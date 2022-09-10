TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team is coming off its most successful season ever, getting its most wins ever while going 18-5, and making its deepest penetration into the tournament before falling in five games in the MIAA Div. 3 State semifinals to Old Rochester, 3-2.
The Redmen lost two of their captains and top outside hitters in twins Maddie and Katie Cueva, but they are confident they can do even better this time around in 2022.
Tewksbury had a scrimmage last week against Woburn, and the Redmen feel like they are where they want to be headed into the fall campaign.
"There is plenty for us to work on," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "We are not quite where we were last season, but I think we'll come together quickly, which is exciting."
The Redmen have six returning seniors who make up most of their starting lineup, with some of them stepping into different roles than they had last season.
Tewksbury has been working with different players trying out as outside hitters, and coach sees potential there.
"There's so much potential, so as the season continues, and they get more used to our setters, Kiley (Kennedy) and Julia (Moura), they'll build that connection," said Luppi, on the development of the outside hitters. "After the scrimmage with Woburn I'm excited about it, and it will get even better."
Luppi said the team is more confident coming into the season but not overly so. Everyone realizes they will need to work hard to get back to the level the Redmen were at the end of last season.
"It takes time and practice to remember how everyone plays," said Luppi. "I think they'll adjust quickly to that. I love seeing the quiet confidence, and not the nerves."
Leading the way for Tewksbury will be senior captains Carrina Barron and Tori Rowe, plus junior captain Ava Fernandes.
Barron is a fourth-year star and now the most decorated player in school history with All-State honors, last year, and one of four or five players currently on the All-American watch list and has already committed to play at Bryant University. Barron is known for incredible defense and timely offense. The latter role will expand this year as she will see time at outside hitter, in addition to libero.
"We are going to see how she does as an outside hitter, this season, letting her hit, letting her play all-around," said Luppi. "She does a great job reading the court, both defensively and offensively, and we turned to her a lot last year for serve receive on side out and now we'll get her for full back row attack."
When Barron is playing outside hitter, the libero role will be played by either senior Jennie Lester or Fernandes.
"I haven't made a decision yet about who fits that role," said Luppi. "But they are both really scrappy and it's good that they are pushing each to see who is going to libero and who is going to be defensive specialist."
Senior Vanessa Green is the other candidate at outside hitter after she played middle block, last year. She worked hard in the off-season on transitioning into a hitter.
Senior Kiley Kennedy is back at setter and is playing with more confidence than ever. Luppi thinks this will be her time to shine. Moura will also be a setter.
Middle blockers include returning players Maddie Montejo, a senior, and McKayla Conley, a junior. Sophomore Olivia Cueva gives the position further depth.
"There's a lot still up in the air, which is really cool," said Luppi, on how competitive practices have been. "So many girls who played in the offseason are coming back really strong."
Rowe returns as the right-side hitter, a role she did so well, last year. She has a strong connection with Kennedy which makes her so effective.
Other players working off the bench and adding further competition are juniors Chloe Burns at outside hitter and Ava Nordbruch at right side hitter. Sophomore Charlotte Morris is another outside hitter candidate.
"It's really great because I think of what my starting lineup will be, and then I think who on the bench could sub in for them," said Luppi. "There's someone for everyone. Everybody is competing which makes for a great team environment, and everyone is supportive."
The Redmen have had some recent success in the tournament, but one thing that has eluded them to this point is and MVC Small title. They would like to remedy that as an initial goal for the season. Haverhill and Billerica are the teams standing in their way.
"We have to work hard and be consistent," said Luppi, on going for the league title. "You can't have an off game and beat Haverhill and you can't have an off game and beat Billerica."
Tewksbury opens the season with a game against Bedford, next Thursday. The Redmen swept the Buccaneers, who went onto reach the quarterfinals in Div. 3, so it should be quite the season-opening test.
"Every game we'll have to bring it," said Luppi, of playing Bedford. "I'm hoping it will elevate us immediately."
