TEWKSBURY — When you are smack in the middle of something called ‘social distancing’ and your own mortality is knocking at your door with the worst possible outcome of the worldwide pandemic called COVID-19 rattling around your brain, you can do one of two things-find the nearest closet or run to the comfort of family and friends.
In my case it has helped to not only take care of the person that I love, but to also dig down deep into my mountains of music, books, tape recorded interviews and two filing cabinets stuffed with old Town Crier clippings. Captain Larz Neilson, founder and publisher of the Wilmington/Tewksbury Town Crier, would be proud of me. I’ve finally succeeded in making a mess of my tiny space that I call an office in the Charlestown Navy Yard. There are boxes of stuff everywhere. Scraps of paper and photographs that I can’t find buried somewhere on the dining room table. All I need is for someone to invade my space so I can remind them that I’m writing. Leave me alone! Can’t you see that I’m trying to remember something? At this point having someone invade my space might not be such a good thing for a number of reasons. Such is life in what will be forever known as the Age of COVID-19.
All of those memories and taped interviews came in handy today. If ever there was a time to look back at some lost or forgotten conversations with people that I care about, this was it. There is no time like the present. I always hated that phrase. But in the middle of a pandemic I will take comfort anywhere I can find it. I found some of that comfort in a series of conversations that I had a few months ago with four of most successful coaches in the history of Tewksbury High School. I wanted to speak to these four men about the difference between the TMHS athlete of today and years ago. What I found was a whole lot about what makes Tewksbury a community that will come together and take care of not only their families, but neighbors, long lost friends, even strangers.
In this age of COVID-19, I took comfort in knowing that friends that I don’t speak with often will be OK. Tewksbury will step up. Tewksbury cares. There is no doubt about that. ‘Tewksbury Tough’ will be more important than ever now. That toughness will surely be tested. For days. For weeks. For months. Quite possibly for many years.
So earlier this week, I listened to those taped conversations. I finally found photographs of the four coaches with family and friends. In every photograph there were smiles. When I found those photographs I smiled too. When I transcribed the notes of those conversations it helped me to embrace the good thoughts and memories of my 20 plus years as Sports Editor of the Town Crier. This memory stuff really means a lot to me. Especially now. Especially today when I’m not feeling well. There is that ever growing stress of the unknown. There is comfort in listening to these voices from my past again.
Ernie Lightfoot
Tewksbury owes a big debt of gratitude to Ernie Lightfoot for his work with the town making sure that the fields and facilities were in the best possible condition for many years. Lightfoot was also instrumental in the development of the Tewksbury Pop Warner football program and was Coach Bob Aylward’s right hand man for many years coaching football in Tewksbury and Nashua. Ernie has never been shy about offering up an opinion. For years he warned people about starting up a conversation with me. “Watch out for him,” was the warning. “He never uses a notebook, and he remembers everything you say.”
These days Ernie just reminds me to turn the tape recorder off. This time there was never a need to hit the off button. Ernie was the perfect guy to begin my look back at the Tewksbury athlete of years ago.
“Obviously the coaching staffs over the years have changed,” Lightfoot began. “But the kids never change, and that’s what it’s all about. I think that the kids have always had that ‘Tewksbury Tough’ attitude. I think that the Tewksbury kids take directions well. I think that the football program is as strong as its ever been. I don’t mean in just wins and losses either. These kids are really fine guys when you talk to them. They are humble. I like that. Obviously the Aylward family has had a big impact on that.”
Bob McCabe
Bob McCabe has won a lot a hockey games in Tewksbury over the years and is a TMHS Hall of Famer. Quirky and not afraid to let you know how he feels about any given situation, it’s a given that McCabe loves the TMHS athlete. There is a natural inclination for McCabe to look back at the players he coached with great affection. Its comes through in this conversation.
“I think that the athlete of yesteryear had lot more interest in the one sport that they were good at. Back then you had more single sport athletes. Nowadays they are playing multi sports. With all of the outside distractions, I don’t see how a boy or girl could be as dedicated as they were years ago. I wish some of them could get it in their heads that their high school years are the best years of their lives. It’s a one way street. You can’t go back. I know. I’m turning 80-years-old this year. You look at the high school parking lot. They are all driving nice cars. Someone has to pay for those cars. All of these athletes are working a job to make those car payments.”
Coach McCabe sees that as a whole new world. He does miss the good old days. Can’t say that I blame him. I guess its all part of a good memory. McCabe is still involved with Tewksbury sports and watches many games at the high school. The young people are blessed that Bob is still around to share those memories.
Jim Sullivan Jr.
Jim Sullivan the son has also been a big influence on TMHS athletes over the years both in and out of the classroom. His dad Jim Sr. has been a big influence, with good reason. Young Jim isn’t so young anymore and is raising two sons himself. He coached basketball and is currently the varsity golf coach at Tewksbury High School. His perspective on the past and the future of TMHS athletes is rock-solid.
“These days it’s not just about one sport at a time,” says Sullivan. “It’s more about multiple sports at the same time. I don’t think that the kids are any different today. I just think that they are trying more to stay up with everybody else in each sport. I’m more prone to the three sport athlete. My son is involved in three sports as a freshman. He wants to be able to compete with other kids his age at the high school level.
“As a dad, I think it’s great, but I think that for a lot of kids. I don’t know if every kid can handle it. As a coach, it’s really hard, because you want your kids to be focused on your sport at the time you are coaching that sport. I understand that at Tewksbury High School we need three sport athletes. We can’t have a lot of kids focusing on one sport at one time. It’s a hard mix. And it’s not only athletes that we are talking about. These kids need to be focused on academics first.”
Leo DiRocco
Leo DiRocco is a Hall of Fame coach and really made his mark coaching the perennial champion TMHS girls’ softball team. He has been involved in youth sports as well, and has coached with his son Todd, another TMHS Hall of Famer. Some of my most memorable conversations over the years have been with Leo and Todd. These guys are all Tewksbury all the time. And Leo isn’t afraid to offer an opinion. These days he’s retired, but he still attends many Tewksbury High School sporting events. This year I’ve hooked up with Leo at football, basketball and hockey games. It was just like old times.
“The kids haven’t changed that much. But I think the parents glorify these kids and they think that when they come up from the Pop Warner of whatever, that their kid will be the star of the game, and it’s a team sport. Some of them don’t realize that their expectations are out of whack. I used to tell them that we were getting their kids ready to play at the high school.”
And they were always ready. Boy, do I miss Leo. I’m lucky that I still have all of these tapes and Town Crier clippings. Now I’ve got plenty of time to sit back and cherish all of these memories. Thanks Tewksbury. Stay safe.
