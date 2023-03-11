TEWKSBURY — Over the years whether it was games against Watertown or Concord-Carlisle, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey team always seemed to get taken out of the state tournament behind a red-hot goalie, who on that night, played the best of his life.
That almost happened again last Thursday night. Before a sold-out, jammed packed crowd at the Breakaway Ice Arena, Lowell Catholic freshman goalie Vinnie D'Urso was phenomenal, coming away with 40 saves. But the last shot he faced was redirected off the stick of Ryan Flynn and found its way to the back of the net, which the difference in the No. 1 seed Tewksbury Redmen avoiding a first game upset with a 2-1 win over the Crusaders, the No. 32 seed.
This time, Tewksbury defeated the red-hot goalie.
The game was scoreless after the first despite the Redmen peppering D'Urso from every angle and every spot on the ice. Late in the second, senior Conor Cremin scored on a nice set up by Matt Cooke to give the Redmen some breathing room.
Then with under four minutes to go and on the power play, the Crusaders tied it up on a wrist shot through a screen from the point, off the stick of Andrew Marcucci.
It seemed as if the game would go into overtime, except with under 45 seconds to go, Cremin took a shot from the left circle which was redirected by Flynn in front, and that was the game winner coming with 37 seconds left in the game.
Tewksbury held off Lowell Catholic's last second effort, literally, including Redmen goalie Ben O'Keefe making a big right pad kick out save right before the buzzer to nail down the win.
“Our first playoff game is always a tough game for us. I don't think we played bad, but we had a couple of guys who hung on to the puck for too long, trying to do it themselves,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “I think playing against Lowell Catholic, our friends over there, but we will get that settled down at tomorrow's practice.
“I don't think it was a lack of effort or anything like that, but we have to work the puck around better. I think it was more of an emotional game tonight, playing your neighbors, some Tewksbury kids and some local kids (became a distraction for us). We'll be ready for the next game.”
While Flynn was the hero late in the game, certainly the story of the game was D'Urso, who as a ninth grader, was as poised as a veteran college goaltender.
“He played great tonight. He really did. We also didn't put guys in front of the net to take some of his space away. We didn't do a good job with that tonight. Luckily that didn't backfire on us. We took a penalty when they weren't even in the game, and then bang, they score (and it's tied),” said Doherty.
The win improved Tewksbury to a 19-1-1 overall record and extended the team's winning streak to ten games and its unbeaten streak to 15. Lowell Catholic finished the season at 7-12-2, including a preliminary round tournament win over Haverhill.
