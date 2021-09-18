BEDFORD – In many ways last Friday night’s clash between non-league rivals Shawsheen Tech and Bedford High School was somewhat predictable, with a young and inexperienced Rams team taking to the road to take on a mostly veteran Bedford High squad in the season opener for both teams, with Bedford ultimately coming out on top by a score of 42-14.
The Rams, coming off a 3-4 season from a year ago and having graduated several starters on both sides of the ball, while also dealing with some key injuries, did their best to keep up with a Buccaneers squad that went 5-2 last season and returned nearly all of their key skill position players. But it simply wasn’t enough, as Shawsheen fell into a 28-7 halftime deficit from which they could not recover.
“They were a real good and experienced team, and we have a lot of young kids, a lot of young athletes, who are still learning at this point,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “But I think we grew up a lot. We had kids in situations they had never been in before. For a lot of our players, this was their first varsity experience and it is different.”
The biggest problem of the night for the Rams was their inability to contain Bedford junior running back Eric Miles, who ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while senior quarterback Jake Morrison masterfully ran the option offense out of the no huddle. Morrison would throw for 119 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 65 yards and another score, but more importantly, he kept the young Rams off balance on defense for most of the night.
“They have a real good group and they do a great job running their offense,” Costabile said. “It’s a lot to learn and it is hard to prepare for. Especially in week one, because that is always where there is the most mystery. No matter what you think you know, you don’t know as much as you think.”
After a Bedford interception midway through the first quarter, the Bucs took over on the Rams 30-yard line and needed only two plays before Miles would give them the lead on a nine-yard touchdown run up the middle with 4:45 left in the quarter, making the score 7-0 after the first of six extra point kicks on the night from Nicholas Tatarczuk.
It didn’t take long for Bedford to seize control of the game from there. After holding Shawsheen to a three-and-out on their next possession, the Bucs proceeded to march 62 yards on six plays, capping the drive with a 28-yard pass from Morrison to wide receiver Richie Fedele with 15 seconds left in the opening quarter to extend their lead to 14-0.
And when Shawsheen fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Bedford took full advantage of their good fortune, going on a seven play, 44-yard drive capped by a one-yard run by Morrison to make it 21-0 with 9:35 left in the first half. The key plays on the drive came on a pair of long runs by Miles, one for 17 yards and another for ten.
Shawsheen would strike back, however, with their most impressive drive of the game, going on an 11-play, 65-yard march, led by a couple of big runs from junior quarterback Mavrick Bourdeau, making his first varsity start, and capped off by a one-yard run up the middle by sophomore Caleb Caceres for his first varsity touchdown with 5:08 left in the half.
Bedford, however, reestablished their three touchdown lead on their next possession, marching 63 yards in eight plays before Miles scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from four yards out with 50 seconds left in the half to take a 28-7 lead into the break.
If the Rams had any hopes of making a second half comeback, the talented Bucs put an end to those thoughts with a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, when Miles scored on a 30-yard run with 8:32 left in the third quarter, and then added another score on a two-yard run by Aaron Kreiter with 4:40 left in the quarter to make it 42-7.
Shawsheen would cap the scoring with an eight play, 62-yard drive in the fourth quarter, resulting in a two yard run up the middle by sophomore Tyler Hall for his varsity touchdown with 4:54 left in the game.
Despite the lopsided nature of the loss, Costabile was anything but discouraged by what he saw from his team on Friday night. On the contrary, he has been very pleased with the work his players have been putting in during the early going of the season, although the results have not been there thus far on the field.
“This is a nice group of players and there has been a great team environment in practices,” Costabile said. “I am really enjoying it. It has been very refreshing. They come out every day ready to learn and ready to work, and then we have some great senior leadership that is helping us out a lot. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how much they can improve.”
Costabile would like to see that improvement start this Friday night, when the Rams host non-league rival Triton in their home opener at Cassidy Field. Triton, of the Cape Ann League, comes into Friday night’s game fresh off an exciting 21-20 win over Randolph in their season opener last Friday night.
While Costabile knows it won’t get any easier for his squad, he is also confident that they will take another step forward this week.
“They are going to be a great challenge for us. They have a very good program and play in a tough league,” Costabile said. “But we will improve as a team. Everything we did wrong in this game is correctable. Normally, the most improvement that you see in a team during the season is from game one to game two, and that’s what we have to focus on right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.