WATERTOWN — In the rigorous, physically demanding sport of ice hockey, injuries are part of the game. But when a high school senior is sidelined, it is particularly heartbreaking for these athletes because in most instances, there is no “next year” to try again.
Wilmington’s Daniel McGaffigan, who plays his hockey for the Shawsheen Rams, sustained a shoulder separation during the second game of this current season, while skating against Billerica. The Rams were defeated in that game but more important, lost the services of one of their top forwards.
McGaffigan was out for six weeks but worked hard to rehab his shoulder and returned in time to help his team notch a late-January win over Methuen. In ten games since rejoining the Rams, McGaffigan has added four goals and four assists to his resume which includes 36-points as a junior, placing him in the top-four on the squad.
Currently, McGaffigan skates on Shawsheen’s top offensive line which includes Sean Murphy and Brady Darcey. In Sunday’s MIAA North Division 3 quarterfinals round, each of this potent scoring trio contributed a goal leading to a 4-2 win over Latin Academy.
“Our coaching staff was just talking about Dan and how happy we were that he picked up the first goal tonight,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker, soon after wrapping the tournament win. “He goes down in my book as one of the best captains we’ve ever had. He’s the type of kid you want to have on the ice and around the locker room.”
“That first goal gave everybody a lot of energy and really set the tone for us,” said McGaffigan, who sported a crop of bleached hair, a time-honored high school playoff tradition. “And yes, my line has definitely had time in the spotlight. But three players do not make a team. Ultimately, we win as a team and we lose as a team.”
McGaffigan got his hockey start in typical fashion, as a four-year-old. As a lifelong forward, he competed in assorted Wilmington Youth Hockey programs until reaching the fifth grade at which time, he switched to select hockey, playing for the Shamrocks and Bulldogs for several years.
Upon reaching high school and his freshman year at Shawsheen, McGaffigan first gained experience with the junior varsity team but quickly moved up to the varsity ranks. McGaffigan helped the Rams earn a berth in the post-season as a sophomore in 2018 and a junior in 2019 but in both instances, Shawsheen was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Lynn.
This year, the Rams have progressed to the semifinals and will face a high-powered Cambridge group on Thursday night for the right to go to the tournament final.
“We expect our nerves to be a little more on edge,” said McGaffigan, who is thankful for the trade he learned at Shawsheen and will soon begin full-time work as an electrician. “When you’re playing against an unfamiliar team, that’s expected. But at the end of the day, you put in the work, come together as a team, put points on the board, and come out with a win.”
