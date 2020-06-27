On Monday night, Bowdoin College decided to cancel its fall athletic season due "to limits on campus attendance, sports in fall semester have been canceled with opportunity for the winter, spring, and possibly fall varsity athletes to participate and compete in some form after January 1."
Tewksbury resident Will Matovu, Class of 2022, is a member of its football team. He appeared in two games last year, making two tackles as a defensive back.
There will be no elimination of programs and no furloughs or cuts of athletic administration, staff or coaches, says the college.
President Clayton Rose released a statement saying, "Unfortunately, we will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester. This is one of the very disappointing outcomes of our plan. Athletics is a central part of the Bowdoin experience for many of our students and for the College more generally. NESCAC has not yet determined what will happen with conference play or how coaches in this extraordinary semester may interact with athletes on fall, winter, and spring teams during the fall semester, but I am hopeful that there will be significant opportunities this fall for coaches to work with those athletes who are both on and off campus. Varsity athletes living on campus are likely to have in-person workout opportunities with coaches, but unfortunately, students living off campus will not be permitted to participate in on-campus workouts. Last week, NESCAC released the following statement regarding the fall semester:
“NESCAC institutions continue to focus on plans for the 2020–2021 academic year with the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and their communities the primary concern. As institutions finalize their plans for the coming year, federal, state, and local health guidance, as well as institutional policies, will guide their independent decisions regarding reopening.
“Athletics engagement is an important part of the experience for many of our students, and member institutions remain committed to this experience. However, this will not be a traditional fall on campus in any respect, including for athletics. The conference continues to develop plans for the return to athletics, including possible modifications to NESCAC rules to allow institutions flexibility to provide for meaningful experiences for students within school policies and federal, state, and local health directives. We expect to have more details in the weeks ahead and will share information as it becomes available.
“As I have already noted, I am hopeful that there will be an opportunity for the winter, spring, and possibly fall varsity athletes to participate and compete in some form after January 1.”
OBERG, PLAYERS READY
Also on Monday night, it was announced that after a long feud between owners and players, the 2020 Major League Baseball season would proceed, under the agreement between the two parties which was previously reached by the owners and the Players' Association back in March.
After the Players' Association turned down the latest proposal by the league earlier in the day, the owners then unanimously agreed to end further negotiations with the players, and move forward with the original agreement.
Tewksbury resident Scott Oberg is the player rep for the Colorado Rockies. He issued a statement to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post stating: “The Rockies support the decision made by the union. We are proud of the collective unity players have shown throughout this process and we are excited to get back on the field to play for our fans.”
The plan, according to reports, is for teams to return to Spring Training on July 1st with a possible season opener between July 24-26, pending approval by the Players Association, as well as health and safety protocols concerning the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.