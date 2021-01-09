ASHBURNHAM/WILMINGTON – Back in 2011, the Town Crier did a story on four Wilmington residents, who were No. 1 goalies for four different high school hockey programs which included Tyler Stillings at Brooks Academy, which plays in arguably the toughest conference in all of New England.
Stillings was a three-year starter for Brooks, who during his senior year had 40 saves in a huge performance against St. Sebastian's.
Since those days, his hockey journey has taken him to several places, including playing Jr. Hockey for a year and then being a member of the Assumption College Men's team.
From there he got into teaching and coaching, first in Pennsylvania and now the last four on the Cushing Academy Boys Hockey Coaching Staff. He was first the assistant coach on the Varsity B Team, before becoming its head coach. He got promoted again and is currently the full-time assistant coach of the Varsity team.
In addition he is the JV Boys Lacrosse coach, and teaches five history courses to freshmen and sophomores.
"I love coaching at Cushing,” said Stillings. “The players are so good. Every year we have between five to ten Division 1 (college) commits. Scouts from the National Hockey League go to our games and the kids have a beautiful locker room. The kids I coach are better players than I was. (Head) Coach (Steve) Jacobs was a football player at UMass and has really become a friend and mentor to me. He has shown me you don't have to play in the NHL to be a great coach, just care about the players and work hard.”
Jacobs said that adding Stillings to his staff has been nothing short of a blessing.
“Tyler is a passionate, enthusiastic and supportive coach. His thirst for learning is unmatched. His love for teaching is one of the traits that makes him a strong coach,” said Jacobs. “Tyler is a humble and grateful coach who understands that it is a privilege to coach and he leads by example with energy, character and integrity. He is enthusiastic, supportive, motivating and effective. He displays a strong work ethic and positive attitude every single day no matter what the circumstances.
“He has meant a great deal to our program as a goalie coach with an in depth knowledge of the position, preparedness and ability to inspire our players. He also has contributed as a head coach of our strong developmental team with strong mentoring skills and his desire to help his players succeed.
“We are lucky to have such a strong young coach in our program. A sponge for learning who communicates optimism Tyler is destined for a successful career as a competent coach with the willingness to do whatever it takes.”
The journey for Stillings all started here in Wilmington as a little kid.
"I grew up playing Wilmington youth hockey and then for the Valley Jr. Warriors and Lowell Riverhawks. Then I went from Brooks where I was starting goalie for three years. I loved Prep School and the opportunities it gave me. I faced a lot of shots in Prep School Hockey and did well putting up some good stats like save percentage. One season I came in second for total saves in all of New England.
“After graduating from Brooks I didn't have great college options. So I then had to play one year of Junior Hockey for the New England Wolves. My coach, there was the legendary Steve Jacobs who had a 20-plus year tenure at Cushing and left to pursue other opportunities. He ended up founding the Wolves before deciding to return to Cushing to coach again in 2018.”
During his time at Assumption, Stillings — the grandson of longtime WHS teacher, coach and sports administrator Bob Dicey — didn't play as much as he would have liked, but more importantly gained a great education, and had a wonderful four-year experience.
“I had a great time playing juniors and committed to Division-2 Assumption and went on to play four years there. Our team wasn't great but we got better over time. The other goalies on the team were very good. I had a bad ankle injury my freshmen year and I served mostly as a backup only getting a handful of starts. I loved Assumption College and my experience. I received the coaches award from the athletic department. It's a great school with a small campus and great education. I majored in history with a minor in English. It's also where I met my wife, Kristen.”
At first, Stillings had a tough time trying to land a job. He wanted to work in boarding/prep schools, but couldn't land anything in the New England area. He had interviews in other places, including Indiana.
“At the last second before graduation, I got a job at an all-boys boarding school forty minutes outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania called Kiski. It was not a great hockey school — more of a lacrosse, basketball, and football school. It's a very old school — shirt and tie, discipline. It was a great experience though. The kids were mature and co-workers were great. I taught three history classes, an English class and helped supervise a dorm. I was the assistant hockey coach and was also the JV Boys soccer and lacrosse coach.”
He quickly realized that he was homesick and wanted to be back closer to home, with Kristen, who at the time was his girlfriend, and of course get closer to a Dunkin Donuts — he had to drive 45 minutes to find one.
During the time that he was itching to get back, he noticed that Jacobs was returning to coach at Cushing Academy. He applied and got both the teaching and coaching positions.
“I am now a full-time assistant with the storied varsity team that has produced multiple NHL players and Olympians,” he said.
There's a long list of former and current NHL players who once suited up for Cushing Academy.
Among the most recognizable names include Jeff Norton (‘84, went on to Michigan, the Olympics and the NHL), Chris and Ryan Bourque, Keith Yandle (two-time NHL All-Star), David Warsofsky, Tom Poti ('96 went on to B, the Olympics and the NHL) and many others. In addition, many Penguin NCAA players have skated at Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern, UNH, Maine, UConn, UMass Lowell, UMass Amherst, Providence, Merrimack, Harvard, Cornell, Yale, Notre Dame, Holy Cross, Clarkson, Colgate, Union, St. Lawrence, Vermont, RPI, West Point, Air Force, Bowling Green, Colorado College, Denver, Michigan, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Arizona State, as well as some of the D3 schools including Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Middlebury, Trinity, Norwich, and St. Anselm.
“Cushing has to be one of the most storied prep school hockey programs in the country,” said Stillings. “It has an amazing campus and rink in rural Ashburnham. It's only an hour drive to Wilmington/Boston and yes, there is a Dunkin in town.
“I live on the beautiful campus with my wife Kristen, who is a third-grade teacher in nearby Lunenburg. We have a dog named Zeke. I love the small campus and getting to work with Steve in developing young men and women of character.”
During his time as a coach, Stillings has worked with a number of goalies. His first one was Joe Sharib, who is currently playing Juniors but has committed to play at D1 Union College. The team's current goalie is Jackson Irving, who Stillings said is just as good as Sharib. Irving started out at St. John's Prep before making the switch.
“I am also Jackson's advisor and his history teacher on campus. A great part of Cushing is getting to work with the kids in so many different areas. I get to be an advisor help kids like Jackson navigate not just hockey but their whole high school experience. It feels great giving back.”
The last two years Cushing has been defeated in the New England Prep School Large School championship game, while finishing with a record of 28-8-3. The team would like nothing more to get back there this season.
“We are hoping to have a mini-season in February despite COVID-19 when the students return in January. Along with Irving, this year's team features lots of talent. We were really excited to get back out there after the last two years. We have two local talented players this team was going to feature with Jackson Dorrington, who is from North Reading and has committed to play at Northeastern and Billy Norcross, who is from Lynn and has committed to Boston College. Both of them are equally as good human beings as they are hockey players. I think we have five Division 1 commits already on this year's team.”
From his days in Wilmington Youth Hockey to Brooks to Assumption and the minor pit stops along the way, Tyler Stillings continues to make a name for himself in the sport of hockey. He said his parents Ralph and Linda, as well as grandfather all helped him along this career path.
“I am truly blessed to help great kids and learn from a legend in Coach Steve Jacobs, who has never had a losing season in 28 or so seasons coaching Prep School Hockey. He really is the Bill Belichick of New England Prep School Hockey and I am truly blessed to learn from him. Maybe someday I'll want to be a head coach, but right now I am very happy in my current role at Cushing.”
