two TD passes. Hirtle had another monster game with 9 carries for 47 yards, two catches for 64 yards with a score and then his 77-yard kick-off return touchdown. He also played a fine game on defense making a number of tackles from his linebacker position.
The Redmen will continue to have their hands full when Chelmsford comes to town on Saturday afternoon for a 1 pm contest. After getting upset by Maynard in the first game of the season, the Lions have reeled off four straight wins over Lexington, Dracut, Lowell and then on Friday night an impressive 35-0 victory over North Andover, who just last week the Redmen defeated 26-14 in late dramatic fashion.
