NORTH ANDOVER – Heading into this season, second-year coach Steve Kasprzak said the goals for the team should remain the same as always: win the league title, win the sectionals and win a state championship.
Well last Wednesday, they met their first goal for this season.
Thanks to a back-and-forth thrilling 39-36 win over league rival North Andover, the Tewksbury Memorial High School wrestling team captured its third straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship title.
This marks the ninth league title in program history following 1978, 1987, '88, '89, 1996, '97 and then 2000 and '01. This is the second time that the program has won three in a row, the other coming between 1987-1989.
“(The three straight titles) means that we are doing something right. I think our kids are working hard,” said Kasprzak. “I try to model what we have done here around other programs that I have respected around here. Programs that I thought have been winners and do things right. I just have tried to build from the lessons that those coaches told me, (the late Shawsheen Tech) Coach (Mark) Donovan being one of them. He has been a big influence on me, especially in the wrestling room and how we work the kids. There's no excuse to not be in shape, so we definitely want to get kids in shape.
“The three titles in a row is really just a testament to our kids doing that, being willing to do that, and on top of it, getting the right kids and having the numbers stay where they have been. We have been upper 25 every year for the last three years and we're not forfeiting weight classes which is a big part of it. What keeps these kids in the room every year is leadership If you have one bad egg up top, you have that senior bully, and a lot of those kids who are on the fence won't come back to the team. We have been able to circle the wagon on those kids and it's helped so hopefully we continue to trend in the right direction.”
To get that win, a lot of different wrestlers had to come through in different ways. Nick Desisto (106), Jack Donovan (132), Hunter Johnson (152), Paxton Green (195) and Luke Shaw (220) all won their matches by pin. Nick Wilson (285) won by match by forfeit and then came three other matches that ended up being so crucial in terms of the score and win/loss.
At 113, Ben Barrasso won an overtime sudden death victory. Then at 170 and 182 pounds, at the time of their matches and the closeness of the score of the meet, both Sean Hirtle and Brett Graham couldn’t get pinned or Tewksbury would lose. Hirtle lost in overtime and Graham also didn't get pinned.
“Graham got hurt the day before in practice during drilling. He was banged up and he was definitely not 100 percent. We knew that we were in a couple of spots at 170 and 182 that we had chances to win, but we needed both of those guys to stay off of their back and not get pinned, it would save 16 points and that's as good as one pin for us,” said Kas. “Those are the hidden wins that most people don't notice, but when you win a match by three points, those get highlighted. It would have been easy for Brett to say 'Coach, I can't go today' and we would have put a less experienced kid in there and I don't know if they would have fared the same way. It just shows what type of kid Brett is and the reason why he was named a captain.”
Graham said that he hurt his ankle and knew that he just had to battle, despite being in pain.
“I hurt my ankle the practice before, so I still wrestled but I didn't get the win. I knew that I had to stay off my back and not get pinned, so we wouldn't lose the meet. He had me in a tight cradle, but I never went on my back,” said Graham, who will be off to the Marines on July 11th.
With Graham and Hirtle staying off their backs, Tewksbury came away with the three-point win, and the three-peat as league champions.
“No (I'm not surprised),” answered Graham. “We work really hard in the room. I want to give a shout out to the (kids) in the lower weight classes. They really did it for us. We have a real, strong group of kids with Hunter (Johnson), Jack (Callahan) and those guys are the ones who really did it for us.”
The lower weight guys have certainly done their jobs collectively, but Kas said it's really the entire team up and down, who did it together.
“Against North Andover, we didn't have Jack (Callahan) so it was good to see our guys go out and fight and find a way to win without him. I think that says something about our team, that we are a deep team, we're not just about having a couple of heavy hitters and everyone contributes,” said the coach.
