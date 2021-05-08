Last Friday, all 17 members of the MIAA Board of Directors approved the upcoming wrestling season with modifications set forth by the Wrestling Committee, which came on recommendations from the Sports Medicine Committee and the Task Force.
“We felt pretty confident that the board would approve,” said Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent, the chairman of the Wrestling Committee to the Boston Herald. “I presented the modifications to the Sports Medicine Committee and (MIAA assistant executive director and Wrestling Committee liaison) Phil Napolitano did the same to the Task Force and they voted in favor.”
Among the modifications includes masks are required to be worn by everyone, including participants, officials, coaches, spectators and facility personnel. Certainly questions were raised about a student-athlete's ability to breathe, while wearing the mask and competing in such a vigorous sport.
“We understand the difficulty,” Kent said to the Herald. “But our kids have been practicing for a week with the masks and have managed.”
Also, schools can only schedule dual meets or tri-meets, provided all COVID-19 guidelines are met. Quad meets and tournaments such as sectional, state and All-State are prohibited and league scheduling is strongly encouraged.
According to the Herald's story, “For schools opting to have a tri-meet, they must meet the following standards: the games are played back-to-back; the facility has multiple fields, courts, or surfaces that allow teams to distance between game transitions; the facility has adequate transition space for all participants, including spectators; and no teams or individual players are required to wait for their second game other than for a limited break between games to transition between one game to the second game.
Weigh-ins are encouraged to be utilized at the home school of each team, maintaining proper social distancing and eliminating shoulder-to-shoulder proximity. The plus 3-pound weight allowance at night is eliminated for the spring of 2021. All athletes must maintain proper social distancing and eliminate shoulder-to-shoulder proximity.
“During the course of a match, if a wrestler’s mask is removed or altered during competition, the official must stop the match, unless in a scoring situation. The process is the same as when the protective ear guard is misplaced.”
