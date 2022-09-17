BILLERICA – You'd think that scoring five goals in the first two games would certainly be enough to have either the number one or possibly the number two in the left hand side of the standings.
But to no avail, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team has the number two, but to the far right, the third column – ties.
Last Tuesday night, the Redmen opened the season with a hard-earned 2-2 tie coming on the road at Haverhill. Then two nights later, in a pretty physical contest, Tewksbury again was on the road and this time ended up in a 3-3 tie with Billerica, the reigning Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 champions.
Tewksbury came back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to take the point, and open the season at 0-0-2.
“Yeah we're pleased with everything that's going on so far,” said Redmen second-year head coach Mario Almeida. “Today we made a few mistakes that cost us, but we were the better team, one hundred percent. These kids have been working hard and we have been playing some great soccer.
“In this game, I would say 70 percent or 60 percent of the time, we were moving the ball around and controlling the game. We made a few mistakes and gave up a goal that we shouldn't have, but then we stuck it out. It wasn't easy as (Billerica) is a tough team and we know that. We just stayed the course and things worked out for us (to earn the tie).”
The Redmen trailed 1-0 after Billerica scored on a fluke goal. Then with under 27 minutes left in the half, the Redmen struck as Mario Ruiz came off the left side and sent a cross pass to the opposite side where Ryan Cura fought off a defender, and poked home a loose ball to the back of the net to tie it up at 1-1.
About 16 minutes later, Billerica re-took the lead. The scoring chance started from a corner kick in which Redmen goalie Aayush Ranjit caught the first shot, but in a scurry in front of the net, the ball squirted loose and was put home by Brian Jones making it 2-1.
The score remained the same through the halftime break, but changed quickly in the opening minutes of the second half. Again Ruiz started it by coming down the right side and he took a shot that went off Ryan Cura's body, and then off the Billerica goalie for the own goal making it 2-2.
Shortly after that, Billerica retook the lead as Jones gave a pretty flick pass ahead to Jason Xintaropoulos, whose original shot was saved but was able to get a foot on the rebound, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.
The pretty displays of goals continued, this time it was Tewksbury's turn. With under nine minutes left in the game, Michael Gaglione gave a gorgeous pass to Joey Bourgea, who buried his shot to the low right corner to tie the game back up again at 3-3. Gaglione was able to start that offensive play thanks to a long kick at midfield from Evan Mendonca.
“In the second half we scored right away to tie the game and I thought at that time that we could turn the result (to our favor) but we got a little lackadaisical,” said Almeida.
In the tie against Haverhill, the combination of Sal Catanzano and Ruiz figured in both goals, both setting the other one up for a tally.
“This Tewksbury team is not going to back down from anybody. We have confidence in what's going to happen here. These kids are working and as a coach I'm proud and proud of them for working, so we'll get there,” said Almeida.
Tewksbury faced Methuen on Tuesday and came away with a 2-0 win to improve to 1-0-2 on the season. Ruiz scored the first goal an assist from Alex Almeida and then Gaglione scored with a helper from Peter Impink.
“We controlled most of the game with lots of opportunities in the final third to score but couldn’t finish,” said Coach Almeida.
The Redmen will have a week off before traveling to North Andover this Tuesday night at 6 pm.
