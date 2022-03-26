BOSTON – Back in 1995 when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team captured the program's first ever state championship title, then head coach Bob McCabe's statistical leaders were sophomore forward Andy Beasley (44 points) and senior defenseman Claude Drevet (27 points).
Back in 2011, when the TMHS Boys Hockey team captured state championship No. 2, head coach Derek Doherty's team was led statistically by his son Ryan, who had 51 points, while the top offensive defenseman Rob Pruyne, had 18.
On Sunday, Tewksbury won state championship No. 3, and the team's go-to player all season, on and off the ice, Caden Connors, the Merrimack Valley Conference Most Valuable Player and Herald All-Scholastic, figured in all three goals, assisting on the first before netting the game winner, and then the empty-netter to polish off Canton for the 3-1 victory. Statistically speaking, Connors finished the season with 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points, the same total as Ryan Doherty – a shoe-in for the TMHS Hall of Fame – had ten years ago as an All-Scholastic forward.
Connors finished his career with 38 goals, 60 assists for 98 points, falling two points shy of reaching the 100-point plateau. His 51 points for the season and 98 in a career, for a defenseman, is an absolutely incredible accomplishment.
But to him, stats or milestones have never been a focal point. All that has mattered to him is winning. The past four months that's all Tewksbury has done, which first included a league championship, followed by four state tournament wins, two of those gut wrenching, including a double-overtime thriller. The fifth win, Sunday's title, is a day that will live forever in the captain's mind and heart.
“It finally happened. We wanted to win this so bad since the moment we started this season. To get that empty-net goal and to look up and see the entire Redmen Army that came out to support us, was just a surreal feeling.
“When it went into the net, just looking up at the crowd, all the people that came out to see us, it was a pretty, crazy feeling. One I haven’t felt yet. It was pretty amazing.”
With over a minute left in the game, and Canton pressing, while having the extra skater with the goalie pulled, Connors intercepted a pass, before sending the puck to the back of the empty-net to clinch the victory.
“I wasn’t missing it, no way was I missing (the net),” he said with a big laugh. “Absolutely not. The second it left my stick, I knew the game was over.”
For all intents and purposes it was. Officially, it wasn't over until 61 seconds later, and when that final buzzer went off, Connors and company celebrated with the win, coming over the same team that kept the Redmen from winning what would have been a state championship title back in 2019.
“You can say that it was just another game but it wasn't,” said Connors. “This was four years (in the making) for us. We played (Canton) freshmen year (in the state final) and lost. If we could have played any team (here in the final), I'm glad it was them.”
