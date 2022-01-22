It was a light week of work for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team, with only one meet on their schedule, but the Redmen certainly made the most of their one opportunity, as they took to the road last Wednesday night and picked up a 57-24 win over Westford Academy to improve to 6-2-1 on the season.
As the final score would indicate, the Redmen pretty much controlled this meet from start to finish, winning ten matches on the day with nine of them coming by pin.
“That was a good win for us,” Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak said. “We kind of dominated right from the get go. I thought our conditioning was on display in a lot of the matches. A lot of them were close at the beginning, but our guys were able to just wear them down and get the pin. The kids work so hard in practice and that’s why you get those kinds of results.”
Among those picking up pins for the Redmen was sophomore Sam MacMillan, who picked up the win at 138 pounds for his first career varsity win.
“I was really happy for Sam. He got the opportunity to get into the varsity lineup and he made the most of it,” Kasprzak said. “He never missed practice and he works really hard, but he just hadn’t been able to get into the lineup, so it was great to see that.
“And again, conditioning had a lot to do with it. There was a lot of back and forth early in the match, but he just kind of took over from there. The whole team was really happy for him.”
Junior Richie Bongiorno also picked up a win by pin, earning his victory at 126 pounds. It has been a bit of a frustrating season for Bongiorno, who had a big season for the Redmen last year at 106 pounds, but has faced numerous obstacles this season.
“Richie is a super athletic kid with a lot of talent,” Kasprzak said. “He got off to a little bit of a slow start to the season with an ankle injury and he was also sick with a non-COVID illness. But he is starting to hit his stride and we are hoping he is somebody we can count on for wins the rest of the season.”
Junior Sean Hirtle has been wrestling well as of late for the Redmen, and that trend continued against Westford, as he won by pin at 170 pounds. Kasprzak has been impressed with Hirtle’s improvement, but he also feels like there are better days ahead for the talented junior.
“Sean is still just starting to figure things out as a wrestler,” Kasprzak said. “He is super fast and a super athlete and he loves to compete. He just keeps coming at you. If he keeps progressing the way he is, we ae hoping he will peak at sectionals and put up some points for us.”
Other winners by pin for the Redmen included Angelo Desisto at 106 pounds, junior Jack Callahan at 120, junior Jack Donovan at 126, junior Sam Ros at 145, sophomore Hunter Johnson at 152 and senior Brett Graham at 182. Senior Nick Wilson, meanwhile earned a 6-1 decision at 285 pounds.
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday night when they hosted MVC rival Chelmsford, one of the top teams not only in the MVC, but also the entire state. Results of the meet were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, but Kasprzak was looking forward to seeing how his team matched up with the talented Lions.
“The kids have been eyeballing that one,” Kasprzak said. “We have been close with them the past couple of years, but we haven’t been able to get over the hump. It will be a big one for us.”
On Saturday, the Redmen will host a quad meet against Shawsheen Tech, Melrose and Franklin, three teams that will once again offer a very stiff challenge for the Redmen. It will be a day filled with some top notch wrestling, but it will also have far more meaning than just what takes place on the mat. It will also honor the memory of the late Mark Donovan, the legendary Shawsheen head coach, and Tewksbury native, who passed away in October.
“The whole weekend was put together by Coach Donovan,” Kasprzak said. “He wanted to coach in Tewksbury one last time and he wanted to share it with coach Carmine (Colace, of Franklin) and coach (Larry) Tremblay (of Melrose).
“Although he won’t be there, we are looking forward to the day and looking forward to doing this for him.”
