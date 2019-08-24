COLORADO – Just several weeks after taking over as the team's new 'closer' in the bullpen, former Tewksbury Memorial High School standout pitcher Scott Oberg's best season of his professional career has ended, when the Colorado Rockies announced on Sunday that he was placed on the Injured List with 'axillary artery thrombosis', which is blood clots in his arm', and injury which previously occurred during the 2016 season.
According to the Denver Post, Oberg was hospitalized on Saturday night and had a successful procedure done to dissolve the clot. Oberg was back with the team on Sunday and early reports indicated that he should be OK moving forward.
'The Athletic' reported on Monday that Oberg was planning on seeing a specialist in St. Louis this week to see if the blood clot issue is a pattern and determine how serious/dangerous it is.
“His arm felt heavy. It just didn’t feel normal, so he was alarmed,” said Rockies' Manager Bud Black to the Denver Post on Sunday. “In simplest terms, (it’s a) blood clot in the arm, he had it dissolved, and from what happens today moving forward, I’ll be kept abreast of what happens. That’s as far as I know.”
Oberg recorded his fifth save of the season on Friday night in a 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins. He finishes the season with a 6-1 record and a 2.25 ERA, which includes an incredible 1.71 ERA in 28 appearances at Coors Field.
Back in 2016, it was revealed that Oberg had four blood clots — the first in his right shoulder, near his armpit and the other three were in each of his arteries to his hand. From there his doctor made an incision into Oberg's right forearm and into the artery, where an inflated balloon was placed in order to pull out the two of clots in his arteries and another incision was made below his thumb to get the third one out. However, the doctor could not get the last clot out from the right shoulder.
From there Oberg went on blood thinners — which worked very well to help eliminate the other clots. Two weeks went by and Oberg had to fly to St. Louis for another procedure. He was put under anesthesia and another shot of dye ran through his body to see exactly where the last blood clot was located and this time the doctor went in and was able to move the artery to a different spot in his arm/shoulder so Oberg could continue to use his current throwing motion, all the while eliminating any future blood clots in his shoulder.
After a minor setback due to an infection to the sutures, Oberg went through physical therapy and fully recovered from the blood clots for the 2017 season.
“There was a little bit of uncertainty on how I was going to progress and how I was going to come out of the surgery,” Oberg said to the Post during spring training 2017. “But fortunately, I was able to have a fairly normal offseason. I began throwing the week after Thanksgiving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.