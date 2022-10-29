TEWKSBURY - It was an action-packed week, featuring rivalries and road trips for the Tewksbury High volleyball team.
The highlight was the Redmen traveling 90 minutes to avenge last year's semifinal loss to eventual MIAA Div. 3 State champion Old Rochester. The lowlight was falling to host Haverhill, Monday night, allowing the Hillies to retain the Merrimack Valley Conference 2 league title.
Coach Allie Luppi was not available at Tuesday's practice, so top assistant Kaitlyn Stokes filled us in on the details, minus the statistics.
The four-match week began with a couple tuneups at home against Lowell and Lawrence, both of which Tewksbury took in straight sets, 3-0. The latter two matches against Old Rochester and Haverhill were the focus for the week, and the wins over the Raiders and the Lancers served as perfect preps for the second-ranked team in Div. 3, according to Tuesday's latest MIAA power rankings.
The Lowell match allowed the Redmen to run their 6-2, which allows them to use two setters and more players off the bench. That Tewksbury was still able to win easily while using more of its players than usual, speaks to the depth of the Redmen, and a bright future.
Tewksbury was able to get future starting setter, sophomore Julia Moura, involved with the rotations, as well as junior right side hitter Chloe Burns.
"For us it was super-important to keep our standards up for what we want to achieve for the future for of our State run," said Stokes. "We were making sure to try different rotations, getting different players in off the bench when we could. So if we needed subs, we had them, and to have everybody ready at any given time."
It was not that long ago that Lawrence won the Div. 1 State championship. The Lancers do not quite have the same athleticism of that special group, but they can still defend and cover the court, which can provide a tricky matchup.
Tewksbury got the lay of the land in the first set before taking complete control in the final two sets in another 3-0 victory at Romano Court.
"Playing them again, just recognizing how much of a scrappy team they are, and knowing that if a ball looks unplayable doesn't necessarily mean they won't be able to get it back up," said Stokes. "We were ready for any and all possibilities for coming back over the net."
The Redmen also were able to position themselves well against Lawrence's two strong servers, and also working on blocking at the net, getting positive touches.
On Saturday, the hour-and-a-half bus trip allowed the players time to relax and reflect on the last time Tewksbury took a long bus trip, to last year's Div. 3 semifinals at Bridgewater-Raynham.
The junior varsity played first and Stokes felt that was helpful for the varsity players to get properly prepared for the match with the Bulldogs.
"There was a lot of anticipation based on how they were the team that not only stopped us, last year, but are the reigning Div. 3 State champions," said Stokes. "There was a lot riding on it and the girls really showed up in a spectacular fashion."
The Redmen not only won the match in straight sets, they dominated each of the individual sets, not allowing Old Rochester to gain any momentum. The game scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-17.
"We were able to execute a lot of things very well," said Stokes. "We were also able to have some front row players stay in on defense, recognizing in the longer rally games we could run out of substitutions, so having different options and just seeing how people were able to step up."
Stokes was also impressed with Tewksbury's continued excellence in serving, with the Redmen having several options to get the job done.
"It was great for us to go down there and feel that vindication against the team that did it to us, last year," said Stokes. "There's also a possibility we'll see them again this year."
Both Tewksbury and Haverhill came into Monday evening's match with just one loss in MVC 1, the Hillies loss coming against the Redmen. The revenge factor and the home court advantage proved too much for Tewksbury to overcome in the 3-1 loss, despite the efforts of outside hitters Carrina Barron and Vanessa Green, libero Ava Fernandes, setter Kiley Kennedy, right side hitter Tori Rowe and middle blockers McKayla Conley and Olivia Cueva.
"They had their strong hitters, and their strong servers," said Stokes. "Their setter, who plays all the way around, was serving well. It took us until the third set to finally get some momentum, and that's the one we took."
Tewksbury played well in the first game as well, and fought off seven set points before Haverhill finally prevailed, 27-25. The rest of the game scores were 25-18, 19-25, 25-14.
"It was just one of those nights where - try as we might - their defense was picking up our balls and their offense was just hotter than us," said Stokes.
Wednesday night will be Senior Night when the Redmen host Bedford. The Bucs took Tewksbury to five sets in the season opener before the Redmen won. Tewksbury closes out the regular season on Thursday with another home match, this one against Westford Academy.
