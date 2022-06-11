BILLERICA – There were some scary moments along the way for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team in their matchup with Lowell Catholic in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament on Tuesday night, as the Rams saw what at one point had been a five goal first half lead turn into a one goal fourth quarter deficit.
But when they needed it most, the No. 13 Rams (18-2) stepped up and finished what they had started, scoring the last six goals of the game to come away with a 13-8 victory over the No. 20 Crusaders (14-5). The win pushes them into the tournament’s Round of 16 where they will most likely take on No. 4 Dracut, with early indications that it will be held Saturday afternoon in Dracut.
Leading 6-1 early in the second quarter on Tuesday, the Rams looked poised for a blowout, but instead, much like the first two times these two CAC rivals had squared off this season, in an 11-10 win by the Rams in their season opener at Lowell Catholic and then a 13-11 Rams win in the rematch in Billerica just over a week ago, the game turned into a hotly contested battle.
By the time the teams went to the half, the Rams 6-1 lead had been trimmed to 6-4, and by the end of the third quarter, the score stood tied at 7-7.
“I was a little worried for a little bit of time there, because we weren’t responding like I was hoping we would, especially coming out of the half,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “We played solid in the first quarter and then I don’t know if we got overconfident or what happened, but you can’t do that in the state tournament, because anything can happen.
“We had only beaten these guys by one and two goals when we faced them during the season. They are a good, solid team, and they are not just going to lay down and say it is over.”
Lowell Catholic would continue their strong play of the third quarter into, taking an 8-7 lead with 8:16 left in the game on a goal by Nick Eld, capping a stretch where the Crusaders had outscored the Rams 7-1 since facing the early 6-1 deficit.
But that was as good as it would get for the Crusaders, as Shawsheen fought back almost immediately, when sophomore Rich Elliott ripped a shot from the slot to tie the game at 8-8 just ten seconds later. Shortly thereafter, freshman attack Zack Timmons of Wilmington would score back to back goals at the 7:16 and 7:05 mark to make the score 10-8 in favor of the Rams.
Goals by junior midfielder Derek Maguire at 5:02, another by Timmons at 4:25 and then finally the exclamation point by freshman Adam Priest at 2:31, capped the scoring and sent the Rams into the Round of 16.
“It was great that we finally snapped out of it and started playing lacrosse again,” Baker said of his team’s late game rally. “In the third quarter we weren’t completing passes and we were fumbling the ball. We had too many turnovers and it just wasn’t they way we are capable of playing. Fortunately for us, we came out smelling like a rose, even though we didn’t play four quarters.”
The Rams certainly played very well in the first quarter plus of this one. After Lowell Catholic had taken an early 1-0 lead, the Rams scored the next four goals of the first quarter, with Priest, a freshman, doing the bulk of the damage, three of his four goals of the game in the opening frame, the last of which came with 20 second left in the quarter to give Shawsheen a 4-1 lead.
Senior co-captain Jacob Martins of Wilmington scored the other goal of the quarter for the Rams, while his fellow senior co-captain and Wilmington resident Dylan Timmons assisted on all four goals.
Shawsheen would extend its lead to 6-1 early in the second quarter on a pair of goals by Dylan Timmon. Right after that, Lowell Catholic began to fight back, scoring the final three goals of the half to take the game to the break with the Rams clinging to a precarious 6-4 lead.
Lowell Catholic then closed to within 6-5 early in the third quarter. Martins momentarily stemmed the tide with his second goal of the game to put the Rams up 7-5 with 7:30 left in the quarter. The Crusaders would score the final two goals of the quarter to tie the game at 7-7 and set up the fantastic fourth quarter finish by the Rams.
With the win, the Rams earned themselves a spot in the round of 16 against most likely Dracut, a powerful team coming out of the very competitive Merrimack Valley Conference.
Baker knows that his team will have to be prepared to play its best game of the season against the Middies if they hoped to pull the upse and he is confident that his team will do just that, as long as the Rams play four full quarters.
“I have been watching some film on them. They have some good players and a good faceoff guy, so they will be a challenge,” Baker said. “We are going to have to adjust a couple of things, but I think overall we can compete with them, unless we play like we played for two quarters here.”
STATE VOC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Prior to beginning play in the Division 3 State Tournament, the Rams had competed in the Mass State Vocational Tournament last Friday and Saturday. The Rams got off to a great start in the tournament, with a 13-4 win over Assabet Valley on Friday afternoon at Shawsheen in the semi-finals, before suffering a heartbreaking 14-13 overtime loss in Saturday’s championship game against CAC rival Essex Tech in Danvers.
The game against Essex was an instant classic. The teams had split a pair of meetings earlier in the season, and the Rams had narrowly edged out the Hawks for the CAC title when Essex lost to Lowell Catholic. But it was Essex who would get the last laugh in this one, when CAC MVP Dave Egan scored the game winning goal just over a minute into overtime.
The Rams were led offensively on the day y four goals and an assist from Zack Timmons and three goals and three assists from Dylan Timmons, while Kyle Gray and Rich Elliott each had a pair of goals. Jacob Martins and Adam Priest each also added a goal.
The score stood tied at 6-6 at the half and stayed close throughout the second half before the teams went to the overtime period deadlocked at 13-13, setting up Egan’s heroics for the Hawks. While he obviously would have preferred to win, Baker had no complaints about his team’s effort in this one.
“We played great. It was a great game, back and forth all the way and it was close the whole game” Baker said. “They are a well coached team, and we have a good relationship with their coaches, so it is always a lot of fun to play them. It was a heartbreaker, but we played well. It was just one shot in overtime. The MVP of the league (Egan) took a shot and it beat us. It happens. We played each other evenly for four quarters and then they got the goal they needed in overtime. But both teams played hard and both teams played well.”
The day before, the Rams had powered their way to a 13-4 win over Assabet Valley, taking control early on and never looking back. Priest led the way offensively with five goals, while Gray had four and Dylan Timmons had two. Senior goalie Tyler Leeds made ten saves in net to pick up the win.
