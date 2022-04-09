BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team has established quite the winning tradition over the past several years under the direction of head coach Alex O’Reilly. Prior to the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19 in fact, the Rams had won three out of the past four Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles, winning the league from 2016 through 2018 before finishing second in 2019. They had also won three consecutive state vocational titles prior to the 2020 season cancellation.
So, winning has always been a huge part of the girls lacrosse program. But last season, in their return from the pandemic, the Rams focus changed somewhat, as they instead turned their attention in a bit of a different direction.
“Last year our focus was just being able to take advantage of being back together again,” O’Reilly said. “We discuss our team goals every season and last year being league champions was in our goals, but it was not a priority for us, because the girls were just so grateful for the opportunity to be out on the field together after missing out on it the season before.
“We focused mainly on building a strong team foundation and enjoying all time we had together, because you never know in a COVID world when it could all be taken away.”
Despite the shift in focus, the Rams did still manage to put together a very solid season, going 9-4 on the year, including a loss to Pentucket in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 North Tournament. Not bad for a team that wasn’t putting winning as their top priority. But this season, the Rams are back and fully focused on making another run at the league title, with eight seniors ready to lead the way
“These girls who are seniors had a normal season their freshman year and they will have one this year, so they are a huge driving force for us, because they know what it is like to have the full team experience,” O’Reilly said. “They have been longing for it for a very long time, so they have been huge in terms of pumping us up and really maintaining the culture that has developed over the past eight years here.”
Leading the way for the Rams on defense this season will be three of those seniors, with Gabby Ortiz, Darielle Wilson and Kasey McFadden, all of Tewksbury providing the team with some great experience and stability
“Those three on defense are a powerhouse for us. They have been with us for years, so they understand what is going on down there when we are switching up our defense and running different setups” O’Reilly said. “They have great communication on the field. They are loud, they move, they are aggressive. They direct their own teammates, they talk with their goalie and they listen to their goalie. They are everything on the field down on defense that we are looking to get our younger players to learn.”
A pair of juniors and a senior will lead the Rams at midfield where last year’s leading scorer, junior Kerry Brown, along with junior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury and senior Devin Sweeney also bring some great experience back for the Rams.
“Kerry, Devin Sweeney and Kiley have all played before, so they know how this works and they are doing an excellent job with talking to their team and letting them know what our team needs on the field to be successful,” O’Reilly said. “They are also doing great hyping up their team and letting them know they can hang with the big dogs and that they belong here.”
Seniors Abbie Wood, Lexi Vio, Lee Singer will lead the charge for the Rams offensively at attack, while fellow senior Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury will also provide the Rams with some versatility at the position.
“Ashley is like a sneaky devil, because she can go full field when we need her to, so she is awesome to have down there when we are transitioning back to defense.” O’Reilly said. “She is a good secret weapon to have. She knows how to move the ball down on offense and she is not afraid to take it behind the net and take it low, where some of our younger players might hesitate.”
In goal, the Rams face the huge task of replacing three year starter Jenna Johnson, who was not only a great goalie for the team, but also a great leader. She will obviously be very difficult to replace, but returning sophomore Emma McDermott and freshman Pieris Fowler have already shown signs of promise.
“Jenna has an energy that was very hard to match. Her energy was contagious, so not having her here I definitely a void, however we have two goalies who are stepping in,” O’Reilly said. “Emma played with Jenna last season and they were side by side. Jenna did a great job of teaching Emma all the tricks and Emma is out here showing that and working hard and doing well. And then Pieris played a lot of club lacrosse for Mass Elite. She showed up for day one of tryout having not told me that she was a goalie or that she played club, so that was a nice surprise. So, the both of them have been doing a good job.”
With a largely experienced and very motivated roster, the Ram goals have changed this season, and O’Reilly is looking forward to seeing what her refocused team can accomplish.
“The goal this year is to put the pandemic behind us. We had a nice, flexible season last year where we really worked on restoring our team’s culture and building strong relationships again after not being together for a long time.” O’Reilly said. “But now this year, we are back on track for what we would call a normal season and we are back to competing for all of those things that we want, like the league title and the vocational title is back this season. And we know there will be a state tournament this season, so there is a lot more at stake this season. It makes it a little more fun and competitive this season. We can still focus on having fun, but we also have some bigger goals in mind.”
