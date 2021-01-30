BILLERICA – Like virtually every other high school sport, there is a much different look to swimming/diving meets this season and the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Swim team is no different, as all meets will be held virtually this season as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of right now, it looks like the Rams will have only four meets this season.
But the most important thing for the Rams and coach Rick Menard is that whatever the circumstances, they are in the water and they are competing, which is more than they thought possible at times leading up to the season.
In the days leading up to the season opener last Wednesday against CAC powerhouse Mystic Valley, Menard took a few moments to not only look ahead to the upcoming season, but also to thank those who made the season possible.
“Thankfully we have such a cohesive unit between the administration, the nurse, and the trades we have been able to get off to a great start,” Menard said. “All of the kids have been issued their own equipment which was a big hit on the budget but it is vital to prevent cross contamination. We have staggered the entry times so only half the kids are getting in and out of the pool at the same time.”
It is more than just staggered starts that allowed the Rams to prepare for their season. It took the efforts of many people in the school.
“Our school nurse is one of our former coaches and Ms. Joyce has been the best at communicating with the kids and the families if there are Covid concerns,” Menard said. “The AD's office, especially Ms. Lee worked to be sure we got our fogging equipment and sanitizing gear so we can clean after each practice and she worked with the Graphic Arts school to get all of the elaborate signage done. Lots of people use the phrase we're all in this together but this is truly an example of that... just so these kids can get into the water to have some normalcy back in their lives.”
Another thing that is very normal for the Rams is that they will be led by several talented swimmers, many of them from Wilmington and Tewksbury. At the top of the list for the Rams this season, just as they have been for the past couple of season will be a pair of seniors, Damien Hadden of Wilmington and Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington.
The duo will be part of the Rams 200-medley relay team, and will also each compete in several individual events, with Hadden competing in the 100-freestyle and the 100-backstroke, while Newhouse will compete in the 50-freestyle and the 100-breaststroke.
“Damien is managing his work, Marines, and swim team spectacularly and is really in great shape,” Menard said. “I expect big things from him. He has been working so hard outside of the pool and it shows when he is training in the water.
“Tyler is right there with him. He really leaned out getting ready for the military and his sprint and middle distance free is going be scary fast I think.”
Junior Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury and senior Derek Costello of Wilmington will also compete in the 200-medley relay, with Kopacz also competing in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle, while Costello competes in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly.
Kopacz is focused on cleaning up his strokes which will pay huge dividends moving forward. One place I am excited to see is his backstroke. He has a shot at the team record before he graduates I think,” Menard said. “Costello has been in an out of the pool with quarantines but still is working so hard to get back to his sprint and fly levels from last year. His focus is trying to knock down the Medley record that has been up there since 2014... it will be bittersweet for me. Alex Menard is on that one! If there was ever a group of kids I would like to see take it down; it's these guys!”
Several other local swimmers will also be contributing to the Rams success, including Kevin Stevens of Wilmington, along with Hannah Grimes of Tewksbury, while Rebecca Langone of Wilmington offers hope for the future
Rebecca is showing promise but has been fighting through injury, we hope she can get healthy for next year and pick up where she left off. Kid has a huge heart and should show big gains when she can practice pain free,” Menard said. Kevin has been showing a lot of leadership in the pool. Kids have been looking up to him and there couldn’t be a better guy to role model after. He works so hard when he's at the pool and will be vying for some top relay spots.
“Hannah keeps up her efforts in the water and is quietly building up her abilities, this season should see a bunch of BPT with each opportunity she gets.”
The Rams also have several local freshmen and sophomores who will be looking to make their mark this season and into the future, including Morgan Dunham, Jasmine Johansen, Matt Stadtman and Adam Doucot of Tewksbury
Our freshman class is pretty deep considering what we are going through with all the restrictions in the pool. Jasmine Johansen, Morgan Dunham, Matt Stadtman, Adam Douco and Jared Krueger, all of Tewksbury.
“They are all relatively new to the sport but are picking up the skills really quickly. Jared has club level experience from when he was younger but is currently a top level gymnast. As strong as his foundation is in diving; his swimming is already gaining him attention and respect from the upper classman who he trains with,” Menard said. “He is the only freshman in the training group and is right at the top of the team when it comes to working hard. I look forward to seeing him for the years to come, especially when we have a regular season and start diving again.”
With no league title to compete for this season, Menard and his coaching staff are looking to use this season as a step towards the future.
For the underclassmen we have looked at this as a re-tooling opportunity. This is a great time to look at what they have accomplished and how they want to achieve the next level moving forward,” Menard said. “Our elite swimmers are looking at the Record Board and hoping to leave their mark up there while the newer swimmers are learning good stroke technique.
“We have the unique opportunity to have no pressure this season, so we can really dedicate our time to fixing some bad habits that don't get addressed as much as they could in the past.”
